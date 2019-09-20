×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Guest Host Ken Matthews

Sep 20, 2019

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence

New York Post: The left despises Trump because he fights progressive elite on every front – Victor Davis Hanson
The Hill: Thousands worldwide join global climate strike
New York Times: Teachers in New York City Barred From Attending Climate Protest
New York Times: Are You Going to the Climate Protest? We Want to See Your Sign!
Newsweek: James Cameron on Plastic Pollution: Our So-Called Civilization Is Using the Ocean as Its Toilet
Politico: DNC set to squeeze Dem debate stage again
The Hill: De Blasio drops out of 2020 race
Reuters: Buttigieg, Harris head to Iowa, seeking to rise into 2020 Democratic top tier
The Hill: Giuliani clashes with CNN’s Cuomo, calls him a ‘sellout’ and the ‘enemy’
Politico: O’Rourke rips Schumer for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ on guns
ABC: Buttigieg calls Warren ‘extremely evasive’ on health taxes
CBS: Border Patrol agents now screening migrants for “credible fear” under controversial pilot program
CBS: Administration reinstates protections from deportation for sick immigrants after massive uproar
Washington Post: HUD Secretary Ben Carson makes dismissive comments about transgender people, angering agency staff
AP: NKorea welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ in talks
Reuters: China cuts new loan rate for second month but struggling economy likely needs more
Newsweek: Donald Trump ‘Must Be Removed From Office’ if Intelligence Whistleblower’s Complaint Is About Ukraine, Constitutional Expert Says: ‘As Soon as Possible’
Newsweek: Trump Administration Sets New Record for Deportation Filings, With Nearly 385,000 Cases Filed in Fiscal Year 2019 So Far

Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

American Greatness: Shamelessness and Ignorance Unlimited – Angelo Codevilla
Daily Wire: Combat Vet Dan Crenshaw Accused Of Lacking ‘Courage’ By Anti-Trump Veterans, Smacks Them
NewsBusters: Media Idolized ‘Adorable’ ‘Dreamy’ Justin Trudeau
Breitbart: Toronto Star: Trudeau’s Blackface Is ‘As Canadian As Hockey’
HotAir: Federal Judge: This Tax-Return Requirement For California’s Presidential Primaries Smells Unconstitutional
GatewayPundit: Andrew Yang: I’ll Cut Down On Meat Consumption By Making It Expensive
Federalist: The Russian Spy Who Wasn’t? Defamation Case Accuses U.S., U.K. Intelligence Of Using Michael Flynn For Spygate Hoax
Daily Caller: The Kavanaugh Attack Isn’t About Kavanaugh — It’s About Intimidating The Judiciary

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice