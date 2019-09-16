Republicans Shouldn’t Live in Fear of the War on Women

RUSH: We’re gonna start with Caroline in Chevy Chase, Maryland, outside Washington. Great to have you up first today. Hi.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much. Rush, I know you want to move beyond this, but I can’t. Because the Republicans had the opportunity to take Blasey Ford out in the very beginning, and they didn’t. They did such a poor job of no one investigated her, everyone around town knows Brett Kavanaugh didn’t do this. It’s absolutely ridiculous. They should have declared war on her. They shouldn’t have been so nice. They shouldn’t have been so easy. They should have taken her out.

RUSH: I agree with you. But can you tell me why they didn’t?

CALLER: Oh, God. For the same reason they — Republicans want everybody to like ’em.

RUSH: Well, it’s that. I mean, yeah —

CALLER: They’re too nice.

RUSH: — that’s an overriding thing. What it is in this specific case is fear of three words: War on Women. The Republicans have never committed a War on Women. Republicans are not opposed to women. Republicans marry women. Republicans impregnate women. Republicans have children with women. Republicans date women. Republicans buy women flowers. They buy women diamond rings. They buy them cars. They buy them houses. They jointly purchase these things.

Republican men love women. And yet the Drive-By Media claim that there’s a War on Women out there because the Republicans don’t acknowledge far left-wing radical feminaziism. Okay. So here comes Christine Blasey Ford (doing impression) “I’m so scared. I’m terrified, literally terrified.”

So the Republicans are saying: We can’t sit here and attack this poor woman. She doesn’t appear solid. They were totally defensive because they had to go through the motions out of fear of media reporting. They had to go through the motions of pretending to believe her all because this is what the peer pressure of the day demanded.

You know, Lindsey Graham at the end of this thing finally unloaded on the Democrats. What your point is he should have done this on day one when all of this happened, because we’ve been there before. They tried it with Clarence Thomas, using Anita Hill. They did it with Robert Bork. It was simply the re-creation of previously orchestrated plans. And they just couldn’t bring themselves — they had to go through the motions and let it play out, and then after enough time had passed, they felt that it was okay, the coast was clear enough to finally oppose her and disagree with her and all of that.

In the process, Kavanaugh’s reputation is in tatters and it’s destroyed or attempted to be. And everybody on the left knows that the Republicans are pretty much forced into reacting this way when late charges like this are made, precisely because of the War on Women that the Democrats successfully created and used as a political cudgel for years and years and years.

And the Republicans never found a way to push back against it when logic would have been the logic I just employed here. I just showed how to push back. It’s ridiculous. But they accept the premise by not opposing it. They accept the premise by saying, “No, no, no. We don’t hate women. Look, let me, let me — why would you think we hate women? We don’t hate women.”

Well, you’ve accepted the premise when you even answer the question instead of going for the jugular on the nature of the attack in the first place. But you’re right, because everybody knew at the beginning here that Blasey Ford was a last-ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh because he was on the verge of confirmation.

By the way, there’s a story here today about Blasey Ford that runs — Mollie Hemingway has it in the Federalist. There’s a new book. “Christine Blasey Ford’s Friend Leland Keyser Doesn’t Believe Her. ‘It just didn’t make any sense,’ lifelong friend Leland Keyser told New York Times reporters about Ford’s allegations, adding ‘I don’t have any confidence in the story.’” So her best friend didn’t believe it. We’re only learning this today.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Joy in Boulder, Colorado, great to have you with us. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Hi. Welcome from the belly of the beast in Boulder, Colorado. Rush, to your last point, I simply want to say, “This is why we love Trump. Trump fights back every time.” Every time when the Republicans cower in the corner, Trump has fought back, fists out, ready to go –and I’ll tell you. This is gonna blow up in the Democrats’ faces because this is gonna put momentum back out there again as to why we support him.

RUSH: Well, let me examine that. Could you explain to me — and I’m not disagreeing. I’m not even challenging. I just want you to explain what you mean. How is this gonna blow up on them, the Democrats?

CALLER: Because the momentum after the Kavanaugh hearing, every time I spoke with different Republican friends here in the area — and I’m in Boulder County. I’m in the belly of the beast here with the liberals. This had the Republicans out there fighting mad, and we were calling every day saying, “You better confirm him, because we are not gonna let them railroad yet another good person, good man!” You know, there were a number of Republican Party members who I was super proud of and pleased of — Lindsey Graham and Grassley — out there, you know, doing their jobs. But there were any number of them that were just kind of sitting back quietly. They didn’t want to get too close to this whole thing. They didn’t want to be too supportive — you know, pulling the whole Jeb Bush garbage. If Jeb had been the one who nominated him, you know he would have pulled him as a nominee.

RUSH: Oh, no question about that. Any other Republican would have. They would not have withstood five minutes of it. They would have yanked him the moment the allegation was made.

CALLER: But every time, you know, that question of, “Why do we love Trump? Why do we support him?” It’s because he has fought like no one has ever fought before for those of us who feel they are coming after us on a daily basis. Where they are criticizing us — where they are putting us down, where they are trying to say we’re racists, we’re homophobes, we’re ugly people, we’re terrible — he is out there finally saying, “No, we are not, and we are gonna step up to this, and we are not gonna let you sit and defame and slander us out there.”

RUSH: That’s exactly right. He pushes back against every bit of it — and guess why all of these never-ending calls for him to stop tweeting?

CALLER: Oh, he can tweet as much as he wants! Don’t get me wrong. There are days when I’m like, “Oh, dear.”

