If Climate Change Is WWII, Why Don’t We Invade China and India?

RUSH: To Birmingham, Alabama, Steve, great to have you, sir. Hello.

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait. Just a second! Wait. I just saw breaking news. I’m sorry, folks, I have to share this. It’s a tragedy. It’s an absolute tragedy. WPTV, Eyeball News, that’s Channel 5. Channel 5 is the NBC outlet. Fifty percent… Oh, my God, no! (sobbing) “Fifty percent of sea turtle nests have been lost on Palm Beach County beaches due to Hurricane Dorian.” Oh no! Maybe I can turn my lights back on then. Okay. Sorry about that, Steve. Back to you in Birmingham, Alabama after that breaking news report.

CALLER: No worries, Rush. Thank you for having my call. I’ve been with you so long you feel like family.

RUSH: I appreciate that. Thank you very much.

CALLER: My question is this: The Democrats that we’ve heard, they tell us the planet will become uninhabitable unless we fix the climate in 10 or 11 years, or at least make meaningful changes to the climate in 10 or 11 years. And then all the programs they propose are implemented gradually and don’t really do very much until well beyond 10 years, even 20 or 30 years. And that’s just us in the U.S. It doesn’t include all the real polluters like China, India, whatever. I just don’t know how they’re not called out on that. It seems obvious.

RUSH: You know, I have to tell you something: That’s a great, great point. Let me add to it. They’ve been saying 10 years, 20 years, 30 years ever since the ’80s. It’s recent that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said 12 years! You listen to some of these other people and they say 20 or 30. The way they would answer you, Steve, they’d say, “Both are right. We’ve only got 10 years because if we don’t do it in 10 years in 20 years after that, we’re done.” Meaning if we don’t fix it in 10 years, it’s going to take another 20 and we’re finished. We’re dead. We’re toast, literally.

They’re making it all up. They’re just making this up, as you cleverly observed and pointed out. What is the latest thing that they are saying now? They’re calling this “an existential threat.” How many of the people hearing that do you think even know what “existential” means? How many people could tell you what that word means without going to the dictionary to look it up? They think it means immediate, right now, we’re toast. Never-ending! And they say it every 10 seconds, “existential threat.” The root word is “exist,” existing right now to human life on earth.

Now, Mayor Pete the other day said this is our equivalent of World War II. Okay. Let’s accept that. The two countries on earth that are emitting the vast majority of so-called greenhouse gasses are India and China. We are not! The United States’ CO2 emissions have been reduced to the same levels they were in 1985, and note that hasn’t changed a thing. That’s a major achievement, folks, to roll back “pollution” levels to 1985. You’d think they’d be out there taking credit for it and saying we need to do more.

Now they’re acting like we haven’t done diddlysquat.

But the two leading countries are China and India. Well, the question is: Why aren’t we invading? If this is the equivalent of World War II, and if these people are destroying the planet, if China and India are destroying the planet…? If the planet’s ecosystem is being destroyed so that human life cannot exist, what are we doing? Why aren’t we attacking? Why aren’t we going to China and India with every weapon we’ve got and threatening them, if it’s that serious? And I’m not exaggerating. I’m asking you a legitimate question based on their infantile, childish behavior and predictions.

A consensus of scientists says that even if we were to get ours down to zero it wouldn’t change anything because of China and India. Well, then it seems to me that we need to do something about China and India. But notice they’re always exempted! China and India are exempted from the Paris accords. Do you know why? Because China and India both tell the United Nations to go to hell, that they’re not doing it. And what do we say? “Well, we can’t tell other nations what to do.”

No, they can only tell you what to do. I’m telling you, folks, this subject just continues to frost me. If they really, really cared about all of this… Look at China alone. You know the latest craze is the plastics in the ocean. It’s disturbing the turtles and all that. Turtle noses have straws in them and all that. China produces a third of the ocean’s plastic garbage. The consensus of scientists agrees with this.

China’s CO2 emissions are greater than ours and Europe combined, and they keep going up. What the hell are we sitting waiting around for? Why aren’t we invading if it’s our World War II? Why aren’t the wackos in this country going after all these multinational companies that continue to do business with China and India? Hmm? I’m just asking logical questions based on the scare tactics these people are throwing at us.