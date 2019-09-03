Democrats Panicked Because They’re Stuck with Biden

RUSH: Now, folks, right now as we sit here — and I think it’s way early, as you know, polling data this far out is genuinely meaningless other than being interesting, it relates to fundraising. But, as we sit here today, and it’s got everybody on the left stymied. Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democrat nomination. And it’s not sitting well.

The New York Times has a story, ran a story from — I guess it was September the 3rd — well, no. Well, maybe it is. Headline: “Does Joe Biden Want to Be Doing This? On certain days, Biden 2020 can feel more like a dutiful slog than the last march of a happy warrior.”

Then Richard Cohen at the Washington Post has a column. “It’s Time to Bid Farewell to Joe Biden.” Now, it’s an op-ed piece, so that’s the excuse for running it. But it is clear that the Drive-By Media, which I have professed to be running the Democrat Party for a long time now, has decided that Biden can’t win, they don’t want Biden to win. Biden has gotta go.

So the bedbug outlet and the roach outlet have decided to do hit pieces on Bite Me. Now, they have a point! They have a point. There were 40 people packed into a college meeting hall. Joe Biden was speaking to them. And he was painting this vivid, vivid scene. It was a campaign event.

“A four-star general had asked the then-vice president to travel to Konar province in Afghanistan, a dangerous foray into ‘godforsaken country’ to recognize the remarkable heroism of a Navy captain.” Some people told Bite Me it was too risky. But Bite Me said he brushed off their concerns, that nobody’s gonna keep me out of Afghanistan. I’m brave, and I’m going, and I’ve been asked to pin this medal on this warrior, and I’m going.

He said, “We can lose a vice president. We can’t lose many more of these kids. Not a joke.” That’s a quote, by the way. This is supposed to make you compassionate and manly and sensitive, “we can lose a vice president.” Me getting killed, no big deal. But I’m not gonna sit here and lose any more of these kids. I doubt that Special Operations Forces consider themselves kids, but that’s a term that Biden, I mean, Biden even called Kamala Harris “kid.” She’s 50-some-odd.

“The Navy captain,” this Biden telling the story. “The Navy captain had rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back,” back up the 60 feet. “Now the general wanted Biden to pin a Silver Star on the American hero who, despite his bravery, felt like a failure.” This is Biden telling the story here.

“He said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing!’ Biden said, his jaw clenched and his voice rising to a shout. ‘Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died!’” So the guy getting the medal was telling the vice president, “I don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it, don’t give me the medal. The guy I was trying to save died.” Biden is telling the story.

“The room was silent.” All this according to Greg Jaffe, happened in Hanover, New Hampshire. And after the room was sitting there in stunned silence after this marvelous story, Biden said, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.” (laughing) I didn’t know that was the new standard for truth.

Anyway, the problem is, folks, every detail in the story is wrong. “Based on interviews with more than a dozen U.S. troops, their commanders and Biden campaign officials, it appears as though the former vice president has jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story of bravery, compassion and regret that never happened.

“Biden visited Konar province in 2008 as a U.S. senator, not as vice president. The service member who performed the celebrated rescue that Biden described was a 20-year-old Army specialist, not a much older Navy captain. And that soldier, Kyle J. White, never had a Silver Star, or any other medal, pinned on him by Biden. At a White House ceremony six years after Biden’s visit, White stood at attention as President Barack Obama placed a Medal of Honor,” on him, around his neck. Biden’s standing there watching.

“The upshot: In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony. One element of Biden’s story is rooted in an actual event: In 2011, the vice president did pin –” (interruption) Why do I call him Bite Me?

Well, because there was a celebrated Army general or something that was fired by Obama for doing something. I forget what it was. And somebody said to the general, “Well, the vice president’s coming to see you,” and the general said, ‘Bite me.’” And then they really fired him after that. (laughing) So I’ve called him Bite Me ever since. I didn’t make it up. An Army general not eager to see Bite Me or talk to Bite Me or whatever.

