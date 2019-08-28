Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• AP: Biden: Racism in U.S. is institutional, ‘white man’s problem’
• NY Times: We Aren’t Seeing White Support for Trump for What It Is -Thomas B. Edsall
• Politico: Democrats disavow Obama’s creation of rival political group
• Politico: Joe Biden took questions from black reporters for 90 minutes. He did not disappoint.
• Politico: Bernie Sanders won’t kiss your baby, but he feels your pain
• Politico: Poll: Dems more likely to support candidate who backs Medicare for All over fixing Obamacare
• NY Times: The Immigration System Is a Mess. Trump’s Policies Are Making It Worse.
• Huffington Post: Trump Offered Up Pardons To Aides Who Fast-Track Wall Before Election Day: Report
• NY Post: Inside Ilhan Omar’s tangled web of relationships
• The Hill: Alabama Republicans approve resolution calling for Omar to be expelled from Congress
• Newsweek: Donald Trump ‘Extremely Nervous’ About Tax Returns, Says Nixon’s White House Counsel
• AP: Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe
• The Hill: Trump dismisses potential primary challengers as ‘Three Stooges’
• Newsweek: Walter Mondale Says He Doesn’t Know what Mike Pence Is Doing in the White house, All He Does Is Stand Behind Trump
• Politico: Democrat campaigns get desperate with debate shutout looming
• Yahoo: Parents outraged after daughter, 9, is told her tank top ‘distracts’ boys at school
• NY Times: Eliminate Gifted Programs in New York? Momentous Decision for de Blasio
• NY Times: SAT drops supplemental ‘adversity score’ amid criticism
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush.
• AP: Tech firms struggle to police content while avoiding bias
• AP: Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers
• NY Times: Cherokee Nation Seeks to Send First Delegate to Congress
• AP: Storm Dorian heads for Puerto Rico amid fears of flooding
• AP: U.K. opposition reacts with fury to Parliament suspension
• Reuters: U.S. warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
• NY Times: China’s Currency Is Weakening as the Trade War Drags On
• NY Times: How Trump and Xi Can Both Win Their Trade War -Thomas Loopy Friedman