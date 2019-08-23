NBC: “Heterosexuality Is Just Not Working”

RUSH: This is such an indication of how one of the greatest cultures, one of the greatest forces for good in American culture, American society is being ripped to shreds. This is an actual headline, NBC News, authored by a Ph.D., guy named Thomas D. Williams, PhD: “Heterosexuality is Just Not Working.” For women, I should add.

Wait a minute, though, I thought homosexuality was not a choice. Now, I’ve always known that that was drivel because of the women who, for whatever reason later in life, choose to become lesbians. They’re fed up with men, they’re unhappy with men, too many men have mistreated ’em, whatever. But the stories are numerous of women later in life who choose other women. “But, but, but, Rush, no, homosexuality is not something that’s chosen.”

Yes, it is. In certain circumstances, and this story right here, “Women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality.” Opting out of it? You know why? Here’s the whole sentence. “Women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality because it is ‘the bedrock of their global oppression,’ NBC News asserted in a bizarre opinion piece this week.”

Marcie Bianco writing for the NBC News website says, “Men need heterosexuality to maintain their societal dominance over women. Women, on the other hand, are increasingly realizing not only that they don’t need heterosexuality, but that it also is often the bedrock of their global oppression.”

How many of you are spending thousands of dollars a year or semester to send your young daughters and sons off to universities that are teaching this rotgut? Caucasian whiteness is the home of oppression. Heterosexuality, which we’re told is not chosen, it’s just who you are, that’s what homosexuality crowd has always told us. Now heterosexuality is a form of male dominance and oppression?

“Ms. Bianco lumps together a series of recent news stories, ‘from Jeffrey Epstein to the Dayton and El Paso mass shooters, to Miley Cyrus’s separation and Julianne Hough’s declaration that she’s ‘not straight,’ which, she says, ‘together have laid bare the strictures of an American patriarchy on the edge of a nervous breakdown. As the status quo, heterosexuality is just not working,’ she concludes, before explaining just how evil men are and how women are learning to live without them.

“As a snapshot of 2019 America, these stories present a startling picture: Men continue to coerce, harass, rape and kill girls and women — and go to extreme lengths to avoid responsibility for their actions. On the other side of the issue, girls and women are challenging heterosexuality, and even absconding from it altogether. Patriarchy is at its most potent when oppression doesn’t feel like oppression, or when it is packaged in terms of biology, religion, or basic social needs like security comfort, acceptance and success.”

So essentially every comfort, every measure of success that women enjoy in relationships with men is nothing but a gigantic trick. It really is disguising male, white male oppression with heterosexuality as the foundational building block to it, and women are just now figuring this out. “Patriarchy is at its most potent when oppression doesn’t feel like oppression.” Well, maybe oppression doesn’t feel like oppression because it isn’t oppression!

“’Heterosexuality offers women all these things as selling points to their consensual subjection. Historically, women have been conditioned to believe that heterosexuality is natural or innate, just as they have been conditioned to believe that their main purpose is to make babies — and if they fail to do so, they are condemned as not ‘real,’ or as bad, women.’

“A series of new role models are emerging, she suggests, whose lives and choices — as dysfunctional as they may appear to the general public — are teaching women how to take back power from men.”

Okay. So this lunatic, this bilge, this drivel is actually published on the NBC News website, which gives it credence, which gives it validity. And all it is is the result — I don’t know who this author is, never heard of her before, but I guarantee you she’s a product of women’s studies. I’ll guarantee you that there is a history of sadness and disappointment in her life and she has been told and conditioned that men are the reason for all of it. She has been taught and has fallen all-in on the idea to hate men.

That’s what feminism has become, folks. Feminism has become hating men. But women have an escape now. They can abscond from heterosexuality, which is gonna come as a real shock to the militant gay crowd, which has been telling us for years like, hey, Mayor Pete said, you think I would have actually chosen this? I couldn’t believe he said it, by the way, when he did. But he did say, you think I woulda chosen this? He meant the grief and the discrimination and all that.

