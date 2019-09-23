The “Whisteblower” Just Proves the Deep State Spies on Trump

RUSH: So, I checked the email. “Rush, you’re forgetting about the whistleblower aspect.” No, I’m not. Folks, I haven’t forgotten about the whistleblower. Let me give you the latest on the whistleblower. The whistleblower is a plant. The whistleblower does not have firsthand knowledge of the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president. But, folks, I want to take you back to last week.
None of this matters. Even Phil Mudd, who doesn’t like Trump, he’s a Never Trumper for the Washington establishment, a CIA former deputy director, he’s at CNN. And he was bothered by this because what it effectively means is that the intelligence community is out there spying on Trump, monitoring his phone calls and then whispering or leaking the contents to somebody in the media.
And it infuriates him because Trump alleged this during the campaign and they all reacted like Trump was an idiot and a paranoiac. “Who in the world does he think he is? He’s not important. We’re not spying. The intelligence community did not tap Trump Tower’s wires.” Well, this documents that they did and that they do. Maybe not that they did, but we know that they were. They were spying on Trump. Comey was spying on Trump. Everybody was spying on Trump. We know that Trump was a target of all of this collusion and otherwise, you know, obstruction efforts that they were trying to impeach Trump on or reverse the election results.
A president can say whatever he wants to somebody. “Yeah, Rush, well, even though he didn’t commit a crime, it doesn’t mean he didn’t do something wrong.” Well, there is not even the alleged crime here. People are trying to say it’s an impropriety. But we don’t even know what the whistleblower said, he did not directly, he or she did not directly overhear the conversation. That’s not the point. The point is the president is being spied on by the deep state.
RUSH: Okay. I checked the email during the break here. Got an interesting one here. “Dear Mr. Limbaugh, you are brilliant. However –” Why is there always a qualifier? You’re brilliant, you’re smart, but — you’re brilliant, you’re smart, however.
“Here’s the part I’m having a tough time reconciling with what you are talking about today about Biden and Trump. On one hand, we have this big scandal. Got the whistleblower and the Ukrainian president, which I can only imagine was designed to give the Democrats a stronger reason for impeachment, meaning some whistleblower claims an intel person to overhear Trump trying to get the Ukrainian ambassador to do something. And the whistleblower calls the inspector general, says the president’s cheating. Well, now we’ve learned the whistleblower may not have directly heard what the whistleblower claims to have heard.”
Look, the president can talk to whoever he wants to. There is no permanent investigator of the president. There is no constant Robert Mueller investigating every day the president or the presidency. And I’ll damn well tell you this. The intelligence communities of this country are not the official overseer of the presidency. But they’ve set themselves up this way starting in 2016 as active participants in the silent coup to get rid of Trump.
So back to the email. “On one hand we have this big scandal, the whistleblower, the Ukrainian president, which I can only imagine was designed to give the Democrats stronger reason for impeachment. However, as you’ve brilliantly indicated, it seems to be an effort to remove Biden.
“So my question: Is this a brilliant effort to impeach Trump that is backfiring on the Democrats? Or is this a brilliant effort to get rid of Biden? Or, are the leftists just blindly rooting around like pigs in slop looking for truffles and occasionally they stumble on something? I am confused, Mr. Limbaugh, about the original motivation and the actual intent. Is it possible the Democrats think they can get a twofer, get rid of Plugs and have a reason to impeach Trump?”
Good questions. Because we do have two things going on here. We have the original report, whistleblower claims to have overheard Trump doing something that he shouldn’t have done, saying something he shouldn’t have said, making a deal he shouldn’t have made, he’s committing a treasonous impeachment offense. The whistleblower makes the report, the Drive-Bys react as predictably as anybody would think they would. They blow a gasket. They demand that Trump be impeached. This is it. This is the final straw out of how many final straws have there been? This is the last straw. There have been 15 last straws.
And then, in the middle of that reaction comes the smack-upside-the-head reality that what it really is all about is Joe Biden. Yeah, Trump may have asked the Ukrainian president to investigate, but investigate what? Well, the “what” is a deal that Joe Biden bragged about to the Council on Foreign Relations to try to stop an investigation of a deal and his son that was arranged between him and Ukraine — and there was a similar one with Biden and the Chinese — to enrich his son Hunter.
