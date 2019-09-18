Dem Senators Want Plugs; Carter Says He’s Too Old

RUSH: “Democrat Senators Quietly Hope Biden Wins Over Rivals.” Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. No, no. Wait. I thought the conventional wisdom was that Democrat “adults” (if you can find any) want Biden gone! They want him gone. He’s too old. They’ve even trotted out Jimmy Carter at the Carter Institute. Carter has joined the effort to get rid of Plugs. Carter’s out there. He’s 94, 95. He 94 going on 95. Well, good for him!

Jimmy Carter’s out there at the Carter Institute and Peanut Farm down in Atlanta, and he said, “You know, that’s too old to be president. I think back 14 years ago when I was 80. Even 14 years ago, I don’t think I could have done it. I could not have performed the necessary rigorous lifestyle needed to be the leader of the world, even at age 80.” Wait. Plugs is gonna be 80 at some point if he wins.

So Carter is joining the effort to get rid of Plugs. But here comes TheHill.com: “Democrat Senators Quietly Hope Biden Wins Over Rivals.” (Gasp!)