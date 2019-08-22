Perino Pitied for Missing Great Rush Commentary Like This

RUSH: Jesse Watters. This was on The Five yesterday afternoon on the Fox. And Dana Perino, she’s got her own show from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. As such, she misses a significant part of the busy broadcast day by missing this next hour of this program, and that’s what Jesse Watters said to her yesterday.

WATTERS: I feel bad for you, Dana. You want to know why?

PERINO: Why?

WATTERS: Because you do your show when Limbaugh comes on. So you miss a good hour of it. I will tell you, in case you missed it, he made two great points about these press conferences.

PERINO: (laughing) Is there a radio?

WATTERS: When he does this walk to Marine One, this is the way he kind of conducts the orchestra. He is saying, “No, shut up.”

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: “Stop with the asinine questions” and he kind of glides down the row like a maestro. And it’s a brilliant performance. So it’s really great to watch. And the other thing that does is, it removes the faces of the preening media reporters from the television. ‘Cause they shoot them from behind. So they don’t get to stand up and really get their face on camera. And that shuts them down so they can’t pose.

RUSH: Jesse Watters obviously listening to the program yesterday and advising Dana Perino what all she was missing. But, you know, it bears repeating. There’s Fox right now showing a little replay. Trump walking from the White House to Marine One. He was going to Kentucky yesterday to address a veterans group.

He always does this now. There’s always an assembled gaggle of first and second graders as the press corps and they’re waiting for him. He always walks up and starts taking their questions, but they are never on camera. You never see them. They don’t get face time. They don’t get to showboat, show off. They don’t get to identify themselves. “Mr. President, Joe Blow from CNN,” doesn’t happen.

They just shout their questions all at the same time like a bunch of out of control little kids at recess, and he points at them and waves them away and silences them with his hands and points at another one to speak up, acts like he can’t hear by going to his ear with his hand. And it is like a maestro conducting an orchestra.

He is in total control of these things, answering whatever he wants out of everything that’s asked. He can act like he doesn’t hear what he doesn’t want to answer. But the big thing about it is that he’s denying them face time. And let’s face it. Most people in TV are on TV ’cause they want to be seen. That’s the reason you go to TV, get face time.

And Trump is denying them that. And thus denying them the opportunity to showboat, to show off, to get known, to stand out, to become the next Sam Donaldson embarrassing the president or Dan Rather humiliating the president. And this is something I’m sure they haven’t even stopped to realize this.

Well, I take that back. I’ll betcha some of them have and I’ll betcha they’re ticked off about it, but they probably think that Trump didn’t do it on purpose, he’s not that smart. It just happened ’cause he’s lazy. He really didn’t want to deal with us, this is what he does, he just does it, can walk away any time, it’s not formal. I guarantee you the masterful creativity on display is something they will never acknowledge.