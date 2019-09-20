Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
• New York Post: The left despises Trump because he fights progressive elite on every front – Victor Davis Hanson
• The Hill: Thousands worldwide join global climate strike
• New York Times: Teachers in New York City Barred From Attending Climate Protest
• New York Times: Are You Going to the Climate Protest? We Want to See Your Sign!
• Newsweek: James Cameron on Plastic Pollution: Our So-Called Civilization Is Using the Ocean as Its Toilet
• Politico: DNC set to squeeze Dem debate stage again
• The Hill: De Blasio drops out of 2020 race
• Reuters: Buttigieg, Harris head to Iowa, seeking to rise into 2020 Democratic top tier
• The Hill: Giuliani clashes with CNN’s Cuomo, calls him a ‘sellout’ and the ‘enemy’
• Politico: O’Rourke rips Schumer for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ on guns
• ABC: Buttigieg calls Warren ‘extremely evasive’ on health taxes
• CBS: Border Patrol agents now screening migrants for “credible fear” under controversial pilot program
• CBS: Administration reinstates protections from deportation for sick immigrants after massive uproar
• Washington Post: HUD Secretary Ben Carson makes dismissive comments about transgender people, angering agency staff
• AP: NKorea welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ in talks
• Reuters: China cuts new loan rate for second month but struggling economy likely needs more
• Newsweek: Donald Trump ‘Must Be Removed From Office’ if Intelligence Whistleblower’s Complaint Is About Ukraine, Constitutional Expert Says: ‘As Soon as Possible’
• Newsweek: Trump Administration Sets New Record for Deportation Filings, With Nearly 385,000 Cases Filed in Fiscal Year 2019 So Far
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
• American Greatness: Shamelessness and Ignorance Unlimited – Angelo Codevilla
• Daily Wire: Combat Vet Dan Crenshaw Accused Of Lacking ‘Courage’ By Anti-Trump Veterans, Smacks Them
• NewsBusters: Media Idolized ‘Adorable’ ‘Dreamy’ Justin Trudeau
• Breitbart: Toronto Star: Trudeau’s Blackface Is ‘As Canadian As Hockey’
• HotAir: Federal Judge: This Tax-Return Requirement For California’s Presidential Primaries Smells Unconstitutional
• GatewayPundit: Andrew Yang: I’ll Cut Down On Meat Consumption By Making It Expensive
• Federalist: The Russian Spy Who Wasn’t? Defamation Case Accuses U.S., U.K. Intelligence Of Using Michael Flynn For Spygate Hoax
• Daily Caller: The Kavanaugh Attack Isn’t About Kavanaugh — It’s About Intimidating The Judiciary