Now here comes some enlightened leftist babe telling us, hey, you don’t like heterosexuality, it makes sense. It’s the source of your oppression. It’s the source of your misery. It’s the source of white male oppression. And you can abandon it. Just become a lesbian overnight. It’s that easy. Just get rid of men. Wash them entirely off your lives because they are the reason for your misery and unhappiness.

This is the kind of thing 25 years ago these stories would appear, and we’d laugh about it. We would create hysterical satires and parodies on the premise that nobody would ever really believe any of it. Now here we are, and it becomes a serious offering on the NBC News website.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Well, no, it’s not that hard. I mean, if want to think about it at a base element, it really would not be all that hard to dump heterosexuality. Go out there replace what you lose with a toy. Epstein had a bunch of ’em, I’m sure.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here is Antoinette in Greensboro, North Carolina, as we head back to the phones on open even. Hi.

CALLER: Hi. Thank you for taking my call, Rush.

RUSH: Yes, ma’am.

CALLER: I’m gonna miss you next week. (giggles)

RUSH: I’m gonna miss everybody here, too, but they’re sitting me down.

CALLER: Well, that’s okay.

RUSH: They want to avoid injury, overworking the brain on a worthless, irrelevant week.

CALLER: No, no, no. We gotta get you fresh and ready to go, man.

RUSH: Exactly right.

CALLER: So I just wanted to say, the articles that they put out there on women like the one you just read earlier, they’re wrong. I think that articles like that primarily appeal to women who are actually insecure in the first place, whether they realize it or not. And, to me, one thing that I firmly believe is that men and women are created to be equal but different, but different — and those differences were meant to complement each other, not compete. I don’t have to put a man down or do the things they do to show my strengths. I know my strengths as a woman; I’m glad for them.

RUSH: No. But see, you’re not getting it. Everything that disappoints you in life, every problem you’ve ever had —

CALLER: Is my own fault.

RUSH: — every bout of sadness is because of white men.

CALLER: No, no.

RUSH: — and patriarchy, and therefore you should just abandon heterosexuality and become a lesbo.

CALLER: Ha-ha! That will be the day. Nope. I think those issues and the things that have happened are and whereof my own mistakes and my own bad decisions.

RUSH: Well, obviously! But this is the NBC News website. Do you realize how many young women are gonna be reading this?

CALLER: Oh, I agree. They’ll endorse it.

RUSH: Hang on. I misjudged the clock by one hour. Can you hang on through the break?

CALLER: I can.

RUSH: Okay. Great. Don’t go anywhere.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: And we are back to Antoinette. One of my, by the way, all-time top ten favorite female names. She’s in Greensboro, North Carolina. And look. You’re making the case here that none of this applies to you, that you don’t allow men to have this kind of punitive damaging power over you. But, you know, that’s the point. Do you know how many young women are being educated to believe —

CALLER: Yes, I do.

RUSH: — that heterosexuality now is the reason why they’re miserable and unhappy and the reason why there aren’t even as many men at college anymore.

CALLER: Yeah, they’re probably scared to go. No, I personally think that women that listen to those things and absorb it like that, first of all, they’re cheating themselves. And that’s a normal weakness to me because if I have to listen to what another woman says in order to know how I feel, I’m pretty weak. I’m strong enough to make my own decisions, to use my own femininity — not out there, sexual, whatever. I know my strengths as a woman. I appreciate men. I don’t have to bash a man in order to make myself feel better. You know? And they’re gullible —

RUSH: All right. What is it that you most appreciate about men?

CALLER: Let me tell you something.

RUSH: Don’t hold anything back.

CALLER: Well, first of all, the hardest I’ve ever cried one time was when I had the week from hell and I was just gonna go home, watch TV, chill, eat a pizza and have Pepsi. And I could not get a stupid two-liter bottle of Pepsi to open. It spewed everywhere and there was no man to hand it to. And I’m sorry. You can open a jar of pickles for me when I can’t, and I will appreciate that, but there are things that men appreciate about women and these girls are messing it up for those of us that do appreciate a man.

