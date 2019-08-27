×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Mark Steyn

Aug 27, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

The Hill: 20 states sue Trump administration over Flores rule
Politico: ‘You are helping him’: Vulnerable Democrats grilled on impeachment
Washington Post: Justice Dept. could be nearing decision on whether to charge Andrew McCabe
The Hill: Bernie Sanders releases media plan: Press shouldn’t be controlled by corporations, ‘benevolent’ billionaires
SF Gate: SF restaurant owner says Bernie Sanders was ‘cranky,’ rude to staff
Politico: Why some lesbians don’t want Pete Buttigieg to be president
Politico: Native American critics still wary of Warren despite apology tour
The Atlantic: Elizabeth Warren’s Radical Idea
NY Times: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Understands Democracy Better Than Republicans Do
LA Times: Has Trump’s cheese finally slid off his cracker?
The Hill: Nervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate ‘firewall’
NY Times: Farmers’ Frustration With Trump Grows as U.S. Escalates China Fight
NY Times: Trump Can Battle China or Expand the Economy. He Can’t Do Both.
Reuters: As Trump policies deepen farmers’ pain, Democrats see an opening in rural America
NY Post: De Blasio’s town hall was a ratings disaster for CNN
The Hill: New poll shows Biden falling badly, three-way tie for Democratic lead
The Hill: Trump circles back to ‘phony story’ about using nukes to blow up hurricanes
The Washington Post: Is Trump a president or a timeshare salesman?

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

U.K. Guardian: To beat Trump in 2020, Democrats will need to get down and dirty
AP: Iranian president: First lift sanctions, then let’s talk
AP: Ethics outcry as Trump touts ‘magnificent’ Doral for next G7
AP: Macron pushes outreach to Russia, offers ‘balancing’ role
Reuters: Brazil to accept G7 Amazon aid if Macron withdraws ‘insults’
Reuters: China says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks
Reuters: Crowds force Costco to shut maiden China store early on opening day
Reuters: Norway wealth fund should move more investment to North America, central bank says