Anyway, the element here that’s true: “In 2011, the vice president did pin a medal on a heartbroken soldier, Army Staff Sgt. Chad Workman, who didn’t believe he deserved the award.

In a statement Thursday, Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Workman’s valor was ‘emblematic of the duty and sacrifice of the 9/11 generation of veterans.’”

So this is why everybody is worried. The New York Times wants him gone. Does Joe Biden want to be doing this? They’re asking. He’s losing his mind. He doesn’t seem to care about getting anything right, doesn’t have any energy. They’re being reminded of Hillary. The inability to go out and do events. When he does do events, nobody shows up, there isn’t any excitement when he gets out there. He can’t remember anything that happened.

So he takes elements of his memory from various events and combines them into one fictional story and then tells you don’t doubt him, it’s the word of a Biden. And they’re cringing in the cloakrooms in the deep, dark crevices and the bowels of the Democrat Party establishment.

Biden also came up with this brilliant idea to ban magazines, gun magazines that can hold multiple bullets. Folks, magazines, by definition, hold multiple bullets. Biden wants to ban magazines that can hold multiple bullets. People are laughing out loud because magazines are multiple bullets. That is their purpose. Biden is just uttering a bunch of words and trying to sound authoritative and compassionate and caring. But the guy doesn’t know what he’s saying. And, you know, Trump said Biden’s lost his fastball. And at his peak Biden’s fastball was a change-up.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: You want to hear another Joe Biden saying? These things are becoming legion. Quote: “And these kids who come and they end up doing well –” he’s talking about illegal immigrants here, by the way. “These kids who come and they end up doing well, they become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans.” How does that happen? These kids, they come and they end up doing well. They become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans.

Now, okay. I’ll give a wide latitude. I know what Bite Me is trying to say. But the problem is he’s emblematic of the Democrat Party. This is a put-down of the American people! At the expense of illegal aliens. He’s trying to say that illegal aliens are special, they’re brighter, they’re more appreciative, that they do come and assimilate, that they’re worth more to the Democrat Party, which is really what he’s saying.

He’s trying to appeal to a constituency here of illegal immigrants and people that support them by pointing out how special they are. They are better Americans than even people that are born here. They become Americans before Americans become Americans. You know what he’s trying to say. It’s just really constructed poorly. And it’s based on a guy who is pandering.

And in the process of the pandering, he ends up putting down the American people. And these people still can’t figure out why Donald Trump won! It’s amazing! They can’t figure it out, and they’ve got people like this — Biden’s not alone in this sentiment, by the way. Okay, look. Let’s get started on the phones. ‘Cause I gotta a week’s worth of stuff here to review. If I don’t get to the phones now, I may not. That would not be cool.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: We have the audio of that story with Joe Biden that I told you about, and we have a little montage of the Drive-By Media trying to explain it and explain what he meant and basically defend him. But here’s the first of the three bites. And it’s the Washington Post that caught this. Well, a lot of people caught it, but it’s the Washington Post, after hearing this, this just piled on top of gaffe after gaffe after gaffe. “We need to get rid of magazines that have multiple bullets.”

Here’s a guy that’s been in government all of his life, and he is remarkably ignorant of everyday things in life. And this a guy — he’s been one of 100 in the United States Senate debating and voting on legislation affecting these kind of things. And he’s clearly entirely ignorant on so much, which I think is probably common for a lot of people that have done nothing but been in government or the bureaucracy or the establishment or what have you. But this was last Friday in Hanover, New Hampshire, at a town hall, and it was not bursting with people. Bite Me does not drive big crowds. Here’s the first of the three bites we have.

