Jewish Liberals, Like All Liberals, Are Liberals First

RUSH: The Trump comment about liberal Jews, the disloyalty comment. Folks, this is the kind of line a lot of people look at it as a throwaway line. This line that Trump uttered is going to have more impact, positive impact for Trump, than many people will ever imagine. ‘Cause basically what he said is that liberal Jews voting Democrat are being disloyal. He didn’t mean disloyal to America. He meant disloyal to Israel.

And the thing is we’ve all thought this for I don’t know how many years. We’ve all wondered, why doesn’t anybody say it other than us? Trump comes along and says it, and he is being praised by some of the most prominent conservative Jewish people in this country as the king of Israel, as one of the greatest advocates for Israel. ‘Cause it’s been a very frustrating thing.

How is it that all of these liberal Jewish people vote Democrat? It’s never made any sense, except if you understand one thing: Liberals are liberals first. That’s the first thing that matters to them. That’s their primary loyalty is to their ideology.

So Trump comes along and says it, and of course there is this natural overreaction sputtering and spitting by people in the media, can’t believe Trump would say it, then they try to mischaracterize it that he’s accusing liberal Jewish people of being disloyal to America. They know what he meant exactly and they still mischaracterize it.

But the people about whom that question’s been asked for years are celebrating. And again, it demonstrates Donald Trump is unique among politicians in his ability to connect with the vast majority of Americans and reflect what they are thinking.

RUSH: Now, let me close the loop on one other thing here that I alluded to earlier in the program and that is that American Jews are now so happy with Trump for calling out America’s liberal Jews for being disloyal to Israel that he’s now being proclaimed the king of Israel.

Do you know that Israel has named a new settlement in the Golan Heights after Trump? Normally they plant a tree for you. Like, they planted a tree in my dad’s name when I was in Israel in 1993. They’re naming a whole settlement after Trump in the Golan Heights.

And, by the way, it’s not insignificant that it’s in the Golan Heights. It’s a highly disputed area. When you’re at the Golan Heights, you can see without binoculars, you can see every surrounding nation that wants to wipe Israel off the map. Imagine there being a place in the United States where you could go and you could see every country that wants to obliterate you. You go to the Golan Heights in Israel and you can see that. It’s been disputed territory for the longest time.

The tweet comes from Wayne Allyn Root, who, I think he went to Columbia with Obama. He has written about this in the past. He said, “President Trump is the greatest president for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best president for Israel in the history of the world. And the Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God. But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.”

That’s Wayne Allyn Root’s series of tweets. Trump responded, “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for those very nice words.”