Phil Mudd Blows Up the Resistance Bombshell of the Day

RUSH: Okay. This whistleblower story, I better get to this. There are two things that I want get to here: The whistle-blower story and the Nadler committee hearings on impeachment. That’s one of the biggest shams that we’ve seen. There is no impeachment inquiry. There was no high crime or misdemeanor. The entire investigation of Trump was not criminal. He was even told that he was not a criminal suspect. It was a counterintelligence investigation, precisely because there was no crime committed. As such, there…

It’s impossible, folks. Within the confines of law — the way law is defined, made, discussed — a counterintelligence investigation does not collect evidence. It collects intel that then gets analyzed by intelligence specialists. A criminal investigation obtains evidence. They look for evidence of crime. Counterintel is not looking for that. Therefore, there is no way to obstruct a counterintelligence investigation. As a matter of law, there’s no way that anybody could be charged with obstructing a counterintel operation, which is what Nadler is trying to do.

He’s trying to get away with making it look like he’s got an official high crimes and misdemeanor procedure going on here, and he doesn’t. He’s getting away with it in the eyes of most people, by the way. Most people (especially Democrats) think that impeachment proceedings are underway, and it’s precisely to fool those people that Nadler is engaged in this. Because they’re really not. All they’ve got is this requirement that they make it look like (to their base) they are still trying to get Trump thrown out of office.

They have to do that for their own survivability. The other story is this intel whistleblower supposedly dropping a dime on Trump talking to foreign leaders, as though there’s something nefarious and maybe treasonous about Trump talking to foreign leaders. We’ve got some intel spy now apparently telling the IG here, “The president has been talking to foreign leaders!” as though it’s some kind of a crime. So we need to blow this into smithereens as well.

RUSH: The whistleblower business. It’s one of the biggest nothings that you can possibly imagine that they are trying to make into a gigantic controversy rooted in potential traitorous behavior. Here’s how the Washington Post reports the story. And this is the resistance bombshell today, capital R, the Twitterati, the Democrat Party, the Drive-By Media, the resistance, this is the bombshell of the day: “Trump’s communications with foreign leader are part of whistleblower complaint that spurred standoff between spy chief and Congress, former officials say.”

And it’s by three different reporters. “The whistleblower complaint that has triggered a tense showdown between the U.S. intelligence community and Congress involves President Trump’s communications with a foreign leader,” not identified, “according to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.”

Here we go again. All of those leaks and all of those stories about all the evidence forthcoming that Trump colluded with Russia, according to former and current government officials and intelligence agency officials familiar with the matter.

“Trump’s interaction with the foreign leader included a ‘promise’ that was regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, said the former officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.”

It’s just a rehash. The president can talk to whoever he wants to talk to. He can talk to a gender neutral penguin if he wants to! He can confide anything to anybody he wants! How about Barack Obama on that open mic talking to the Russian president at the time, Dmitry Medvedev? You remember what Obama said? The mic was live, he didn’t observe it, he’s speaking in hushed tones and essentially says to Medvedev, “Tell Vladimir to be patient. I’ll have a lot more flexibility after I’ve won the election.”

This is in 2012. He was talking about continued reductions in our nuclear arsenal. Obama was telling Medvedev to tell Putin not to worry, that after he had won reelection Obama would have much more flexibility in getting rid of American nukes! Well, everybody knew this. Nobody wanted to make a crime out of it. It was all over the news. Nobody wanted to make a crime out of it. There wasn’t a whistleblower. They didn’t go to Congress and ask what the hell’s — Because the president can tell anybody anything he wants.

The intelligence community doesn’t have override powers. The intelligence community can’t sit there like Mueller did for two years and basically examine and investigate a president and then report on it.

Here’s the next paragraph. “It was not immediately clear which foreign leader Trump was speaking with.” Oh. Well, that’s kind of important, isn’t it? And it’s not clear “what [Trump] pledged to deliver.” Well, then what is the story? You think Trump hasn’t promised Kim Jong-un some stuff? You think maybe he’s promised the ChiCom leader? This stuff happens all the time. It’s part of Trump’s negotiation tactic, strategy.

