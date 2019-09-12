Is McCabe Indictment Looming?

RUSH: I just came across a story here from Fox News. It’s about 15 minutes ago. “U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has recommended moving forward with charges against Andrew McCabe, Fox News has learned, as the Justice Department rejects a last-ditch appeal from” McCabe not to charge him. McCabe “appealed the decision of the U.S. attorney for Washington all the way up to Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, but [the department] rejected that request… The potential charges relate to DOJ inspector general findings against him regarding misleading statements concerning a Hillary Clinton-related investigation.

“A source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, ‘The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office.'” Now, here’s the import of this. By the way, McCabe should be charged. A lot of these people deserve to be indicted. I believe, ladies and gentlemen, that it’s going to take — it’s gonna require — indictments to get the attention of people.

When I stop to think about it, I still sometimes literally shudder at realizing how close these people came to successfully running a coup to overthrow the 2016 election results. They came so close. Scary close! There was nothing stopping them. They were hell-bent on doing this. It’s the kind of thing that was solid news for two years, as we’ve discussed. But, you know, news cycles, there’s always something new that occupies people’s attention. There’s always something new that gets people’s emotions revved up.

In the process, after enough time goes by, you forget. Now, you and I aren’t gonna forget this two-year effort, this two-year coup. But your average, ordinary news consumer is gonna go about his or her life and they’re gonna deal with the present. And then they’re gonna be trying to find out what to do in the future for themselves, how it’s all gonna work out. Just their lives in general. So this thing is gonna become old news if it hasn’t already. But you start indicting these people? Now, that is gonna get people’s attention.

That’s gonna snap their heads to. “Wait, what? An FBI guy has been indicted in this thing with Trump?” That’s gonna wake everybody up — and if we get two or three of those, then I have to tell you, this thing is gonna get smoked and going the other direction in a pro-Trump way. And it needs to happen. Now, this is just off the inspector general report. This has nothing to do yet with Barr’s investigation of what went on. Now, he’s got his guy out there working on this, and we don’t know when any of that’s gonna come to fruition.

But I’m just telling you, if these people — some of them — McCabe, Strzok Smirk, Lisa Page, any number of them. If there are indictments down the road — and we’ve still got a year and a half before the election, 14 months, whatever. You throw indictments in the mix, and that’s gonna snap people’s attention too, and that’s gonna move Trump’s approval numbers. Because that’s gonna be the legal system speaking, not Trump, not some political operative, not some Trump supporter in the media. People pay attention to indictments — and the fact that there were never any on Trump, never anything official (’cause they didn’t have anything).

So we’ll keep a sharp eye.