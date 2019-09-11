The 18th Anniversary of “Some People Did Something”

RUSH: Greetings, my friends, and welcome to the 18th anniversary of “something happened” on 9/11. Well, that’s what Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said. Or was it Rashida Tlaib? (interruption) It was Omar? It could have been either one. That’s what they said. Something happened on 9/11. Something happened.

And then there was the New York Times. The New York Times tweeted out earlier that this is the anniversary of the day “airplanes took aim” at the World Trade Center in New York. They did it themselves, just like the SUVs were driving around without any driver controlling them. The New York Times tweet: “18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center. Today families will once again gather and grieve at the sight where more than 2,000 people died,” after airplanes took aim.

Airplanes took aim. I mean, what is with this? See, folks, this is beyond political correctness. Let me tell you what happens. There’s somebody sitting there at the New York Times in the newsroom, some editor and says, “Militant Islamists did this, but we have to continue to obscure that. We have to continue to try to deflect people’s attention away from that. We have to hide that because we don’t want people to think that. We don’t want people to remember what really happened because we don’t want people to think that militant Islam is capable. So we’re just gonna say airplanes took aim. Like an airplane took aim for that empty field in Western Pennsylvania.”

Now, they changed the tweet. Let me ask you this. Who ought to stop tweeting, the New York Times or Donald Trump? If you ask me, this kind of tweet is dangerous. Well, I don’t know how dangerous it is because it is so transparent. The New York Times has now deleted that tweet about airplanes killing people where more than 2,000 people died because it was Islamist terrorists that almost killed 3,000 people.

But here we have once again a lying United States media burying — they didn’t try to — they buried the fact in order to protect the bad guys. Why else do this? And what is the need to protect the bad guys? Folks, this is something that was a real eye-opener for me. And I’ve often admitted to my high level of naivete here as a mature adult, there are still things that surprise me because of naivete. And my naivete, by the way, is rooted in a natural optimism. And those two make sense.

I remember after 9/11 happened the State Department convened — and I know I’ve mentioned this a bunch of time, but it still makes the point. The State Department — this is the Bush State Department — convened a forum within a few weeks, and the subject matter of the forum is, “What did we do to cause this?” Meaning the United States. “Why do they hate us?” As though somehow it was our fault. And then it wasn’t long after that that it seemed like everywhere you turned the effort was full speed, widespread to deny who did it!

That’s where my naivete — what in the world — I couldn’t figure out why in the world — go back to World War II. We were not pretending the Germans weren’t who they were. We were not pretending the Japanese weren’t who they were. Why are we pretending the militant Islamists are not who they are? What is the point here? I didn’t understand it, even though I am an expert on liberals, even though I’m an expert on liberalism.

So I had to stop and think about it. And I finally realized what it is. They’re scared to death, and they do think the United States is responsible. They do think that we had a role in what happened on 9/11. That we, because of our out-of-control foreign policy in the Middle East, because of our wanton support for Israel, don’t think that the State Department’s filled with people that are pro-Israel. There are a lot of people who are not.

And so the idea that America could have some responsibility for this, that was a slap in the face for me. It was a naivete. I know these people are there, I know how they think, but, I mean, here come three separate terror attacks, the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, whatever the other target was, probably the White House or Capitol building in Washington, that plane goes down in Pennsylvania, and when I was growing up there would not have been any question who the enemy was here.

There would not have been any question or doubt, there wouldn’t have been any fear in expressing it. But yet official Washington was tepid and worried and frightened to actually call out who did it and have been ever since. We have been ever since.

In fact, some could say that we have opened ourselves up to further infiltration. They may not have to bomb buildings anymore. They may not have to hijack airlines. They’re in the process of becoming part of our government, you could say. But you can’t say that.

And people are sitting around letting it happen because I guess opposing it is just too hard. And so this then becomes the manifestation of it. “18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center. The families of those killed in the terror attacks will gather at the 9/11 Memorial in an annual ritual of mourning.”

As though there’s something suspect, a ritual? An annual ritual of mourning? Muslim terrorists, Islamist terrorists killed almost 3,000 people, and, still to this day, the bad guys have to be protected. Now, the New York Times deleted the tweet, but the outrage continues on this.

You know, I remember where I was on 9/11. I think everybody else does, too. I was not here. I was not working that day. I was on EIB One on the way to Omaha to play in Warren Buffett’s annual golf tournament that coincided with shareholders meetings and stuff like that. And it was to be the last one. Well, now, wait. I’m not sure if it was the first one I had been invited to. No. Second. Second. I made the first one. And this was 2001. We did not have DirecTV in-flight. And there was no internet connectivity. All there was was satellite phones.

So we’re somewhere over… We’d just gotten out of the Panhandle of Florida and Alabama/Mississippi on the way to Omaha. And the pilot comes back and says, “We’ve got an emergency. We’ve got to put down. We’ve gotta land in 45 minutes. That’s not enough time to get home.” I said, “What’s going on?” He said, “Something’s happening in New York. I can’t get it straight, but it looks like a little Cessna flew into the World Trade Center.” I said, “Okay,” and I’m losing my hearing at this time. I can’t hear people on the phone.

So Cookie got hold of Jo, the flight attendant, and gave her the details of what happened, and that’s when we got the full picture of it. It wasn’t a Cessna. It was two airliners hijacked and flown right into both buildings of the World Trade Center. The reason we had to get down in 45 minutes is the FAA had ordered the skies emptied because they didn’t know if there were any more attempted hijackings on schedule that day. They didn’t know if there were any more targets, so they just ordered everybody down.

