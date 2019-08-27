Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• The Hill: 20 states sue Trump administration over Flores rule
• Politico: ‘You are helping him’: Vulnerable Democrats grilled on impeachment
• Washington Post: Justice Dept. could be nearing decision on whether to charge Andrew McCabe
• The Hill: Bernie Sanders releases media plan: Press shouldn’t be controlled by corporations, ‘benevolent’ billionaires
• SF Gate: SF restaurant owner says Bernie Sanders was ‘cranky,’ rude to staff
• Politico: Why some lesbians don’t want Pete Buttigieg to be president
• Politico: Native American critics still wary of Warren despite apology tour
• The Atlantic: Elizabeth Warren’s Radical Idea
• NY Times: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Understands Democracy Better Than Republicans Do
• LA Times: Has Trump’s cheese finally slid off his cracker?
• The Hill: Nervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate ‘firewall’
• NY Times: Farmers’ Frustration With Trump Grows as U.S. Escalates China Fight
• NY Times: Trump Can Battle China or Expand the Economy. He Can’t Do Both.
• Reuters: As Trump policies deepen farmers’ pain, Democrats see an opening in rural America
• NY Post: De Blasio’s town hall was a ratings disaster for CNN
• The Hill: New poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead
• The Hill: Trump circles back to ‘phony story’ about using nukes to blow up hurricanes
• The Washington Post: Is Trump a president or a timeshare salesman?
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush.
• U.K. Guardian: To beat Trump in 2020, Democrats will need to get down and dirty
• AP: Iranian president: First lift sanctions, then let’s talk
• AP: Ethics outcry as Trump touts ‘magnificent’ Doral for next G7
• AP: Macron pushes outreach to Russia, offers ‘balancing’ role
• Reuters: Brazil to accept G7 Amazon aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’
• Reuters: China says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks
• Reuters: Crowds force Costco to shut maiden China store early on opening day
• Reuters: Norway wealth fund should move more investment to North America, central bank says