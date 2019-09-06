New! The Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-Shirt in Blue

RUSH: So I’ve been getting a lot of questions about the status of Stand Up for Betsy Ross, the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts available at RushLimbaugh.com, the store tab at RushLimbaugh.com. The proceeds from these shirts goes to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. When we started we would have been thrilled if 50,000 T-shirts had moved, a $27 item. That $27 item, because of you, has resulted in $3 million being donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

And for an update on what’s next and what’s coming, it was made available to people, it was made known today. Early this morning on the Fox News Channel Fox & Friends Frank Siller of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and cadre of first responders appeared with the Fox & Friends crew and here’s our first sound bite.

EARHARDT: Rush Limbaugh’s gotten involved with this. Tell us about what Rush is doing.

DOOCY: Yeah, let’s see this shirt.

SILLER: Well, I’m going to show you (applause starts) the shirt, guys. Come on, hear it for Rush. (applause) So…

DOOCY: Let’s see it.

SILLER: Alright, this is Stand Up for Betsy Ross. Rush was sick and tired of hearing that there was something political about this shirt, about the flag, Betsy Ross flag. He put this shirt out. Donated the money, the proceeds to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, over $3 million he’s raised so far.

DOOCY: Wow! (applause)

SILLER: Yeah. Wait. He’s doing, he’s putting out a new color, he’s putting out a color, the color blue. He’s doing it because of 9/11. He’s going to be announcing it on his show and the proceeds, once again, will be coming to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. That is why we’ve been able to help another 18, 18 first responders and Gold Star families with their mortgages because of the sales of these shirts. So you better buy. (laughter) Go to RushLimbaugh-dot-com and buy your shirt.

DOOCY: And now you have a choice, you can either get the white shirt or the blue shirt.

SILLER: Right.

KILMEADE: And Frank, so now you have the fall edition. So you gotta buy it too.

SILLER: Exactly.

EARHARDT: And blue lives matter.

RUSH: Blue shirts matter. We have introduced a blue shirt. It’s gorgeous. I snuck it in here one day a couple weeks ago. I wore it. I didn’t say a thing about it. I didn’t get one comment from anybody saying, “What are you doing wearing a T-shirt, Rush?” But everybody noticed it. I’m only joking. I got, “Where can we get that?” And of course I couldn’t say anything. We were prepared to unveil this next week in conjunction with 9/11, but we’ve bought up every blank, white T-shirt of the unique classy material and fabric that we only use.

So now we’re adding royal blue to it. It is absolutely gorgeous. The program is going to continue. The last we told you, just to demonstrate what this foundation is able to do, because of you, when we last discussed this, I think they announced that they had purchased or retired, paid down the mortgages of six families. And Frank announced this morning that they’re up now to 18. They’ve been able to help another 18 first responders. This is victims of 9/11 and their families and first responders that Tunnel to Towers assists.

There’s no reason to stop it. People continue to need and want a way to push back. We had a story yesterday, a couple at a Major League Soccer game in Salt Lake City, simply took the Betsy Ross flag, and they were thrown out of the arena. They were told that it was offensive to people. People are fed up with that. There’s nothing political about Betsy Ross for crying out loud. It was the first flag of our nation. There’s nothing political about this. The left is corrupting everything. And people are sick and tired of it. This is a way to push back.

We’re over 300,000 T-shirts. I was just going to make a little brief mention of this today and save the big push for next week, but I guess I’ve gone beyond a brief little mention. But you can see the shirt at RushLimbaugh.com. Just click on the store tab. Or there’s a direct URL for the store itself, Rush Limbaugh Store. Just go to RushLimbaugh.com and find the store tab. It’s in the upper part of the home page.

The next question, Brian Kilmeade said to Frank Siller, “Look, the Major League Soccer, the number one league in the country, threw out fans because they held up the Betsy Ross flag. They said it’s a political statement. Our first flag is a political statement? What’s your reaction to that?”

SILLER: Listen. People are nuts. (laughter) They just don’t get it. They just don’t get it. The symbol of our flag stands for our sacrifices made from the beginning, from the revolution to this day. And how many people died for this flag? You want to protest, go protest something else. But don’t protest our flag.

EARHARDT: What would your brother say?

SILLER: I don’t even want to say.

RUSH: Right, “What would your brother say?” His brother passed away. There’s one more, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, wrap it up with this.

DOOCY: Look at all of these first responders. Now, if you’re at home and you’re watching and you’re thinking, “Boy, I hope those guys had breakfast.” We fed everybody breakfast before they came in. And the good news is, at the end of today’s program everybody gets a goody bag and it’s crammed full of really great stuff.

