Bolton Leaving Is No Big Deal

RUSH: “Rush, you haven’t talked about John Bolton. Are you worried –” No, folks, the reason I haven’t talked, I told you, if I don’t talk about it, it’s not worth hearing about. I know John Bolton, and I like him very much, but I don’t think this is a big deal.

Look, this is the problem with getting to know people. It does limit, in some cases, what you want to say about people. It’s why I keep my distance. It’s why I don’t go to Washington. It’s why I don’t get to know these people. But Bolton was not totally with the Make America Great agenda. He can be replaced with no lost energy and so forth. Sorry, it’s not that big a deal to me.

And the only reason the left makes it a big deal — they don’t care about Bolton. They don’t even like Bolton. All it is to them is an opportunity to say that Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, that Trump’s regime, his administration’s in chaos and out of control, and that’s not true.