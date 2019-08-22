No, I Do Not Gotta Watch “Dell” Blasio — or Any Other Video

RUSH: I haven’t heard this. Grab sound bite number 10. I’ve had emails, “Have you heard the “Dell” Blasio video?” I said, “‘Dell’ Blasio? Who’s ‘Dell’ Blasio?” “Oh, de Blasio. Have you heard the video?” I said, “No, I haven’t seen it. I don’t watch videos.” You know, this is… I hate to do this, folks, because I know many of you people want me to be in the cultural avant-garde. But I just… I have never gotten into it. They take too long. I have people saying, “You’ve gotta watch this video!” I don’t know what it is. I don’t like net videos. I don’t watch YouTube.

I just don’t do it. Some of it is hearing related. But there’s captioning on a lot of these things now so that’s not an excuse. It’s I’d just rather read it. I guess I don’t believe this whole concept of YouTube “stars” anyway. But, at any rate, I don’t listen. If somebody on the staff here produces an audio sound bite of a YouTube video or any other video, then I’ll see it/hear it that way. So somebody said (sputtering), “You’ve got… you’ve got … you’ve got to hear this ‘Dell’ Blasio video!” I said, “Why? Why do I have to watch the ‘Dell’ Blasio video?

“I don’t want to read what this guy says! I don’t want to watch this guy say anything. Why should I watch?” “Because it’s funny.” I said, “Okay.” So it’s on the sound bite roster here. It was yesterday in Altoona, Iowa, at the AFL-CIO of Iowa labor conference. New York City mayor Bill “Dell” Blasio (which is what the email I arrived describing this said), spoke via a live-streamed video feed and during his remarks there was an audio glitch. A-ha! So here it is…

“DELL” BLASIO: We’re gonna do something that should have been done a long time ago in this country. We’re passing legislation this year to guarantee working people, like every other industrialized country in the world, to guarantee working people, by law, two weeks’ paid vacation every year. I apologize that you ever got to know Donald Trump —

RUSH: That’s not a glitch.

“DELL” BLASIO: — but this New Yorker volunteers to get rid of him for you.

RUSH: That’s not a glitch, and it’s not even chipmunk. Somebody just hit the 1.5 or 2-time speed X thing so it wouldn’t take as much time to listen to it, which I totally support. Anything to speed this guy up and limit the amount of time you’re exposed to him, I’m in favor of. (big sigh) Look, I realize that sometimes people think that I’m mad when I’m just merely expressive. I don’t really hate YouTube videos.

You know what I hate is I’ve told you countless people, “I don’t want them,” and they still send them. That’s really what I’m reacting to here. Is there some law says I have to like videos? Is there some rule says, as a media guy, I have to watch videos? Especially if they’re Twitter or Facebook, I’m never gonna see ’em. “Rush, how can you do your show prep without it?” Do you think I’m having any trouble with show prep, folks? Does anybody really want to claim this show is behind the scoop?

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: No and I got another email. “Rush, you’re really making yourself sound really odd with this energy you’re putting behind the fact you don’t like video.” Okay, let me explain it. I’ll try another time. Another way. Can you understand that I can read faster and comprehend faster than most people can talk? It slows me down watching videos. Somebody sends me a seven-minute video and 30 seconds of it is the meat. But I don’t know which 30 seconds. So I’ve got to sit there listening and watching seven minutes of stuff to find the gem in there, ’cause nobody’s gonna take the time to edit it for me.

“Rush, you gotta see this video!” “What’s in it?” “Oh, wow! Wait tell you hear what ‘Dell’ Blasio said.” “Okay.” The video comes in. It’s three minutes. “What am I looking for here?” “Just watch it!” “I don’t have time!” Unless the whole thing is the gem, which it never is. Try this. You wouldn’t believe this. Talk about YouTube stars? I have people send me links to videos. “Rush, you gotta see a video of the new iPhone.” “Really, there’s a video of the new?” “Yeah!” You know what it is? It’s some locoweed unboxing it.

It’s a three-minute video of a guy taking an iPhone out of the box, examining the box, examining the labeling, expecting the strip that you pull to undo the box — and then taking the protective cellophane off the front of the iPhone off the back and then rotating the phone.

Three minutes of this to unbox… (interruption) Well, one time I did. I got sucked in. “Rush, you gotta see! It’s a new iPhone.” It wasn’t a new iPhone. It was, but it was a ceremonial unboxing. What happens to the box? It goes to the trash. Look, I understand the thrill of opening a box ’cause what you want’s inside the thing. But three minutes, with editorial comments thrown in? I’m sorry. It’s a time thing, I guess. The bottom line is that I think I can read and comprehend faster than most people can talk.Another great example. You might have heard the name Richard Epstein lately.

Richard Epstein is a psychiatrist of some kind. He is a dyed-in-the-wool Hillary and Bill Clinton supporter. He’s very credited in his business. He’s not by any stretch of the imagination a kook. And he was interviewed — or he was interrogated. He appeared before a Senate committee to discuss the dangers posed by Facebook and Google on the electoral system, and he was questioned by Ted Cruz. The video is six-minutes long.

The point in the video can be stated in 10 seconds, 15 seconds. What the guy says is, as an avowed Hillary Clinton supporter, that he is scared to death because he can prove that Google steered 2.5 million votes to Hillary Clinton on Election Day in 2016. Now, I don’t… If I can read that in the amount of time it took me to tell you, I’d rather do that than watch a seven-minute video and have to do that in order to get that point. And then after he says that then there’s accompanying printed or text stories I go out and read and find out what the guy’s talking about.

And he seriously did make that point and he’s making it and Cruz says, “You’re a liberal Democrat, right?” He says, “Yes, I am, but I’m an American first, and this worries the heck out of me that Google could do this.” He went on to explain that the way Google does it is to just send get-out-the-vote reminders on Election Day to 2.5 million people that they know are registered Democrats and who may not have a history of voting very often. He can’t guarantee that the 2.5 million notices are gonna result in 2.5 million votes, but the point is that Google is actively attempting to use their power to shape the outcome of elections.

All of this while we’re told the Russians were doing this, it’s Google and Facebook that are doing it. And his testimony, he went on to warn what if Mark Zuckerberg wakes up on Election Day 2020 and tries to use the power Facebook has to turn out the vote to generate votes like this? And some people ask, “Well, why shouldn’t he be able to?” Well, if he’s not telling anybody he’s doing it… You know, get-out-the-vote drives, traditionally those are party operations, and Google and Facebook tell us that they’re neutral.

Google and Facebook tell us that they’re not biased! Google and Facebook are secretly working behind the scenes. This guy goes on to explain how Eric Schmidt, which I’ve already told you, was practically inseparable from Obama during Obama’s eight years in the White House, Eric Schmidt the former CEO of Google. What gave him credibility is he’s a dyed-in-the-wool Clinton supporter. He loves the Clintons. He was bragging about he’s got an autographed photo from the Clintons!

He was doing this under the guise of, “Look, I am not a partisan. I’m not a pro-Trump guy. “I hate Trump. I love the Clintons. But this worries me.” My only point is, out of his seven minutes you could pick up his point in point in 30 seconds and then add to it from there. That’s my only… I guess it’s an efficiency-of-time thing for me, more than anything, watching videos. I’m not opposed to the format of video. It’s just once you start watching ’em, it takes you forever, or can, to glean whatever the gold within each one is.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

