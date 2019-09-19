If Everyone Knows the New York Times Lies, Why Should Anyone Read It?

RUSH: You know, I was watching Fox this morning, and they were talking about something. Have you heard the bit in the Kavanaugh book by these two babes at the New York Times? Have you heard that they say in the book that they called Kavanaugh and they offered to interview him? They wanted to interview him for the book. They say that Kavanaugh said that he would do it if they would not report that he had done it. In other words, he would talk to ’em on background. He would tell ’em what they want to know, only if they said they didn’t talk to him. Of course, they refused.

So I’m watching people discussing this today on Fox News. One of the people talking about it’s a good reporter, a great reporter from the Wall Street Journal named James Freeman. He’s a Fox analyst. James Freeman is a journalist, he’s in the business, and he was talking about how brilliant a guy Kavanaugh is here for refusing to talk to these New York Times reporters. (paraphrased) “Kavanaugh was very smart because he knew he would be misquoted, that he would be lied about.”

James Freeman is talking about the way the New York Times does business as though it’s common knowledge that — day in and day out — they lie, that they make things up, that they misquote people, that they’re running agendas. This is somebody in the business. This is not somebody outside the business making a comment about journalism. This is a guy who is in the upper echelon of reporters at the Wall Street Journal. I ask myself this question frequently. You know, I read a lot of stuff, folks, and I read a lot of people (leftists) who love the media and who think the New York Times is God on earth — and I am not exaggerating that.

They think the New York Times is infallible. They all want to work there. They all want to know the reporters that work there. I mean, it’s the most amazing thing. Yet here comes the Times, and they pull a stunt like this where they leave out exculpatory comments from the woman supposedly abused by Kavanaugh who doesn’t remember it happening. Then we find out that Christine Blasey Ford’s best friend did not even believe her story. Then we were told that Christine Blasey Ford had a real, real challenge to get to Washington because she doesn’t like to fly. She’s very nervous flying.

Well, we find out that the cofounder of LinkedIn put her on his private jet to get her to Washington! Reid… Reid whatever his name is. What’s the cofounder of LinkedIn’s name? Reid Huffingsmith? Reid Elkington? Reid whatever the name is. I know the name. It’s at the tip of my tongue. I’m having a little brain spasm here. Anyway, so all of these leftists are engineering the Christine Blasey Ford charade, while people say (sobbing), “She doesn’t like to fly. It was a really courageous thing she did to get there to try to save the court! (sniffle) My God, she’s so afraid of flying!

“She thinks the plane’s gonna go down!” And then (wailing), “She’s so still traumatized over Kavanaugh.” It’s like that, and now we find out that it was all part of a scam, that it was all part of a plan, that she was flown in a private jet. All of this stuff was… (interruption) Yeah, that’s right. Reid Hoffman. So all this stuff was given as prepub to give her credibility, when all of it is lies! So, anyway, this guy James Freeman from the Wall Street Journal is talking about this as though its commonly known, everyday behavior, strategy, business acumen at the New York Times or whatever.

And I’m stunned! And then I go by these little leftists who love New York Times and fantasize about working there and think it’s the bible, and then they pull a stunt like this. You ought to see the way these disciples New York Times for doing this. It is… The stretches they go to to exonerate them. “Well, I’m sure the editor made a mistake. I’m sure the editor feels very badly about this!” The editor doesn’t feel bad about anything other than they didn’t get away with it.

They were running an ongoing scam to get rid of Kavanaugh and it blew up in their face, and their business practices have been exposed to everybody. And now to listen to a New York/Washington journalist, James Freeman — and they’re all talking about the Times this way — as though it’s, “Well, everybody knows they make stuff up in this story. Everybody knows that they are misquoting people.” There’s nobody trying even to protect the image of journalism, is my point. They just acknowledge it. I’m a little floored by it.

Because if this is the case, if the New York Times knowingly misquotes… If you should never talk to the New York Times ’cause they’re gonna make it up about you, because they’re gonna misquote you, because they’re gonna lie to you — if you’re smart to never talk to the New York Times — then somebody explain to me why any of us should read it. If even journalists are willing to acknowledge that everyday practices include lying to people that they’re talking to, misquoting people they’re talking to, lying about events that they are reporting, then why in…? If everybody knows it, why should we even bother to read it?