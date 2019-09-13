Beto’s Gun Grab Blows Up Washington

RUSH: Now, there was a comment last night in the debate that CNN says has just turned Washington upside down. It’s just roiled and just rocked Washington. It has captivated Washington. It has just exploded in Washington. I want to play for you that sound bite from the Democrat debate. The Democrat moderator, David Muir, said to Beto O’Rourke, “Congressman, you’ve said that people who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell ’em to the government. You know that critics call that confiscation. Are you proposing taking away their guns, and how would this work?”

O’ROURKE: I am. If it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield —

AUDIENCE: (applause)

O’ROURKE: — hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47.

AUDIENCE: (applause)

O’ROURKE: We’re not gonna allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore.

RUSH: “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not gonna allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.” Elements of the audience erupted. Now, why do you think this comment has rocked Washington? Why has this comment turned Washington upside down? Why? It is because Beto broke the covenant. Of course this is what Democrats want to do, but they’re never, ever supposed to say it. Never! This is the best ammo Wayne LaPierre, the NRA, conservatives, Trump voters, could possibly have gotten last night.

It doesn’t matter that Beto’s not gonna get the nomination.

They saw the crowd reaction to it.

There wasn’t a Democrat on that stage that opposed it. The Democrats have been trying to assure people… You know, John Kerry going (impression), “Is this where I get me a hunting license?” And Fauxcahontas (impression), “Hey, I gonna run over here by the refrigerator, get me a beer! You wanna get me a beer, Honey? I got my shotgun out in the back and we’re ready…” They are trying to make people think they don’t want to take your guns, they just want to save lives. Beto broke the covenant — and the Democrats in the Drive-By Media today are outraged at him.