We’re gonna turn this now into high crime and misdemeanor stuff? No, we’re gonna try to turn it into Trump is unfit, Trump is not fit with the nation’s secrets. Trump cannot be trusted with the nation’s secrets. But they have no evidence of anything here. And, furthermore, they don’t even have any misbehavior. There’s nothing that says that Trump can’t do this, especially when we don’t know with who or what, but even that doesn’t matter.

“It was not immediately clear which foreign leader Trump was speaking with or what he pledged to deliver, but –” but, but. There’s always a “but.” “– his direct involvement in the matter has not been previously disclosed.” (Gasping) So Trump’s done this a lot. Trump has talked to lots of foreign leaders. And we’re only finding out about it now! Whoa! Who knew that presidents talk to foreign leaders? This is scary stuff.

“It raises new questions about the president’s handling of sensitive information and may further strain his relationship with U.S. spy agencies. One former official said the communication was a phone call.” So we have anonymous sources claiming an unnamed official in the intel community was so concerned about a promise the president made to somebody we don’t even know, maybe in a phone call, and we don’t even know what it was, has filed a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general.

Now, the Washington Post wants us to believe this is Putin, by the way, I should tell you, if you read the story, they think it’s Putin. They think Trump’s still colluding with Putin. They think Trump is paying off now. See, what they’re gonna try to tell you is that Trump was making a promise, and this is gonna prove that Trump colluded with Russia even though Mueller said there wasn’t any, even though nobody’s found any, they can’t let go of it. This is the latest attempt to keep that sorry excuse of a story alive.

The Washington Post claims: “Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson determined that the complaint was credible and troubling enough to be considered a matter of ‘urgent concern.’” So now they’re gonna have a Director of National Intelligence called up to Congress to testify about this. This is gonna blow up in their faces again. These people are too stupid to realize how they’ve already bombed out.

Now, I had a couple sound bites planned, but I got a new one here in front. Let’s go to Pencil Neck. Pencil Neck has been reborn. Pencil Neck, who’s been absent and invisible for a bunch of weeks now, all of a sudden is breathing again. Adam Schiff is beside himself, Capitol Hill this afternoon called a press conference to talk about this.

A reporter said, “Who do you think this allegation, this complaint, who do you think it involves?” Remember, now, Schiff knows nothing. Nobody knows anything. It isn’t a story. But here comes the press asking Adam Schiff who he thinks this involves.

SCHIFF: The Inspector General is a nonpartisan neutral official here. And we have no reason to question his judgment. His judgment is – this is not only within the DNI’s jurisdiction, this is squarely within what the American people expect of a Director of National Intelligence. So who is in a position to countermand that? There are a limited number of options that also implicate privilege.

There are certainly a lot of indications that it is someone at a higher pay grade than the Director of National Intelligence. I believe that there is an effort to prevent this information getting to Congress, and if the assertion is accurate that the Department of Justice has made and the DNI affirmed, that this involves a potentially privileged communication, then at one level or another, it likely involves either the President or people around him.

RUSH: What do you mean, likely? The whistleblower already says that Trump made a call (he thinks it’s a call) and that Trump said something to somebody. Up next is Phil Mudd. Now, let me tell you about Phil Mudd, for those of you who don’t know. He’s a CNN commentator, expert, analyst, whatever. He’s a former intelligence agency guy, I think in the Obama administration, although I’m not sure about that. But he has a history. He’s the former deputy director of the CIA Counterterrorist Center, and I think that was during the Obama regime.

He hates Donald Trump. He is part of the CNN cabal that is obsessed with Donald Trump. He thinks Donald Trump is an embarrassment as a human being. He thinks Donald Trump is a reprobate — a coarse, uncivilized, unsophisticated, rude, ill-mannered ogre. Need I go on? He has literally no respect for Donald Trump. He despises the guy. So he was on Fredo Prime Time. This story broke yesterday, late yesterday. He’s on with Fredo Cuomo on Fredo Prime Time on CNN last night.

Fredo said, “Somebody says they heard something as an intelligence official that troubled them enough to lodge a formal complaint to the inspector general. How unusual?”

