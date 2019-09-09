America’s Adult Recaps Week 1 of the NFL Season

RUSH: So the NFL season kicked off yesterday and actually throughout the weekend. Let me just give you the quick CliffsNotes version of all this. Antonio Brown orchestrated and planned everything that happened that involved him ending up in New England from Oakland. I think it’s gonna work out. I think he’ll tone it down and be a model employee for a while. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to pull it off for the whole season.

I have never seen a more docile Pittsburgh Steelers football team than last night. I have to mention this. I know the Stick-to-the-Issues Crowd’s gonna go bonkers out there. “Are you kidding me? You’re talking about football with all that’s going on?” Yeah. Because we talk about everything. You cannot say that you get short-changed on this program. You simply cannot say that. We cover the gamut here. The wide P3 gamut of every issue and episode that is relevant. If I don’t talk about it, it’s not worth you knowing about it. That’s all you need to know.

Really, I’ve never seen a more docile football team. And I think the NFL season’s over. I think the Patriots have won the Super Bowl. It’s just a matter of playing out the string. Those guys are so good — let me tell you something. I don’t know if you caught this last night. I talk to a lot of people. The Patriots, during the preseason, they travel and practice against other teams. And Tom Brady mentioned that when he goes up against his own defense, it’s tough, he’s not completing as many passes and he’s thinking, “Man, we’re not good this year. Something’s wrong with our offense.” They go up and play other teams and they would just stripe ’em. And they concluded, Brady and the offense of the Patriots concluded, our defense is damn good, and it is. Particularly their secondary.

Shame what’s happening in Miami, tanking on purpose for one draft choice, a quarterback. And Dallas looked pretty good. The Oakland Raiders are finished, doesn’t matter, what a shame, what an absolute disaster this all turned out to be. If you have any more questions, I’m just giving the CliffsNotes version. There’s a lot more to this. And particularly, you know, I’ve had a lot of people, because I am America’s Adult. Forget America’s Anchorman, I’m now America’s Adult. I established this last week. I’ve decided to claim the moniker.

And in regards to that, I’ve had a lot of people ask me, you know, the Antonio Brown situation with the Raiders, here’s a guy who has violated every rule, he has ignored every wish or demand by his bosses, he’s done everything the opposite way you tell your kids, and he’s been rewarded for it.

He has gotten what he wants and he’s gotten more money to the point that one of the guys in the CBS pregame show yesterday, Nate Burleson, called him a genius, to which Bill Cowher, the former coach of the Steelers had an eruption disagreeing with that, which explains why Cowher is on a TV set and not on an NFL sideline. He would not put up with Antonio Brown.

Snerdley came in today, he said, “If you have kids, what do you teach ’em? This guy has just thumbed his nose at everything people are told you have to respect, particularly in a team-based enterprise where nobody’s bigger than the team. So what do you tell people?”

I said, “You know what? One of the biggest — I don’t want to call it casualty, but one of the biggest challenges we’re gonna have, none of this would have been possible for Antonio Brown without social media.”

And social’s already a problem. It’s a problem for culture. It’s a problem for morality. And here is a guy who has used it to his advantage in thumbing his nose at everything. You know, the Raiders could have kept him on the sideline this year not playing for anybody and not getting any money. They could have done that. They should have done that. It’s called the five-day letter.

But they didn’t pull the trigger on it. They didn’t even get anything in value. They gave up two draft choices to get him from the Steelers. He’s ending up now with the Raiders. And everybody said he gave up 11 million dollars. Don’t believe that, either. He was guaranteed $30 million with the Raiders.

He goes to the Patriots for $10 million, nine of it guaranteed. “Gosh, Rush, he’s sitting there, gave up 11.” No, he didn’t. We just don’t know how he’s gonna get that other 11, but he’s gonna get it somewhere. Maybe outside the game with endorsements, who knows. Yeah. Yeah. There will be endorsements. You watch. And it’s gonna confound people who think, you know, the bad actors are getting all the wins. The bad actors are getting all the rewards. And it is a challenge and specifically calls for expertise provided by me, America’s Adult.