RUSH: Now – (crosstalk)

CALLER: — do I give her a compliment, is she gonna turn me in to H.R.? They don’t know what to do.

RUSH: Oh, well that’s a whole ‘nother thing.

CALLER: Oh, I’m sure. I’m sure. But no. I think all that women that soak all that stuff in, and it’s sad that all the young women are listening to this instead of going out and then getting their own ideas and thoughts together.

RUSH: It’s ruining ’em. It’s making ’em mad. It’s creating anger and angst that shouldn’t —

CALLER: Well, it’s ruining men too and destroying relationships because guys don’t know what to do. Women don’t know what to do.

RUSH: Guys never know — guys are constantly trying to adapt to figure it out.

CALLER: Well, let me tell you, Rush, if there were not differences and these things between male and female, comedians would have no material. (laughing) I mean, seriously. I love the things that are different —

RUSH: Well, there also wouldn’t be any babies.

CALLER: No, that’s true. (laughing)

RUSH: What the feminists claim is discrimination, it’s nothing but anthropology. There are differences in the two.

CALLER: That is their weakness, though. I don’t have to go around and make an excuse for all the different things going on or not going on in my life. I can go and make it happen whether I’m male or female.

RUSH: Yes, you can. Women do not know how much power they’ve got.

CALLER: No, they don’t.

RUSH: They don’t know —

CALLER: No. And you don’t have to go out there and wear Daisy Duke shorts and stuff like that to get your way. You’re smart. You’re female. You know, you have probably more intuition sometimes than men do about things, and there’s things that guys have that I don’t even care to have, you know?

RUSH: Well, that works both ways, too.

CALLER: Sure.

RUSH: Let me ask you one more question, ’cause we’re discussing it here like two normal people —

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: — and thinking that this is something that applies to relatively — it doesn’t. This stuff has been mainstreaming, particularly on college campuses, for many, many years now, and I just want to ask you, if you hadn’t heard this from me, but if you were just surfing the net and you had come across the headline: “Heterosexuality is Just Not Working,” what would have been your gut reaction to that? Would you have read the story? Would you have been aghast? Would you have been stunned that somebody could write something, “Heterosexuality is Not Working”? Of all things not working?

CALLER: You named the article before you read it, and I went and looked it up and out of curiosity and wanting to laugh because I knew in my mind, seriously? That’s what you think? And if it’s supposed to work, if you’re saying it’s supposed to work or not work then you’re manipulating something, to me. If you’re saying something’s not working, what is it it’s supposed to do? You know, just be who you are. And if the other person doesn’t like it, oh, well. (laughing)

RUSH: Sadly, there are people who I think are not capable of being happy or satisfied, there’s gotta always be something wrong. But really what this is is straight out of Democrat Party. And make no mistake. This has roots in American liberalism, Democrat Party, it’s all about victimology. And now heterosexual women are being told they, too, are victims because of their heterosexuality because heterosexuality is the mechanism by which men oppress women.

And it’s sick. But it does create — it has a market with people that are unhappy with themselves looking for other people to blame for it, which is the definition of victimhood. Once you adopt victim status, once you proclaim yourself to be a victim, then you have absolved yourself of any responsibility for anything going wrong with you or in your life.

Then you search for the people responsible for it. That makes you every day 24/7 angry and mad. You are incapable of being happy as a victim of anything. And when you’re unhappy and looking for somebody to blame, who is it that comes along and promises you they’ll fix it? The Democrat Party. It’s a never-ending circle here that ends up ruining people and their own abilities to be satisfied with life. Look, I’m really glad you called, Antoinette. Thank you much.

I just got a note here: “Most girls do not want to ever kiss another girl.” A woman wrote me this flash note here, trying to advise me here in the process of the discussion. “Most girls do not want to ever kiss other girls, most women don’t.” Okay. Well, I’m just telling you it’s easy. If you wanted to become a lesbian, it’s not that hard to do. Just go out there and get a — that’s what they’re doing. And then they get to adopt babies. It screws the babies up and everything else.