We were able to get back to some desolate airfield somewhere in Florida and then had to rent a car to drive home. And all of this time, I can’t hear what’s on the radio. I’m having people listen to what’s on the radio and then try to write it down or have someone tell me, get close to my ear. I still don’t know what happened, other than what I’ve been able to pick up from what people are telling me, and I don’t know what to trust, because by the time I’m hearing it, it’s third and fourth hand.

So I didn’t see video of this ’til I got back here. We hustled back, got back to the EIB Building at 2:30, and that’s when I first saw what had happened — and I can tell you this: Nobody had adequately prepared me for it. This is not a criticism. Nobody had adequately prepared me for it. I was sitting here stunned, and I decided to come in here, sit down, and do the last half hour of the program. But, man, I just… I was, like everybody else, in shock. I could not believe it, everything about it — and then, it wasn’t long.

It didn’t take long at all before the media started attacking George W. Bush as a coward for not being in town, and the fact that he was reading a children’s book to students in some elementary school in Florida. They had Drive-By Media people talking about how great Bill Clinton was in these situations, but not George W. Bush. (paraphrased) “Some are just better than others.” They began to politicize this immediately. And then, you know what, the next thing that stunned me? The next thing that stunned me was how quickly we knew the names of all 19 hijackers.

I said, “How did we know this so fast? How did we learn this so fast?” I was blown away by it. That night, we knew who they were, and we had video of them going through security in Boston. We learned that they had taken flight lessons in Florida, but they only wanted to know how to take off. They didn’t care to learn how to land. We knew all of this within hours of the attacks. But we didn’t know any of it before the… Well, I take it back. We did know. People weren’t allowed to share it across agencies.

The FBI couldn’t talk to the CIA and vice-versa because of the “wall” that had been built, ordered by Clinton’s attorney general (or deputy, whatever), Jamie Gorelick. So there was not sharing. The intel communities could not share what they had. The Minneapolis FBI knew all kinds of stuff about the training that these guys had gone through, and they had tried to tell people in Washington, but it just never made it through. But, anyway, these guys were known. There was videotape of these guys going through security, the hijackers. We knew their names.

I’ll never forget… I don’t know why I remember this. The next morning, I had trouble sleeping. I got up and I’m driving in to work, and it’s shortly after dawn. The sun has just barely risen over the horizon, over the Atlantic Ocean. It was a beautiful, perfect day here. Few clouds in the sky. But as far as the picturesque nature, it was just a perfect day. The ocean was beautiful. Pretty calm. I just remember driving in — thinking of the images of the World Trade Center being hit and going down — looking out over what I saw, the beauty of the ocean, the sunrise.

I remember asking myself, “Why would anybody do what they did?” And there again was the naivete rising to the fore. “Why would anybody do it? In the midst of all of this beauty and tranquility, why would anybody…?” Now, I knew the answer. I was just saying to myself, “I can’t relate because there’s no way I would ever even ponder doing something like this.” And then, of course, I had to slap myself figuratively on the face and realize, people do it every day. People are mad, upset, protesting, blowing things up, whatever, every day.

But it still made me wonder why. And, no, there wasn’t any guilt over the privilege of being an American or any of that. No, I didn’t go deep into introspection. It was just, “Why would anybody do it, and then why would anybody be thrilled about it and want to do even more of it?” And that’s as impossible to answer as, “How the hell can there be liberals?” (chuckles) I ask myself that still to this day, yet I know the answer. “Are you saying the liberals are the same…?” No, no, no. I’m just sharing with you similar questions I have about things that I just, in an intellectual sense, don’t understand. I have to work hard to understand it.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Here’s Ilhan Omar. This was March 24th this year in Los Angeles at a fundraiser for the Council on Arab-Islamic Relations.

OMAR: CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.

RUSH: What a crock. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 ’cause they recognized that some people did something,” and then the New York Times says “airplanes took aim at” the Twin Towers? So this morning at the 9/11 Memorial, during the reading of the names of the victims, Jersey City, New Jersey, resident Nicholas Haros spoke. Here he is reading the name of his mother who died in the attack and then a portion of his subsequent remarks.

HAROS: My mother, Frances Haros. Good morning, brothers and sisters in good faith. Listen, “some people did something”? I am here today to honor any 76-year-old mother, Frances, on the solemn nation’s anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Mom, we’ll miss you, and love you very much. “Some people did something,” said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota, to support justify the creation of CAIR? Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom.

CROWD: (applause)

HAROS: Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of Al-Qaeda, killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear. But as to whom, I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That’s what “some people” did. Got that now? We are here today Congresswoman, to tell you and The Squad just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please. American patriotism and your position demand it. For God and country, amen.

CROWD: (applause)

RUSH: I have to tell you, that is a lot of tolerance. Again, that was Nicholas Haros, who lost his mother in the 9/11 attacks, and he was responding to the distinguished and honorable Ilhan Omar describing CAIR “being founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something.” He was very, very, very reserved in telling her that she knows who did this and that it’s time to admit it.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: By the way, a tiny little point here. The Council on Arab-Islamic Relations, otherwise known as CAIR, was not founded after 9/11. It was founded in the 1970s. CAIR was founded in January 1994. And if you want to know who they are, they are the Muslim Brotherhood.

CAIR is simply the American branch office of the Muslim Brotherhood. I don’t think even Ilhan Omar knows the most basic facts. CAIR was founded in 1994, not after 9/11. But see, I think she does know. I think they’re lying about it on purpose.

They want to make it look like, “Oh, my God. We realized we’ve got problems. Some out of control native Islamists did this and so we need an organization to tell everybody in America not to fear us, we’re not the problem and so we founded CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations after 9/11.” That’s PR. That’s spin. Didn’t happen. This organization goes all the way back – I mean, you can trace it back to the Muslim Brotherhood if you want.