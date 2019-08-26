×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Aug 26, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

Reuters: House panel subpoenas third former Trump adviser within two weeks: source
Reuters: Joe Walsh becomes second Republican to challenge Trump for White House
The Hill: The Memo: Democratic field boils down to four-horse race
The Hill: Putin built a hypersonic arsenal, while the Pentagon slept
The Hill: Trump floated nuking hurricanes to stop them from hitting U.S. — Anonymous “Source”
Politico: Trump denies suggesting nuclear strikes on hurricanes
NY Times: Trump Allies Target Journalists Over Coverage Deemed Hostile to White House
The Hill: Warren says 15,000 attended her Seattle rally
NY Times: The Trump Administration Is Creating a Health Nightmare Near the Border
LA Times: Forced removal of transgender women from downtown L.A. bar investigated as possible hate crime
Washington Post: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ highlighted an immigrant hotline. Then ICE shut it down.
Washington Post: It’s how we treat other people’s children that matters
USA Today: Endless fear: Undocumented immigrants grapple with anxiety, depression under Trump
Newsweek: Pro-Business Republican Says “Weakening” Endangered Species Act “Will Heart us in the Long Run”
Newsweek: A Dangerous New Form of Climate Denialism Is Making the Rounds -Andrea Dutton & Michael E. Mann
Washington Examiner: CNN anchor says it’s ‘past time to stop tiptoeing around questions about Trump’s instability’
Washington Examiner: Trump shows strength with women as 4,600 join 2020 ‘victory’ team
Washington Examiner: Aides blame Macron for pushing ‘niche issues’ at G-7 summit to embarrass Trump
Reuters: Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
AP: When they go low? Dems navigating nasty race against Trump

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

NY Post: Hasbro acquires gangster rap label Death Row Records as part of $4B deal
U.K. Guardian: ‘I broke down’: new law will let students take mental health days
CNN: Lara Spencer, ‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor, apologizes for mocking Prince George’s interest in ballet
Realtor.com: Brace Yourself: How the Coming Recession Will Impact The Housing Market
AP: Trump approved unannounced invitation of Iranian diplomat
Reuters: Japan calls U.S. trade deal ‘very valuable,’ denies it gave Trump too much
ABC News: China lets yuan sink, Trump says serious talks to start
Reuters: Trump moves to cool tension over China, Iran as G7 summit wraps up

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice