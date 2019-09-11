Black Poverty Hits Record Low Under Guess Who?

RUSH: Here’s some other news, folks. “Black Poverty Hits Record Low Under President Trump — President Donald Trump can claim credit for pushing poverty among black American adults to record lows, according to data in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 economic report. The good news is hidden deep in the 77-page report, Income and Poverty in the United States: 2018, which was released” yesterday. It’s hidden. It’s way deep in the report. “Poverty among black female-headed families also dropped to 31.7%, down from 35.7% in 2015 and 39.7% in 2007. Poverty among all black Americans dropped to 20.8%, down from 24.1% in 2015…”

Get this paragraph: “Trump’s low-immigration policies have prompted many progressives and Democrats to claim [that Trump] is racist. But his growth and ‘Hire American’ combination is pressuring companies to compete for Americans workers — including blacks and Latinos — by offering higher wages and better benefits.” That’s right. Trump is pressuring American businesses to hire American, and because of the unemployment situation, there are more jobs than there are people to fill them, and so it’s a workers’ market in a lot of ways. But this news that I just gave you is deep, deep, deep into a 77-page report.