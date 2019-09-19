Trudeau Joins Long List of Racist Liberals in Blackface

RUSH: Look at this. The headline on the Drudge Report is “Canada Jolted.” This is because their prime minister, this Trudeau guy… (laughing) What did he do? They’re not even calling it blackface. They’re now… Yeah. The Drive-Bys are trying to cover for Trudeau. “Oh, he just loves costume parties. There’s nothing to see here. Trudeau just loves costume parties. He was in ‘brownface.'” There nothing “brown” about the faces Trudeau had put on, folks. It was blackface! But then I had to stop and remember (Southern accent), “The governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam. He’s still there, too, Man! Ralph Northam, he painted his self up big time in blackface.

“Yes siree! Back when he was at the university. Yep! He was in med school, painted himself up there in blackface, and then got his self elected governor — and then, after being governor, he said it would be perfectly fine to abort babies after they done been born! Just give ’em a pill.” He’s still there. So you think these people gonna have a fit over Trudeau? (interruption) He’s Canadian, Trudeau? (interruption) No, no. The Canadians weren’t racist, were they? Did they have slaves? He’s just a good liberal.

Trudeau, he’s a good liberal. They’re gonna save him. They’re gonna save the tribe. They’re gonna do what they can to save the tribe. Look, “Canada Jolted Over Trudeau in Blackface.” Was Canada “jolted” upon learning Trudeau has a massive carbon footprint while claiming to save the planet? Would Canada be “jolted” if Trudeau didn’t wait a day for health care that Canadians wait months for? He doesn’t wait for health care. He goes wherever he can get it instantly.

And then there’s this tweet from Justin Trudeau back in April of 2019, this year. Remember this tweet? Quote, “White supremacy has no place in Canada. It’s time for all parties, including Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party, to stand together in denouncing hatred in all its forms.” And now we got a picture of Justin Trudeau — and it ain’t “brownface,” folks. It is blackface, just like Ralph Northam was in blackface. The double standards here always standout. (sigh) It’s just that hypocrisy never seems to attach.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Guess what, folks? Justin Trudeau was not one time in blackface, not two times in blackface, now they have discovered a third time. He didn’t wear blackface, brownface, whatever, just once. He wore it three times! Can you imagine if they had Trump doing this even once? Now they’re out there making excuses. “I’m so sorry. We need to come together. We need to end all forms of racism. We need to stop discrimination,” and then we’ve got Governor Northam in Virginia who’s still proud that he posed in blackface when he was in the school for doctors.

They’re out there making excuses for this lamebrain because he has the right opinion on abortion and because he has the right attitude on climate change. Three times! And there’s a… “Well, you know, Rush, you have to understand. Justin’s a different guy. He loves costume parties.” Oh. Okay! So he likes them so much, he doesn’t vary the costume. Every chance he gets to go to a costume party, he shows up in blackface. “That’s right, Rush. I don’t think there’s anything racist about it.” No, of course not. He’s a liberal! You can’t be racist. Oh, okay. That’s how it works.