BIDEN: I pin medals on, Silver Stars on soldiers up in the upper Kunar valley, in the middle of a firestorm the poor guys had gone through. A four-star general asked me whether I’d go up into the FOB. Now everybody got concerned, the Vice President going up in the middle of this, but we can lose a vice president, we can’t lose many more of these kids. Not a joke. This guy climbed down a ravine, carried this guy up on his back, under fire and the general wanted me to pin the silver star on him. I got up there and I stand, and this is the God’s truth, my word as a Biden. He stood at attention, I went to pin him, [he] said, “Sir, I don’t want the damn thing. Do not pin it on me sir. Please, sir. Do not do that. He died. He died.”

RUSH: This is the God’s truth, my word as a Biden. The guy’s a plagiarist! My word as a Biden. Here’s the next exciting sound bite.

BIDEN: (August 23, 2019) And the general wanted me to pin the Silver Star on him. I got up there and I stand, this is the God’s truth, my word as a Biden. He stood at attention. And I went to pin him and [he] said, ‘Sir I don’t want the damn thing. Do not put it on me sir! Please, sir. Do not do that! He died! He died!”

BIDEN: (October 28, 2016) “And I went to pin the Silver Star, with General Rodriguez, pin the general’s, the Silver Star on his chest. “I don’t want it sir. He died. He died. I don’t deserve it.”

BIDEN: (October 3, 2016) And when I went to pin it on him in front of the entire brigade, he stood at me, looked at me and said, “Sir, I don’t want a medal. He died Mr. Vice president. I don’t want the medal.” How many nights does that kid go to sleep seeing that image in his head? Dealing with it?

RUSH: Now, I set you all up. I did not tell you the truth of this second bite because what this is, Biden has told a variation of this story for years. This second bite is a montage of Biden telling the story about different people, different locations, different metals. It starts last Friday, August 23rd, then the next element was from October 28th of 2016, then October 3rd of 2016. Joe Biden has told this story over periods of years involving different people, different troops.

He tells a story that is not true from beginning to end, combines all these elements, and he’s got this reputation as a great storyteller, but the thing is this is almost psychopathic to take elements of these stories and all of this is designed — what do you think it’s designed to do? What do you think Biden’s purpose in this is? Let’s say that it’s purposeful that he’s doing this.

He’s telling this story to make himself look a certain way and using the other people in the story actually as a way to build himself up. But it doesn’t appear that way. It appears like he’s crediting all of these people talking about what heroes they are ’cause the Democrats over the years have been widely known to be anti-military.

So here’s Biden trying to make himself look like the biggest supporter of the military, the military loves him. But he can’t get any of these details straight. So last Thursday during an interview with the Washington Post about this made up story that he’s been telling over and over again, he said this.

BIDEN: I was making the point how courageous these people are, how incredible they are, this generation of warriors, these fallen angels we’ve lost. And so that — I don’t know what the problem is. I mean, what is it that I said wrong?

RUSH: Well, pretty much all of it. That’s the point to review every detail in the story, sound bite 1, every detail is incorrect. Different year, different province, different medal, different soldier. None of it is true. He just makes it up.

Have you ever had a profound event happen to you? You know how people tell stories over and over again, and every telling gets embellished and enlightened and exaggerated when people pass them on? Biden is a one-man embellishment factory. He keeps telling his story over and over again and expanding.

So it came time for the Drive-By Media to try to do some damage control. We have a montage here of Democrats, media people, one and the same basically, saying, “Well, he’s well-intentioned, his heart’s in the right place, he’s just a storyteller.” Here’s how it sounded.

JOHN BERMAN: The thrust of the story, the theme of the story may be right.

ERROL LOUIS: It’s not like he made up something in some malicious way that aggrandizes him.

JOE LOCKHART: Yes. He got the story wrong and what he needs to do is to say my heart’s in the right place. He was making a point and the story fit his point.

WALTER ISSACSON: Joe Biden is a storyteller, and he connects emotionally.

JEN PSAKI: It might be that people are forgiving and they don’t care.

GERALDO RIVERA: As his gaffes go, this one was well-intentioned.