MUDD: Boy, I’m about ready to blow a gasket. Can you explain to me, A, why it’s the U.S. intelligence community’s responsibility to listen to the president of the United States speaking to a foreign leader? And, B, why the U.S. intelligence community — under the rules provided by the Democrats in Congress — are responsible to report to the Congress what the president of the United States says?

FREDO: Hang on a second! What if he did say something to a foreign leader that sounded like a promise that went over the line enough that somebody of good conscience said, “He’s not supposed to say things like this?”

MUDD: Well, pardon me, what the heck is “over the line”? The president can say what he wants to Putin. He can say what he wants to Kim Jong-un. The president can say what he wants. It’s not the responsibility of the intel guys to go police the president and go snitch on him to the Congress. Ridiculous!

RUSH: Now, you gotta understand, the guy does not like Trump. He’s a deep stater. He would love it if Trump were sent packing. On this, he is exactly right. This is spying! Trump has always said that he thought the intelligence community was spying on him. Remember what he said that? He said (paraphrased), “They’re monitoring my wires at Trump Tower.” Remember that? He meant bugged the phones and so on, which they were! We now know that they were! The FBI was spying, trying to implant spies, embed people!

Mudd is basically calling it out here! This is exactly what’s going on, and he’s flipping out. You know why he’s really upset? Can I tell you why he’s really upset? Because this confirms everything we’ve said about the entire corruption of the Trump investigation! The intel community was acting as a deep state entity to overthrow and run a coup against the president. They were trying to reverse the outcome of the presidential elections! Everybody involved in that two-year investigation denied they were doing that.

“No, we’re not spying! Don’t be silly.” Comey and all these guys said, “We’re not planting wiretaps. That’s just Trump paranoia. We’re not doing any of that.” They were, and this confirms that it’s continuing! What I suspect Phil Mudd’s really upset about is this guy’s done a Beto O’Rourke. Whoever this intel guy is has broken the covenant. He has admitted the intelligence community is still spying on Trump and then reporting what they hear. But he’s exactly right. The intelligence community does not have oversight of the president!

But, folks, in the deep state, they do. In the deep state, the intelligence community is deferred to. Remember what Chuck You Schumer said way early. It was in the Trump transition period. Trump had said something about the intel community spying on him and it wasn’t gonna get away with it, and remember Schumer said (paraphrased), “You gotta be careful. You gotta be really careful how you talk about the intel people ’cause they can come back and screw you any number of ways.” This a United States senator describing what everybody knows the intel people are doing.

Nobody knows who they are. They’re anonymous. They want to be anonymous. They’re not obsessed with being famous. Being famous would undercut what they do. They need to work in the shadows. They need to trundle in the darkness. They need to tighten the screws where nobody can see it happening. Then they leak it to the New York Times. The New York Times supposedly gives it credibility. The intel people are designed and purposed to fill the news with a bunch of drivel and crap of a politicized nature in order to further the idea that Trump was colluding with Russia.

That the election was illegitimate, that the Russians affected the outcome, and that Hillary Clinton should have been president and we should reverse the election results. And so now here comes some clown in the intelligence community blowing the lid on what they’re doing. This is… I’m not saying it’s the only reason Phil Mudd is upset. I think there’s some legitimacy to his comments here. I mean, as a deep stater he’s going to respect the organizational chart of the deep state — and in the deep state, the intelligence community does not have oversight over the president.

In the deep state, when it’s working as designed, the president meets with the intel community first thing every day, and they shape his thinking on world events. They get access. That’s another thing. Trump said, “I don’t need to meet with these guys every day. I’m smart. I can remember what they told me yesterday.” That ticked ’em off. They love the access. This is… I don’t know. It’s revealing in so many ways. But Phil Mudd being upset about this in the way he is… “Who is this guy? He’s got no right. Will you explain to me why an intelligence officer is listening to the president speak to a foreign leader? How the hell does that happen?”

We’re not supposed to think it does, but now we all know, thanks to this guy.

