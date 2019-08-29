×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Guest Host Ken Matthews

Aug 29, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

Forever Young Senior Veterans: Honor, Healing, and Hope for Senior Veterans
Daily Wire: DOJ Releases Report Concluding James Comey Violated FBI Policy By Disclosing Sensitive Information
Breitbart: DOJ Declines to Prosecute James Comey for Leaking Classified Information
Daily Caller: DOJ Watchdog Says James Comey Violated FBI Policy In Handling Sensitive Memos
Gateway Pundit: DOJ Inspector General Releases James Comey Report!! — Conclusion: Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and Information
NewsBusters: ‘Go, Greta, Go!’: NBC & CBS ‘Smitten’ With Teen ‘Climate Crusader’
San Francisco Chronicle: Trump is coming to the Bay Area for the first time as president in September
The Hill: Trump mocks Gillibrand after exit: ‘She was the one I was really afraid of!’
National Review: Tulsi Gabbard Slams DNC for ‘Lack of Transparency’ after Failing to Qualify for Upcoming Dem Debate
New York Times: Democratic Candidates Jostle, and Gripe, as Debates Winnow the Field
BizPacReview: Dem staffers barred from upcoming border facilities visit after ‘rude’ and ‘disruptive’ conduct
Reuters: U.S. government funds free rides from Mexico for migrants
The Hill: Big crowds stir talk of momentum for Warren
AP: Biden pledges ‘absolute wall’ between job, family business
New York Post: Ilhan Omar’s alleged affair with consultant sparks calls for ethics probe
The Hill: Omar shares anonymous death threat, speaks out against ‘hate’ and need for security
Reuters: White House hopeful Kamala Harris to emphasize access for individuals with disabilities
The Hill: Trump officials say children of some service members overseas will not get automatic citizenship

Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

USAToday: Stacey Abrams will not run for Senate seat in Georgia now that Republican Johnny Isakson to retire
The Hill: Democrats see golden opportunity to take Georgia Senate seat
Politico: Republicans grow anxious about the Trump economy
Reuters: Labour vows to use parliament to thwart no-deal Brexit
Reuters: FBI studies two broken cameras outside cell where Epstein died: source
BizPacReview: Joy Reid: Hitler wasn’t stopped because people think white conservative men are normal
Reuters: Surge in young Republicans worried about the environment: survey
AP: ‘Dramatic resurgence’ of measles seen in Europe, WHO reports
NewsBusters: MSNBC’s O’Donnell Defends Shady Trump Loan Claims: We Don’t Know If ‘Inaccurate’
FOXNews: Trump tears into Lawrence O’Donnell, media over ‘totally false’ Russia report: ‘ALL APOLOGIZE!’

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice