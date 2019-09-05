Stock Market Goes Nuts on News of China Trade Talks

RUSH: So guess what happened, folks? The ChiComs called the Treasury Secretary, Mnuchin, and the Foreign Trade Negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, who I happened to meet the other day. I happened to meet Mr. Lighthizer and his daughter. They are wonderful people.

Anyway, the ChiComs called ’em and said that we want to continue. We want to kick up the trade negotiations. We want to have a meeting with you in October. And so the stock market’s going nuts today. It’s up over 400 points. The Democrats are depressed. They’re down in the dumps. They tried to kill the economy and destroy as much as they can.