CHUCK TODD: Gaffes versus lies. Do the gaffes matter?

ANDREA MITCHELL: Yes, he conflated three different stories. But that does not matter to the voters.

JEH JOHNSON: Give Joe a break. Joe’s a storyteller.

ASMA KHALID: We all put our foot in our mouth. These qualities are almost endearing to voters. They find him more believable because he makes missteps every so often.

DONNA BRAZILE: We know that he will at times misspeak, but the bottom line is there is no alternative right now.

RUSH: There’s the bottom line. That was Donna Brazile. That’s why there isn’t anybody else. Sorry, Kamala, sorry, Fauxcahontas, sorry, Beto, sorry, Mayor Pete, sorry, I can’t even remember the rest. Sorry there isn’t anybody else. So they’ve got to find a way — can you imagine if Trump was doing this? Can you imagine if Trump was telling a story, doesn’t matter what it is, and getting it wrong every time he opened his mouth about it? Oh. They’d want to impeach him for that and accuse him of lying purposefully. But the American people, they just love old Joe, why, the American people expect this out of Joe.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: I got an email. “Dear Mr. Limbaugh: You sound great. Lots of energy. Great to have you back. You know what? You’re like my Boll & Branch sheets. I don’t know how much I miss ’em until I’m back on ’em. Well, I’m back with you, Mr. Limbaugh, not on you, I understand, but it’s great to have you.” I appreciate that, and I understand the sentiment.

And then the email continues. “Mr. Limbaugh, I do not think the Drive-By Media are worried about Joe Biden because of his gaffes. They can save Biden from his gaffes. I mean, they held up Hillary Clinton by the armpits for years.” And that’s a good point. You heard the Drive-By montage. “Well, that’s old Joe. Well, Joe, he’s a storyteller. His intentions were great. So he gets a few facts and places wrong. Big deal.” So that’s a valid point.

Okay. So then why is there such fear of Biden? Folks, look, you’ve got the New York Times with their story, does Biden really want to do this? The Washington Post has a column by Richard Cohen saying it’s time to get rid of Biden, it’s time to put him out to pasture, let him chew his cud out there with the rest of the cattle. And so why?

One of the possibilities — and it’s really hard to know. I think really it comes down to they don’t think he can win, which is paramount. They don’t think he can win. Remember, the people in the Democrat Party are fully convinced that they have become the party of radical fringe leftists and the amalgamation, if you will, of every conceivable minority group in America that’s offended about something, that that group of voters is larger than the normal people that make up the rest of the country.

And that’s their bet. And in their view Biden doesn’t jazz up these left-wing radical lunatics. And they don’t believe in this middle of the boat election, they don’t believe in the fact that the great unwashed, the undecideds are gonna be the determining factor. If they did then Biden would be more attractive to ’em. They want a radical leftist, and if they’re gonna go down in flames, they’re gonna go down in flames that way. They don’t want to go down with people like Biden.

Other people think it’s Biden’s turn, you know, he’s owed something. He was a loyal soldier for Obama. He did great except for the Anita Hill stuff when he was in the Senate. So, you know, let’s let him be this year’s Walter F Mondull, let’s let him run. We know he’s gonna lose but we owe him this. It isn’t that.

Now, the person that sent me the email says, “I think that what really bothers the Democrats and the media is that they are very, very concerned about the extent to which Joe Biden used his public office over the years as a Senator and as vice president to enrich his family and foul up foreign relations. You play that fact off the Congress investigating again –” did you see this, they’re investigating Stormy Daniels? The House of Representatives, the Democrats are gonna be investigating Trump’s payoff to Stormy Daniels.

So the theory is if the Democrats are gonna be going after Trump for things like that they can’t have a nominee that is basically sold his soul to Big Business and other, like defense contractors or what have you, for the purposes of enriching his family. Here’s how it works. And, by the way, I don’t think Biden’s alone. I think it’s almost a standard operating procedure now.

