Mechanic Sabotages American Airlines Plane Because of What?

RUSH: The next story is a little unsettling. An American Airlines mechanic tried to sabotage a plane. “An American Airlines mechanic tried to sabotage the navigation system of an airplane because he was unhappy with current contract negotiations and he wanted to get some extra overtime.”

Now, that’s what they are telling us is the reason the guy wanted to sabotage the airplane. Let me tell you his name. You ready? In three, two, one — Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani. But, of course, nobody would ever think he might have had another motive. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani.

“He told law enforcement he was upset about stalled contract negotiations with the company and that the dispute had affected him financially. He told law enforcement he put a piece of foam into the inlet of the plane’s air data module, which measures the plane’s pitch, speed and other information.” This was a flight from Miami to Nassau, by the way. Unhappy with the union. Okay.