Fauxahontas Denies She’s on the Warpath Against BBQ

RUSH: Democrat presidential candidate Fauxcahontas, Elizabeth Warren, doesn’t like all this talk about banning hamburger grilling and hot dog grilling for climate change. She thinks a gigantic distraction that the fossil fuel industry is behind.

She says, “This is not what we’re talking about; we’re talking about saving the planet. They want you to think we want to shut down your barbecue and all that. They want to get you distracted. It’s exactly what the fossil fuel industry hopes everybody is talking about is hot dogs and hamburgers and barbecues instead of the destruction of the planet.” The fossil fuel industry is behind every evil.

Look, you wacko leftists, you don’t need any help. Some vegan babe came up with this ban of hot dogs because of the aroma, it wasn’t fossil fuels, unless they paid her.