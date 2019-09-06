There’s So Much I Would Do to Fix the NFL

RUSH: Anybody watch the NFL opener last night?

Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers. Somebody tell me the difference between that game last night and a preseason game. The only difference was the starters played when they don’t play in the preseason, but other than that, who can tell the difference? I asked Brian, “Did you watch the game?” “Yes. First quarter and I fell asleep.” Bingo!

All this heralded offense? New Packer offense, new coach, Aaron Rodgers? First quarter touchdown and pfft! That’s it. Defense wins the game. Now, that’s standard for early in the season. These guys haven’t played. The starters haven’t played. This is their first game. They’re gassed by the third quarter. They haven’t played. There’s so much I would do to change the NFL. But, of course, I will never get that chance.