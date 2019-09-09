If Liberals Want to Pay Higher Taxes, They Can Send a Check to the Treasury

RUSH: This is Tom in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tom, glad you called, sir. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Hey, Rush, great to speak to you.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: If it’s all right, can I give a great shout-out to the greatest Republican supporter in the state of Florida?

RUSH: Sure. Go ahead.

CALLER: Retired U.S. colonel and current Republican county chair of Hillsborough County, my brother, Jim Waurishuk.

RUSH: There you go.

CALLER: This is call number 10. The algorithms work. I’m on Rush’s show 10 times. But going back to my question really quick. The freak show that happened, the Democrat freak show that happened this weekend up in New Hampshire where they were all talking about Trump’s 2018 tax cut and they were all up there saying that it benefited the 1%. Well, first of all, they’re all in the 1% to begin with.

But my point to Bo was, I said, listen, when you go to your accountant, your accountant can run your 2018 taxes, Trump’s tax plan, and they all have the computers, they all have the same programs, run your taxes under the old plan of 2017. So if you’re saving so much money under Trump’s tax plan, just go to your accountant, hey, I’m saving $10,000 a year doing my taxes under Trump’s tax plan —

RUSH: You know, I’ve mentioned this about 20 times on the program before. The fact that these people all claiming they’re not paying enough in taxes never seen to go out and write a check to the Treasury. They want you to do it! They want your taxes going up, not theirs.