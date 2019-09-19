Upgrade to Version 4.4 of the Rush App Today

RUSH: For those of you who are tired of hearing about this and you’re saying, “Rush, we got it, we got it,” there are people that still don’t got it yet. And I want to save as much grief as I can. I don’t want to have to deal with — well, not me, but I don’t want my staff to have to deal with, “What’s wrong with the app?” questions starting later this afternoon or tomorrow.

So one more time. In one hour, Apple is going to release their brand-new, 200 new features in it, iOS 13, the operating system, in about one hour. Now, some of you on your phones may have automatic install selected. If you have automatic install selected, it will not happen immediately. It won’t happen until overnight when you’re plugged in and charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

If you manually install it, which is what I do, whenever they issue a new one, I’m waiting before they release it. So, the moment it’s there, I install it. I don’t want to wait around, I trust ’em that it’s gonna be right, and, if it isn’t, there are ways to fix it. But, if you do install it today, starting one hour from now, please make sure that you go to the App Store and upgrade to the latest version of the Rush Limbaugh app. The latest version number is 4.4. It is the only version you can install now if you go to the App Store. This is iOS only.

This is not if you’re on Android. This is not relevant for you. iOS 13 changes the code. They make some refinements, some improvements. They change things. The way it affects our app is the audio player. If you do not upgrade the Rush Limbaugh app and you do upgrade to iOS 13, the audio player in the Rush Limbaugh app will not work. Well, it won’t work right. It will not work right enough that you’ll get mad. We don’t want you to get mad. We don’t want you to have an unpleasant experience with the Rush Limbaugh app.

So, the best thing you can do, if all of this, “Rush, it’s too much to remember.” No, it isn’t. Just go to the App Store and upgrade to the latest Rush Limbaugh app, and you’re gold. Whether you update to iOS 13 or not, you’re good to go. iOS 13 will come out in 55 minutes, 70 minutes from now, if they are doing this at a time they usually do, which is 1 p.m. Eastern.

If you add them all up, there are 200 new things in iOS 13. Dark mode’s a biggie. Massively new camera, editing I should say — yeah, there’s a camera editing app and photo app. And there’s also a cool new feature that you’ll never find unless somebody tells you about it. Silence unknown callers. Go to the phone app and just toggle that on. And any phone number that calls you that your phone doesn’t recognize, you’ll never hear the phone ring. It will take it straight to voice mail, and you’ll have to delete the call, but you will not be bothered by spam calls if you go to the settings, slash, phone and toggle on “silence unknown callers.”

Now, the way that works, you have an address book on your phone, you have people’s phone numbers. Any phone number in that address book is there probably because you know those people and you want them to call. Those calls will get through. But a spam caller will be blocked, essentially, with this one little toggle. It’s one of these cool little additions that they don’t make a big deal out of, but it is a big deal if you are harassed by spam.

It’s the little things like that that they do that really move the ball forward as far as I’m concerned. Okay. So that’s that. Just make sure you update the Rush Limbaugh app to the latest version. Do it today before you install iOS 13 if you’re going to. And, again, our latest version is 4.4.