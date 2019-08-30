×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Guest Host Ken Matthews

Aug 30, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

FOXNews: Former Canadian PM says she’s ‘rooting for a direct hit’ of Hurricane Dorian on Mar-a-Lago
CNN: Democratic congressman: Trump worried about hurricane hitting Florida because it’s ‘not an island full of people of color’
New York Post: A cheater’s guide to James Comey’s FBI policy breaches
Reuters: DOJ declines to prosecute Comey despite finding that he leaked info
The Hill: Women voters spell trouble for Trump in 2020
The Hill: Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network
New York Post: Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout abruptly resigns: report
New York Times: Why People Hate Religion
Reuters: House Democrats lose bid to fast-track Trump tax return lawsuit
The Hill: What to know about Deutsche Bank’s Trump-related tax returns
Daily Caller: Multiple Outlets Haven’t Reported On Omar’s Alleged Misuse Of Campaign Finances To Fund Supposed Affair 48 Hours After News Broke
New York Times: Joe Biden Dismisses Report That He Told False War Story
New York Post: Bill de Blasio ‘campaigns’ in Nevada desert after failing to make Dem debate
Politico: Warren lovefest ending as 2020 competitors fear her rise
Reuters: Trump prods General Motors over its auto plants in China
Washington Post: White House mulls Rick Scott’s idea to cut taxes by amount raised in tariffs through U.S.-China trade war
New York Post: China says it’s ‘willing to negotiate’ in trade war
Washington Post: ‘A dangerous drug’: Surgeon general warns against marijuana use by pregnant women, youths
New York Times: Fix the Electoral College — Or Scrap It. “Faithless electors” are the least of its problems
ABC: Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts
New York Post: AOC worried that melting glaciers could release ancient diseases

Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

Daily Wire: Extensive Study: No ‘Gay Gene’; ‘Effectively Impossible’ To Predict Sexuality
NewsBusters: Fox’s ‘The Five’ Eviscerates Lawrence O’Donnell’s ‘Bad Journalism’
Breitbart: Fact Check: Biden Falsely Claims Trump Revoking Citizenship for Military Kids
CNSNews: 1,006,013 Players: Football Remains Top Sport for High School Boys
Washington Post: As he campaigns for president, Joe Biden tells a moving but false war story
GatewayPundit: Comey’s Memos Provide Additional Evidence Trump Tower Meeting Triggered Trump Obstruction ‘Trap’ Investigation and Comey, Brennan, Clapper and Obama Were in on it!
Gateway Pundit: By Not Prosecuting Crooked James Comey DOJ Inspector General Sets Precedent for 35,000 FBI Employees that Leaking Intel is OK for Political Reasons

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice