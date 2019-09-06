Beyond Handsy: Biden Grabs Iowa Teacher

RUSH: The Washington Examiner has a story with this headline. It just cleared. I just got it. “’You Need to Ask First’: Iowa teacher blasts Biden for grabbing her hands when she asked him a question — Joe Biden left an Iowa teacher unimpressed with his canned response to her question about collective bargaining, but what she resented more was how he abruptly seized her hands and clung onto them.”

Her name is Roman. First name here is not mentioned. But she’s 41. She had “stopped Biden as he greeted voters on Monday during the Hawkeye Area Labor Council’s Labor Day picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The North Liberty preschool teacher, who works with special needs children, was pressing the former vice president on his plans to help unionized members of her profession under recent changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining laws when he reached for her hands. ‘I think that he means well but, you know, he grabbed my hands right away and that was really uncomfortable. He was very close and, in my mind, I’m like, this is part of our problem: Not recognizing that you need to ask first, or can I shake your hand? Not just grab your hands and hang onto them. That bothers me.”

There’s no changing this guy. He’s handsy, he massages you, grabs you and puts his hands on your shoulders and so forth. And he doesn’t let go. Then he leans in and kisses you or whispers something in your ear. I’ve started doing it when women ask me to pose for a picture. I say, “Do you mind if I act like I’m Biden?” They say, “What?” So I demonstrate. (interruption) Oh, no, when you ask you can do it. So I do it. I now pose as Joe Biden for the fun of it.