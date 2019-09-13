×

Rush Limbaugh

Icahn Ditches New York for Florida

Sep 13, 2019




RUSH: Mr. Snerdley, you see where Carl Icahn is abandoning New York because of taxes? Carl Icahn, multibillionaire, moving to Florida, moving his entire operation, leaving New York to Florida because of taxes. Every time I see one of these stories I keep waiting to see my name because I was the trendsetter here.


I started all this in 1997. Now everybody — not everybody — a lot of people are following me.

RUSH: Carl Icahn, by the way, told his employees you either move with me or you’re out of work. He did.

