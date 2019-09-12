Supreme Court Rules for Trump on Asylum Law

RUSH: The Supreme Court…. I predicted to you back in 2018. In fact, let’s play it. Grab audio sound bite number 3. November 20th last year, November 20, 2018, in three, two, one…

RUSH ARCHIVE: Now, this is gonna be appealed to the Ninth Circuit, which is also run by Obama judges. They will endorse what this judge has done, and this will end up back at the Supreme Court where it will be tossed out — for certain now — with Kavanaugh on the court.

RUSH: That’s exactly what happened yesterday. The Supreme Court upheld everything Trump wants to do rewriting and changing the asylum laws, changing the loopholes. We talked a little bit about it yesterday. It’s a little bit more in the weeds today, but my prediction came true. Trump has triumphed in the United States Supreme Court. But now it’s even better. You know, Trump has proposed a number of things like the travel ban, which was shortly after he assumed office.

Remember how a federal judge somewhere in Hawaii said, “You can’t do that!” Another federal judge in another travel ban in the state of Washington said, “You can’t do that!” So now the argument is, can a lowly district federal judge issue national injunction? That is up for debate now. The left has overstepped. They’re gonna get this one shut down as well.

RUSH: Remember the story we had yesterday? The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down an injunction from an Obama-appointed judge for a second time that would have blocked Trump’s asylum changes for the entire country. The Ninth Circuit overruled an Obama-appointed judge twice. This is shocking because the court actually followed the law. The Ninth Circuit has been upholding these judges — these singular, individual federal judges pockmarking the country, stopping Trump’s travel bans or any other immigration reform proposal that he’s legally entitled, constitutionally entitled to make.

So Trump has proposed massive changes in the asylum system because it’s been abused, and he basically signed an executive order or action that reaffirmed that if you are seeking asylum, you cannot bypass the first state you reach — the first country you reach — escaping your country. So if you’re in Central America someplace you want asylum, you have to apply for it in Mexico. The first free country, the first nonaffected country you reach, that’s where you apply for asylum. Well, people haven’t been doing that.

They’ve been traveling through Mexico and getting here to apply for asylum as a work-around to our illegal immigration system. It’s a way to flout illegal immigration — and the Mexicans have been allowing it to happen, the Mexican government. So Trump has been fed up with it, and he finally said, “You can’t do this. If you’re gonna apply for asylum, it has to be in Mexico.” So a federal judge — John Tigar is his name, an Obama appointee — twice tried to shut this down. The Ninth Circuit twice has overruled that judge.

Now it gets better, because the Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 to stop all of these lower court injunctions against Trump’s asylum policy. In other words, the Supreme Court is fed up with this. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to stop all of these what turned out to be Obama judges providing injunctions against Trump’s policies until the case is settled in court. Only Ruth Bader Ginsburg and “the Wise Latina,” Sonia Sotomayor, dissented. They were the two “no” votes. So this means that applicants to the U.S. can be denied if they did not apply for it and were refused in the first country they came to on their way to the U.S.

So this has finally been settled. The Supreme Court allows Trump asylum restrictions to take effect, ending injunctions. And in this case specifically, what’s happened is the Supreme Court has basically said, “No, you independent little federal judges all over the country cannot pipe up and make national law by imposing injunctions on various Trump policies.” Now, there’s another story. You know, we talk about that. We also mentioned yesterday that Trump has had overwhelming success — and we gave kudos to The Turtle, Mitch McConnell.

Trump has had overwhelming success implementing and nominating judges and getting them confirmed. I mean, this is not talked about much ’cause it’s a gigantic defeat for the left. Their people, their voters are already at their wits’ end because Russia collusion bombed out. Every other attempt to get Trump has bombed out. So the media doesn’t have the guts to report how successful Trump has been in getting conservative judges and justices appointed. “‘Historic Milestone’: Senate Confirms 150th Trump Judicial Nominee.”

Now have Trump never promised to make the federal bench “conservative.” He promised to appoint judges that would follow the Constitution and the rule of law. The fact that that has become “conservative” is kind of a story unto itself. “Six district court nominees won confirmation Wednesday, bringing the president’s total number of appointed judges to the lower federal courts to 105. Mr. Trump has also appointed 43 circuit court nominees,” that’s the appellate judges, “and two Supreme Court justices since taking office.

“The pace has far outdone President Obama, who only saw 20 circuit court nominees and 74 district court judges confirmed during the same period of time.” So it’s not even a full term yet. You know, we’re just coming up on a little over 2-1/2 years, and already 150 judges confirmed, including 43 on the appellate court and two on the Supreme Court. That is big news, and that is one of the reasons that Trump was elected.