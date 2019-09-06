Are There Any Adults Left Other Than Me?

RUSH: There was a piece by Maureen Callahan in the New York Post a couple of days ago. It’s right on the money. I’ll spend some time on it today. I was thinking yesterday when I was doing the various monologues on climate change, I feel like the only adult sometimes in this world. I remember when I was a kid and I thought something whacko my dad would sit me down, “Son, are you kidding? That’s ridiculous. That can’t possibly be.”

And he would tell me why logically and so forth and I would see the light. There’s nobody doing that today within the political structure. Everybody’s a kid. Nobody has to grow up. There aren’t any adults, particularly in the Democrat Party. There are none. There is nobody to tell these people what they’re doing is nonsensical. There’s nobody to tell these people that what they’re doing is senseless and devoid of total common sense and intelligence. There aren’t any adults.

And one of the bits of evidence and Maureen Callahan cites, look at the popular movies. They’re all cartoons: X Men this, Ironman here, Superman over here, Star Wars over there. Every hit movie is a cartoon, and adults are going to see them. They’re not growing up. And look at all these Millennials living at home with their parents, not having to grow up. Parents don’t know how to raise them anymore. Thus they’re becoming like their kids.

It’s true, I think. I think there is an absence throughout our society. It’s certainly not present on college campuses anymore. They’re aren’t any adults talking sense to people. There’s nobody talking sense. This madness of getting rid of fossil fuels is literal insanity. It’s madness. There’s not a single person to tell them how crazy and impossible it is because there aren’t any adults.

That’s how to view me. You youthful people in the audience, you young people, you Millennials, I am what you used to have. I am an adult looking out for you, trying to help you, trying to help you grow up, face reality. That’s how to see me. The adult in your life.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here’s the Maureen Callahan piece: “Americans Have Become Children — Demanding, Dependent and Needy.” She doesn’t take it nearly as far as I do. It’s not only that Americans have become children. Not everybody, but the trend… It’s just there aren’t any adults. Adults are afraid to be adults. You get attacked. You get accused. They hit you up and say you’re violating somebody’s rights. You’re offending somebody if you treat a young person as an adult would.

“As a population, it’s exotic to the point of extinction, vanishing in plain sight: the American adult. As a trend, this has been gestating for at least the past [ten years], from Judd Apatow’s glorified man-babies to Lena Dunham’s ostensibly grown ‘Girls’ to the…” See, these people use Hollywood, what’s happening in Hollywood as their examples, and it works to a point. (laughing) I mean, the movies are all animations and cartoons. And adults are the ones, not just kids, going to see them.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: There’s not a single adult, not a single adult at CNN to tell them how they’ve gone off the rails, to bring them back to just simple maturity. And this absence of adults is all over the place. I’m happy, by the way, to fulfill the role. I’m more than qualified. I am an adult. I am imbued with an over-abundance of common sense, and I am happy to share it with people as we continue our quest to always help.