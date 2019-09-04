×

Rush Limbaugh

Looks Like Ilhan Omar’s Marriage Is on the Rocks

Sep 4, 2019




RUSH: It looks like, ladies and gentlemen, Representative Ilhan Omar’s marriage is on the rocks. Her husband wants a divorce after learning about the “bombshell” of her affair. She and her husband “allegedly separated in March. Omar asked him to divorce her around that time because she didn’t want to file the papers,” but this guy refused “telling her if she wanted a divorce, she should do it herself.”

Ilhan Omar is Somali. I don’t know. Something tells me she’s lucky she’s doing this in the United States. But, at any rate, again, there’s something really, really screwy about this that they’re gonna try to cover up as well.

