Guest Host Mark Steyn

Aug 28, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

AP: Biden: Racism in U.S. is institutional, ‘white man’s problem’
NY Times: We Aren’t Seeing White Support for Trump for What It Is -Thomas B. Edsall
Politico: Democrats disavow Obama’s creation of rival political group
Politico: Joe Biden took questions from black reporters for 90 minutes. He did not disappoint.
Politico: Bernie Sanders won’t kiss your baby, but he feels your pain
Politico: Poll: Dems more likely to support candidate who backs Medicare for All over fixing Obamacare
NY Times: The Immigration System Is a Mess. Trump’s Policies Are Making It Worse.
Huffington Post: Trump Offered Up Pardons To Aides Who Fast-Track Wall Before Election Day: Report
NY Post: Inside Ilhan Omar’s tangled web of relationships
The Hill: Alabama Republicans approve resolution calling for Omar to be expelled from Congress
Newsweek: Donald Trump ‘Extremely Nervous’ About Tax Returns, Says Nixon’s White House Counsel
AP: Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe
The Hill: Trump dismisses potential primary challengers as ‘Three Stooges’
Newsweek: Walter Mondale Says He Doesn’t Know what Mike Pence Is Doing in the White house, All He Does Is Stand Behind Trump
Politico: Democrat campaigns get desperate with debate shutout looming
Yahoo: Parents outraged after daughter, 9, is told her tank top ‘distracts’ boys at school
NY Times: Eliminate Gifted Programs in New York? Momentous Decision for de Blasio
NY Times: SAT drops supplemental ‘adversity score’ amid criticism

Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

AP: Tech firms struggle to police content while avoiding bias
AP: Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers
NY Times: Cherokee Nation Seeks to Send First Delegate to Congress
AP: Storm Dorian heads for Puerto Rico amid fears of flooding
AP: U.K. opposition reacts with fury to Parliament suspension
Reuters: U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
NY Times: China’s Currency Is Weakening as the Trade War Drags On
NY Times: How Trump and Xi Can Both Win Their Trade War -Thomas Loopy Friedman