RUSH: Okay, we have another Phil Mudd sound bite here. Fredo, Fredo Cuomo, was not happy with what Phil Mudd said. Fredo was expecting Mudd to dump all over Trump. (impression) “Hell, yes, the guy’s irresponsible! We ought to be monitoring what he’s saying. I’m glad this intel guy did it! Trump’s dangerous. Trump’s a traitor.” That’s not what Mudd said. So Fredo says, “Well, what is the mechanism for policing the White House, then?” This is how st…

I was gonna say “stupid.” This is how ignorant Fredo is. He’s so caught up in the fact that everybody thinks that Trump is a criminal that there’s got to be somebody “policing the White House.” He doesn’t know that the Constitution deals with this! So Mueller was “policing the White House” for a while, and nothing happened. So in Fredo’s mind, the intel community’s spying on Trump is just fine.

Now he learns it’s not a good thing. So he asks Phil Mudd, “Well, what is the mechanism for policing the White House?” In the old days, this guy would not get a job on network TV. Somebody like this, with this degree of genuine ignorance, would not be hired. This is an embarrassing question here: “What is the mechanism for policing the White House?”

MUDD: Quit! Quit and you could talk to the media if you want. You can write a book if you want. If you don’t like what the president does — whether you are the secretary of defense, whether you’re the national security adviser, whether you’re Rex Tillerson — you go quit. You don’t go say, “Well, I have a secret avenue to the Congress,” that, in my view, is inappropriate, “to go explain why the intel guys have to collect intelligence on the president.” Exactly, by the way — exactly — what the president alleges happened during the campaign!

RUSH: See? This is what irritates Mudd. Now they’ve blown it! This clown, whoever he is, has broken the covenant like Beto broke the covenant on Democrats and guns. He’s just admitted that they’re spying, and people like Chris Cuomo think it’s perfectly fine — and if this guy can’t do it, who will? Because in their perverted minds, Trump is unqualified, illegitimate, and somebody needs to be in there making sure he doesn’t get away with being president. My goodness, folks!

RUSH: Grab sound bite number 8. I have referenced this. We’ve played this bite a hell of a lot. I want to play it again. March 26, 2012, in Seoul, South Korea. President Barack Hussein O, The One, and outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting, and near the end of the meeting The One and President Medvedev were overheard having this harmless little exchange.

OBAMA: This is my last election.

MEDVEDEV: Good. Space for you…

OBAMA: After my election I have more flexibility. Yeah.

MEDVEDEV: Yeah, I understand. I transmit this information to Vladimir and I stand with you.

RUSH: Were you able to understand that? All those camera shutters. Here’s what happened. Obama said (doing impression), “Uh, this is my last election.” And Medvedev (doing impression), “That’s good. Space for you.” Obama: “Uh, that’s right. After my election I have a lot more flexibility. Yeah, Yeah.” Medvedev: “Yeah, I understand. I transmit this information to Vladimir, and I stand with you in you getting rid of American nukes! We stand with you, The One!”

That’s what they were talking about. Is there a spy talking? Do we need to convene Congress with the director of National Intelligence to find out if Obama is engaging in traitorous behavior? No way! I have to commend Phil Mudd here, folks. This reaction of his is unique among those on CNN and elsewhere in the Drive-By Media.

And I’m telling you that one of the reasons he’s upset — and I believe him. He’s upset at the very fact that this happened. This is not what the intel community’s supposed to do, but also you heard him say this is exactly what Trump said was going on and happening to him during the campaign, which we all laughed at and ridiculed and made fun of and said no, it was impossible.

So Mudd is understandably upset that somebody’s gone down the Beto O’Rourke route here and has blown the cover. It ain’t gonna stop the media. Folks, Phil Mudd is gonna be ignored, his take on this is gonna be ignored. Everybody else is on CNN and elsewhere will be talking about how outrageous it is, how dangerous it is. We’ve known all along Trump could be a traitor. We’ve known all along Trump is not qualified with the nation’s secrets. We’ve known all along Trump could end up doing great damage to this country ’cause he doesn’t know what he’s doing cause he’s too stupid, he’s too big a narcissist. That’s gonna continue.

And, meanwhile, millions and millions and millions of Americans will continue seething in rage over it.