Let’s say that you’re a senator on the Appropriations Committee or the Foreign Affairs Committee or what have you. And you have a say-so over procurement of military things — weapons, defense systems, you name it. And so your husband or your wife, your spouse, you and your spouse set up a foundation called the such-and-such family foundation, the purpose is to raise money to go to charity.

Then you set up a shell corporation off the foundation that you run. And what happens is that you make a deal with a defense contractor or an investment house or whatever, and they pay you through your foundation — think of the Clintons. They pay you through your foundation or through your shell corporation a percentage, only you make sure they get whatever is in the next defense appropriations bill. It could be anything besides defense too. It can be anything the government’s doing. You make sure that a percentage of that deal goes to your family foundation that your son happens to run or that it goes to a business that will hire your son if that business gets a percentage of the deal from the award of a contract to a defense manufacturer or what have you.

I think this stuff is common. I think it’s one of the ways members of Congress and people living in Washington, lobbyist, K Street, the way they get rich. The key to it, the foundation is all of this massive government spending, your taxes, and then whatever the government can borrow. And it just gets spent, and it’s used to buy things, and the people that get the contracts then siphon some of that off to the member of government’s family or shell corporation, part of a foundation or what have you. And in that sense, you have full-fledged corruption.

So you have a member of government, a senator, could be a cabinet secretary, you never know, makes deals on the premise that some of the money that government is gonna award is gonna come back to the family member, a son, a daughter, through a foundation or what have you. This is what Biden did for one of his sons with the ChiComs when he was vice president. A billion and a half dollars ended up going to a company to run things that Hunter Biden had never run, had no experience doing.

Biden’s never made any more than what his government salary is and speeches and this and that. But he was taking care of his kids. This is the way it’s done in Washington. The people in Washington don’t question this. It’s the way of the world. There’s so much money that nobody bats an eye. It’s the cost of doing business. If you are an entity that gets your money from the government, you sell the government things, you make defense aircraft or tanks, whatever it is, ammunition, or things beyond defense. I don’t mean to focus on defense because I think it’s widespread.

Part of the understanding is that if you are awarded the appropriation, then there’s a percentage cost of that that will be involving the benefit of a ranking member’s family. That’s not widespread, but it happens. And it probably happens more than we know. It would not be widely reported because it’s not considered scandalous by the people who live and work in Washington, including the media, unless they can nab a Republican at it.

I mean, we all know what happened with Biden, and they’re trying to cover it or ignore it, not talk about it. But it’s there. And in the heat of a campaign I think this is what they are afraid of with Biden. He is really vulnerable on this stuff. The whole Clinton Family Foundation was selling access to her upcoming presidency, her administration on the come, before she had even been elected. She was selling access. The Clintons have been doing this through their foundation for most of the 2000s.

So if you’re going after Trump on financial irregularities, you cannot have your nominee who’s actually done stuff that you’re trying to make up about Trump. That has to be one of the things that really, really worries them. And another thing about this. I think it is commonplace enough that they don’t want anybody finding out. Biden’s not worth this particular process being unearthed for everybody.

The Hunter Biden billion and a half story and I think Beau Biden, there was something else with him, too, Biden’s done two or three things and they’ve all been reported. But you haven’t seen any anger in the media, you haven’t seen any shock, you haven’t seen any outrage. The U.K. Daily Mail’s done some stuff on it. But there isn’t any stock or outrage about it. It’s almost like it’s perfunctory. “Okay, we have to cover this, we have to get it out there, but we don’t amplify it, we don’t put it on the front page, we don’t make it the lead at the 7 o’clock news or what have you.”

But they can say at the end of the day, “Oh, yeah, we talked about it. We didn’t cover it up.” But they do cover it up by not amplifying it. And I think this is a frequently enough used technique that they don’t want it being blown up. Nobody, especially Joe Biden, nobody is worth being elected president if it means getting rid of great financial opportunities that we’re discussing here.