EARHARDT: Including that Betsy Ross T-shirt. Rush Limbaugh heard that y’all were gonna be here, and he sent —

KILMEADE: Right.

EARHARDT: — each one of you. (cheers and applause)

RUSH: If you didn’t see it, we have the video at RushLimbaugh.com along with the audio there.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

If you’ll indulge me, I was just going to point out, my name got mentioned a lot in all these sound bites, from Frank Siller and the Fox people about the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. But I have to tell you something. I’m so proud of the team over at the Rush Revere shop and the Rush Limbaugh Store shop. And I want to describe what happened here.

The people that do this work don’t get a whole lot of credit. My wife Kathryn is the designer of the shirt. We decided on July 4th, that’s when all this came to a head with Nike and Kaepernick and then the women’s soccer team. And I asked, “Can we get a turnaround on this shirt?” I had the idea for Stand Up for Betsy Ross and she designed it. And we got it out in four days. We got it up and running and ready to be printed and ready to take orders in four days.

At that point we would have been happy with 50,000 sales. They just kept coming in, these orders kept coming in, and because of the foresight, we were able to scale up and handle with our existing staff 300,000 orders and fulfillment. And we got them all out before the end of August, very close to it. And you all were very patient with us.

But I’ll tell you, for those of us that were part of it, this is a very, very happy thing to be proud of because we had no idea that we were going to — we didn’t have 300,000 shirts! We had to go get them. We had to get the vendor to print them. Everybody had to stop what they were doing to fulfill our order to get the shirts, the bulk blank shirts and send them up to the vendor. The vendor printed them 24/7. We had trucks arriving every day. Then we had to stuff them and send them out. And we don’t slack off on that.

You get a delivery from the RushLimbaugh.com store and you don’t want to open it it’s so pretty, it’s so professional. You want to keep it after you open it up. And so we were able to scale up and fulfill all of these orders. And we’re now scaled up and ready to go, now that we know that we can handle it.

This is the kind of thing that there’s no reason you should ever know about this or ever even see it. And precisely because of that I wanted to spend some time here and thank all of the people at the Revere shop and the RushLimbaugh.com store shop for actually making this possible because if it would have taken people weeks to get the shirts that they ordered, that would not have been good.

We have people working round-the-clock to get these things out. Kathryn designed the system that was able to scale up, and it was just masterful. And we’re excited about it. That’s one of the reasons we’re eager to keep this going.

So the new edition here is a royal blue Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. You can see it at RushLimbaugh.com. It’s in honor of 9/11, which is coming up next week. And the beneficiary, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation already, you have made — not me — your purchase of a $27 item has led to a $3 million donation, which has resulted in 18 mortgages being paid off and counting for America’s first responders. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts, yet again.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: If you’re watching on the Dittocam, here are the blue shirts arriving at our warehouse. Just moments ago, folks, a gigantic trunk filled with them, because we know what the demand will be.

By the way, I should add that we went with blue on the Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts, also in honor of American police officers who are constantly under attack, it seems, unfairly so. We want to honor them as well.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

By the way, I forget something very important. I did not do this on purpose. I was not looking here for another excuse to talk about Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts. Put that picture up again, Brian. This is just the first truck today. You would not believe the pallets that have been arriving today, the blue Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirts that are arriving at our warehouse. I took that still shot from a video. You ought to see the number of pallets that have come in already.

But I forgot to mention the knock-offs. When the white shirt was in full swing, we had over 250 fakes, 250 knock-offs. Now, you stop and think about something: $3 million, proceeds from the sale of these shirts, $27 item, $3 million donation to Tunnel to Towers, even with all of these knock-offs. Now our legal department is tracking them down and most of them shut down once they have been warned. But they’re picking up again now. We announced a new color so here they come.

The knock-offs have always tried selling different colors, black, red. But one thing remains; there’s only one authentic Stand Up for Betsy Ross T-shirt. There’s only one place to get it where your purchase, the proceeds of your purchase go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and that’s at RushLimbaugh.com.

I cannot emphasize this enough, because what happens, people hear about it, they don’t hear it here. They go to Google and search. And the Google search returns all kinds of different places you can go. Different websites, Stand Up for Betsy Ross. And people don’t know that they’re logging into a knock-off.

That’s why we continue to harp here. You’re not getting the quality shirt that we sell. You’re not getting the same shirt. You’re not getting the material, the fabric, the expert print job, and you’re not getting the charitable connection unless you buy at RushLimbaugh.com. As I say, this is supposed to be a little scant mention with the big push for 9/11 starting next week. We kind of got a head start with it.