RUSH: No. But even the Republicans are now saying (impression), “We’d feel so much better if Trump would act presidential. If Trump would start acting presidential, there’s nothing that would stop him. If he would stop the tweets and he would get along with people, he would be unbeatable in 2020.”

CALLER: I disagree with that completely.

RUSH: I do too.

CALLER: I think those of us who completely support him and have from the beginning, we periodically are like, “Oh, dear,” but I would rather have him doing that and fighting back than not doing anything at all.

RUSH: Okay. That’s an interesting observation. So even you, an ardent, 1,000% defender of the Trumpster — even you — on occasion, say, “Oh, gee, I wish he hadn’t done that.” But then you discard it and you never waver, correct?

CALLER: Absolutely. Absolutely. Periodically I’m like, “Oh, for crying out loud.”

RUSH: Why, though? Why?

CALLER: Because it’s like the emotional outbursts where I periodically say to myself, “Oh, gosh. Did I just say that out loud? I kind of wish I hadn’t.”

RUSH: It’s not because you’re ever gonna abandon him.

CALLER: Oh, no.

RUSH: It’s because you fear it might make others abandon him.

CALLER: Just now and then. But the people who I know who support him the way I do, nobody thinks twice about it, because of who we’re up against. I mean, this is basically, you know, the Devil Went Down to Georgia-type thing. This is the Devil —

RUSH: All right. I’m sitting here… As you said that, I’m sitting here thinking, I’m trying to remember. Has there ever been a Trump tweet or Trump statement…? Has he done anything that I, El Rushbo, put my head in my hands and say, “Aw, gee, I wish he hadn’t done that”? I can’t think of one. Now, that’s not to say there hasn’t been because it’s been three years. But I can’t think of one. Folks, I think the battle that we are in… You talk about existential? We’re talking about the survivability of America, as founded. That’s what’s at stake here. As far as I’m concerned, nothing is off the table in defending that. Nothing’s off the table, including reacting to all of these bogus, lying, filthy allegations about Trump, members of his team, members of his family.

I don’t want to give Trump critics even an eighth of an inch. I’m not interested in having them like me. I’m not interested in them thinking that I’m reasonable. I’m not interested in what they think of me at all, because I already know what they think of me. I know that if they could get rid of me and this program and Fox News, they would do it, and there’s nothing I could say or do to change that. And I’m not even gonna try.

So I’m sitting here, and I’m like you. You know, I run into people, “I wish Trump hadn’t — that was so…” No, what you’re telling me is you find it difficult to defend to other people who criticize him for it, but you probably — that’s the only reason you don’t like it because you don’t think you can defend it or you’re embarrassed to defend it or whatever.

But he is who he is and everybody who voted for him in 2016 knew exactly who he is and what he was and what he is and what he was gonna keep being. Seventy-two-year-old people do not change their stripes. Advertisers know this. That’s why advertising is aimed at people who haven’t made up their things about things yet. But there hasn’t been anything he’s said that I’ve been afraid or unwilling to try to defend ’cause I think I can explain it all.

I think I can explain every reaction Trump has in Twitter. And everything he does is a reaction. He’s simply responding to people attacking him or his team or his policies or what have you. It’s rare that Trump goes out on the offensive, I think. It happens now and then, but mostly he punches back. And I think what irritates a lot of people is that he punches down, meaning he gives credence to small fry that he ought to not even acknowledge, which bothers some people.

But, folks, let me tell you, look. The attack on the Saudi oil fields, I need to spend some time on that ’cause it’s a big deal and there’s a lot of eye-opening material in that story as well.

But in wrapping this segment up here, I have the AP story: “Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Call for Kavanaugh’s Impeachment.” All of this happens after it is learned the Times really has no story. So they don’t care. CNN doesn’t care. The other journalists, the other news organizations, they don’t care. All they care is there’s another allegation that Kavanaugh’s a reprobate and they’re gonna track it down and follow it.

What does that tell us? Well, I will answer that question for me. When I first saw the New York Times thing over the weekend, I got up, went about the daily routine, which involves checking the Drudge Report email, all kinds of things on the computer, and I saw the Kavanaugh headline. And my first reaction when I saw it was, “What is wrong with these people? That’s yesterday’s news. They are trying to bring back to life something they’ve already lost on.”

So what’s going on? And I’ll tell you what’s driving this, if you want to know the real truth, in addition to the agenda that they’ve got, of trying to destroy Kavanaugh, Trump, anybody within Trump’s orb, what it really means is that they are bankrupt and they have no confidence in their own agenda. They are so absent substance, they are so lacking in substance, they are so lacking in coherent, meaningful public policy, they are so lacking any charismatic personality now that they know that last debate was an abject disaster.

They know that Beto O’Rourke broke the covenant. They know that Beto O’Rourke essentially took all of their clothes off and exposed all of them for who they really are. They have got to cover that up. They have got to distract people’s attention away from the fact that they have nothing and they have nobody. They have no substance, they have no policy, they have no charisma, they have no winning personality.

They had a disastrous third debate in which it was made clear that they’re gonna come to your house and grab your guns, or that they want to. Where they made it clear that they’re gonna spend upwards of twice the national debt to buy every vote they possibly can and to take away as much free choice from anybody and everybody as they can.

This is desperation. This move to go after Kavanaugh is desperation, and that’s how it must be seen. They are attempting to get the women who paraded around the first week after Trump’s inauguration in those vagina hats, they’re trying to get them all worked up again. Blasey Ford blew it! So they’re going back for a second stab this because they failed the first time, and this one’s bombing out on ’em. They’ve got nothing.