The Next Absurdity: Pet Gender

RUSH: Okay. Lisa in Detroit. You’re next. Thank you for waiting, and hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush! Greetings from across the Detroit River from Justin Trudeau and Windsor, Ontario.

RUSH: Yes. (chuckles)

CALLER: (chuckles) All right. So I’m a licensed veterinary technician, and I have to laugh because the veterinary profession has now gone to political correctness. They are now using the term “gender” instead of “sex” to identify animals — and, as you know, sex is your biology.

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.

CALLER: (chuckles)

RUSH: Are you kidding me here?

CALLER: No. Nope. Nope. Just try to adopt an animal and look at the application or take your pet into the vet. It asks what gender it is.

RUSH: Well, what the hell are the genders?

CALLER: Well, I know. Exactly. So gender is what you identify as, and since animals cannot identify — there’s simply a biology — they should have a sex. So it’s kind of laughable and typical political correctness —

RUSH: Well, no, but what are the genders? Are we now gonna say that we’ve got transgender dogs?

CALLER: (chuckles)

RUSH: We have dogs, cats, or whatever animals that wish they were what they are not?

CALLER: Exactly my point why it should not be a gender question.

RUSH: Well, I’m gonna ask my cat tonight. “Allie, do you wish you were a guy?”

CALLER: Right.

RUSH: And I’m going to get the same blank look I always get except when I ask her if she wants to eat.

CALLER: Yep. Yep. (laughing) That’s the point.

RUSH: So this is obviously being done not for the benefit of the animals but for the benefit of their stupid owners!

CALLER: Correct. Yes. It’s political correctness.

RUSH: So now, this is a veterinary what? This is a single vet’s office or is this an association?

CALLER: No, it’s pretty much the profession. So if you go to any animal organization to adopt a pet or if you take your pet into any clinic, all the paperwork asks “gender.”

RUSH: So if a transgender couple — or triple — walks in there and they want to get a gender-correct dog, then —

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: (laughing) We’re surrounded by literal loons. You know, it’s nuts. But you can’t say that and you can’t act it, ’cause they’re very sensitive and just trying to be good parents to the animals and trying to be cognizant. Just because they can’t tell us doesn’t mean that Fido doesn’t want to be Betsy.

CALLER: Right. Yep. I thought you’d get a kick out of it. (chuckling)

RUSH: I do. I do get a kick. But, you know, at the same time, it doesn’t depress me. I don’t give these people the power to depress me. I don’t give anybody the power to offend me. I really don’t. But this, it disappoints me for what it says about the overall health of the American population —

CALLER: Yep.

RUSH: — that so many people are apparently so weak and so lost and so insecure that this is all you have to do to market to them and so forth. It’s further dividing people, and it becomes, “You know, we gotta be sensitive to this.” You can’t just be an adult and say, “Grow up! There’s no such thing as genders in dogs. It’s male, female, and that’s it.” You can’t do that. “You’ll hurt their feelings. It’d be too brusque. It’d be too insensitive,” and all that rotgut. So you got to sit there and deal with it!