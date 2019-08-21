The NY Times Jumps the Shark with 1619

RUSH: Folks, the corruption of so much now is official with the leftist agenda, and none of it, none of it is based in fact, none of it is based in truth. Every aspect of it is geared toward lying, exaggerating in order to further the political agenda because their agenda is wrong! They simply cannot rely on day to day facts to move their agenda forward.

They have to make it all up like the New York Times rewriting the founding of America to be the year 1619 and to say that everything that’s happened in this country since, including and especially the great things that have happened, have all been illegitimate because they happened on the backs of slaves and slavery.

I think the New York Times has jumped the shark on this. I’m gonna explain why as the program unfolds because much as you and I might not want to admit it, there are millions of people who have no idea that the New York Times is now a left-wing house organ. There are millions of Americans who think that the New York Times is the epitome of classic, unbiased, objective journalism. Do not doubt me on this.

Now, you may think it sounds unbelievable, “Rush, how can any reasonable, critically thinking human being realize that?” Well, the answer is years and years and years of branding. But this, to go so over the top in trying now to rewrite the history of the founding, there’s nothing about this that is journalism. And this is gonna cause the New York Times more problems than I think they can fathom.