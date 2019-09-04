Fauxcahontas Reclaims “You Didn’t Build That” from Obama

RUSH: There’s a story here from Breitbart: “Warren Channels Obama for Labor Day Message: You Didn’t Build That — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) belittled working Americans during a campaign stop in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, Monday, suggesting that those who worked hard for their wealth or success did not make it happen on their own.”

Now, she’s not channeling Obama. Obama channeled her. If I’ve got the timeline right. Somebody correct me if I’m wrong and if you have the courage. It was Elizabeth Warren who went to town on “You didn’t build that.” You rich guys, you factory owners, you Big Business, you didn’t build that. You wouldn’t have made it if we hadn’t built you the roads and if we hadn’t built you the sewers and if we hadn’t done that. You didn’t build that. Remember the outrage over that?

And then it was Obama who picked up on it later, I thought. Not that Obama didn’t think it until she said it. I think it’s — I don’t know — take your pick. Any liberal you want is gonna think this. But the headline: “Warren Channels Obama –” maybe Obama did say it first.

“Warren campaigned in the Granite State on Labor Day, delivering a classic stump speech at a backyard event.” How many people could have been there if it was in a backyard. “Yeah, well, you know, Rush, she’s so homey and she’s so –” a backyard event?

She says, “I’m not proposing a wealth tax because I’m cranky. Some of these guys say, ‘I worked hard. I had a great idea. I worked late’– oh yeah, unlike anybody else,” she sarcastically stated. “But ‘I worked late or inherited wealth, and so this is mine.’”

“And the answer is yeah, you did. Good for you. You did have a great idea and you did work hard. No one is angry about that, but here’s the deal. You built a great fortune here in America. I guarantee you built it at least in part using workers all of us help pay to educate. Yeah. You built it at least in part, getting your goods to market on roads and bridges all of us helped pay to build.”

So she is bringing this back to life. Now, this is classic. It’s what the Democrat Party has been known for, the politics of resentment. I have noted over the years how optimism is a very tough thing. People are not naturally optimistic. People are naturally pessimistic. I don’t know if it’s the way we’re built or the way we’re made. All I know is that if you write a good book on positive thinking you can become a millionaire. But if you write a book on failure, you won’t sell a copy ’cause everybody knows how. Everybody thinks they are.

Look at Norman Vincent Peale, The Power of Positive Thinking. It still sells. Any of these books that come out teaching you how to be upbeat and positive, confident, they sell out. And that’s because the natural tendency of most people is, to one degree or another, pessimism, fatalism, defeatism.

And so I think the Democrats have zeroed in on that and that they think the way to relate to the most people is to dredge up resentment for people who are not miserable, people who are not unhappy, ’cause they’re gonna hit far more people that way than otherwise. But then on the other hand, doesn’t it make more sense to go out and try to be optimistic and engender support based on optimism?

That’s what Reagan did. The Democrats are incapable of it because they’ve built their foundation on everybody has a grievance, everybody’s grievance is justified, everybody’s a victim of something, and the Democrats are the ones that are gonna get even with the people that screwed you. They’re not gonna make your life better. They’ll lie to you. They’re not gonna make your life better. They’re gonna make you happy by screwing the people responsible for your misery. And so that’s what she’s doing here.

Now, that is not Donald Trump. Donald Trump Make America Great Again, by definition, is the antithesis and the exact opposite of it. And so it always is a contest between pessimism and optimism and which one can win. And the deciding factor is what the reality perception of the moment is. If we’re in good economic times and Trump’s talking about making ’em even better, it’s gonna redound to his benefit.

I’ve never forgotten the campaign in 1960, John Kennedy, we’re coming out of the postwar boom, Eisenhower’s two years are over and the country’s rocking. And Kennedy’s running against Nixon. Kennedy would not fit with today’s Democrat Party. He didn’t start ripping Eisenhower to shreds and ripping the economy or any of that. He said we can do better, we’re younger, time to pass the torch, new generation, we can do even better. And it worked.

But there isn’t “we can do even better.” That doesn’t exist in the Democrat Party today. The Democrat Party is just loaded with people who are unhappy the way they’re looked at, unhappy with the way they’re treated, offended all the time that they’re awake. Victims of this and victims of that. And the Democrat Party promotes that. (Interruption) Yeah, I knew I was right. Warren said it first. She said it in 2011. Obama it said in 2012. So Obama was channeling Warren, is what happened.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here is Bill in Ithaca, New York. I’m glad you waited, Bill. It’s great to have you here with us.

CALLER: Rush, Elizabeth Warren was once asked recently how could she collect almost $500,000 and only teach one class at Harvard? That’s not only a fake Indian but she’s a total fraud.

RUSH: Well, what did she say?

CALLER: She says, “I deserve it.”

RUSH: She deserves it?

CALLER: Yeah!

RUSH: She was paid… By the way, folks, this is why she made up the “fact” that she is Injun. She made it up to get the job at Harvard in the law school to teach. She taught one class for half million dollars a year. So she’s out there saying, “You didn’t build that. You didn’t make that. You couldn’t have done that without us building the roads and the sanitation and all that.” So somebody asked her, “Well, what did you do to get that $500,000 a year practically no-show hiv?”

“I deserved it.” See, when people like Elizabeth Warren do well, it’s because they deserve it. Nobody else does if they are a political opponent. So the sad thing about this is hypocrisy seldom attaches to these people, and they are just laden with it. They are hypocrites from morning ’til night. But because the media is them, they are never called on it.