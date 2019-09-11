×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Listener Remembers Discovering Rush on the Day After 9/11

Sep 11, 2019




RUSH: Let’s get to the phones quickly to Margate, New Jersey.  This is Eric.  I’m glad you called, sir.  Hello.

CALLER:  Hey, Rush. Great to talk with you again.

RUSH:  You bet, sir.

CALLER:  Hey, I just wanted to tell you, it’s ’cause of 9/11 that I started listening to you.  When 9/11 happened, I was working with all these guys. The next day, on 9/12, they turned music on in the morning, and I freaked out on ’em. I said, “Hey, didn’t you see what happened yesterday?  They were jumping off the buildings! All these people got killed.”  So I turned the radio off, their boom box, and I said, “I’m gonna put on boring talk radio.” I said that to them, and it was boring in the morning ’til you came on at noon, and then I was locked in totally on you. And I called my wife, like, at 1:30 and I said, “You gotta listen to this guy.  He’s unbelievable,” and then the rest is history, Brother.  So that’s what I wanted to tell you.

RUSH:  Wwhat about the guys that were listening to the music on the boom box?  Did you turn them, too?

CALLER:  No, they actually didn’t start paying attention to it, but they didn’t mind ’cause they understood that they weren’t gonna mess around that day considering what happened.

RUSH:  I appreciate it, nevertheless.

CALLER: Y’know.

RUSH: Look, people not wanting to hear any more? They’ve probably been watching TV all night and heard as much of it as they wanted to.  I appreciate it.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice