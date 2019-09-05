Unsolvable Problems Are Gold for Democrats

RUSH: Scott in Terre Haute, Indiana. Great to have you, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hello, Rush. Longtime listener, even an alumnus to the Rush to Excellence Tour.

RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.

CALLER: Earlier today you talked about Democrats figuring out problems that they can’t solve to run on and that’s been their MO ever since I’ve been listening to you and beyond. That they have nothing or would have nothing to run against if they didn’t have problems they knew couldn’t be fixed.

RUSH: You’re exactly right, and it’s a point that’s worth mentioning a number of times. As a political weapon, as a political device, throwing into your agenda, solving something that can’t be, is gold. You have something that you can perpetually complain about, you can perpetually claim it’s getting worse, blame other people for it, never have to solve it, just look like you’re trying, and that’s exactly what climate change is.