So the question, how did this thing start? Did this start with a bunch of tunnel vision people that want to get Trump no matter what and they didn’t stop to think what the impact on Biden would be? Or is this a deep psychological play, that the original intent is to get rid of Plugs while making it look like Trump is the target? Or is it an attempt by somebody to do both? Well, time will tell. Time will answer this.
I really do believe, based on the tweet I shared earlier from Paul Sperry about Jeffrey Toobin, all these Drive-Bys think it’s outrageous that a foreign government would be asked to interfere. (laughing) They ever heard of Obama and Hillary and the Russians? Are they that dumb? Are they that blind? Are they that tunnel visioned? And I think the answer is it’s entirely possible that their range of knowledge is so narrow and so focused that anything outside it doesn’t get in.
I think it’s entirely possible this was what they think is an effort to get Trump that may end up doing the exact opposite. It could be a twofer, but if it’s a twofer, somebody running this thing has really got some grandiose plan here. I don’t know who that would be, but it’s worth thinking about.
RUSH: Now, there’s another way of looking at this whole Ukrainian whistleblower thing, and that’s from the Democrat perspective. And we cannot forget that. The way the Democrats are looking at this, they’re looking at the Mueller witch hunt as having won them the House in 2018. It’s a sideline bonus. The Mueller witch hunt was designed to get rid of Trump.
I mean, they really believed that Mueller and his team of Hillary loving lawyers were gonna find something and the idea that Mueller handed off an impeachment document, which is what Nadler and Schiff, Pencil Neck have all been trying to arrange since then, but the Mueller investigation itself for two and a half years, folks, they lied to the American people.
You know the American people believed it. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, for two years — I know you’re blue in the face hearing me say this. All those multiple reports a day that Trump colluded, that Trump cheated, that Trump’s a traitor. It led people in a poll, 42% say they think Russia tampered with voting machines.
Anyway, the Democrats are looking at all that as worth it. May not have gotten rid of Trump, but we won the House. So here comes the Ukrainian witch hunt whistleblower thing. It’s another witch hunt trying to get some life out of this and they’re simply going back to the playbook. So Trump is a traitor, Trump is a cheat, Trump is unqualified. They’re just recycling with another event.
This is not Trump-Russia collusion. This is Trump-Ukraine collusion to take out old Joe. What a mean guy. Old Joe can’t do anything to anybody. Old Joe doesn’t even know where he is half the time. Old Joe is just Joe, you know, makes some gaffes, says some stupid things. It’s just Joe. And here comes that meany, here comes that brute, Trump, trying to take him out.
So the Democrats are looking at this, if it worked once with the American people, why won’t it work again? So from their perspective, whether this is real or not is not the point. They’ve got the media and the media can make it appear to be real and so that’s what they’re hoping, hoping they can strike gold a couple of times with this.
RUSH: We’ve got some audio sound bites from Trump on this whole Ukrainian-Biden situation. And I want to you to hear them. We’re gonna start with this morning in New York City at the U.N., Trump went there, made a speech on religious freedom today. And as he’s walking in he had another one of these press gaggles where you can’t see the media, but you can see Trump. And they’re all shouting questions at him. And a reporter said (doing impression), “Mr. President, how seriously are you taking this impeachment talk? The Democrats, Democrats really hate you, we hate you. How seriously are you taking being impeached? Huh?”
THE PRESIDENT: Not at all seriously. Here we go again, they failed with Russia, they failed with the recession, they failed with everything, and now they’re bringing this up. The one who’s got the problem is Biden. As you look at what Biden did, Biden did what they would like to have me do except one problem, I didn’t do it. What Biden did is a disgrace. What his son did is a disgrace. The son took money from Ukraine, the son took money from China, a lot of money from China. What Biden did was wrong. One of the reasons the new president got elected is he was gonna stop corruption. So it’s very important that on occasion you speak to somebody about corruption.
RUSH: Okay. Let me ask this question of everybody. Let’s just assume for the sake of it that Trump did this, that the whistleblower, let’s say Trump did call Ukraine, “You know what, we got a guy running for president over here and he’s dirty and he’s dirty because of relations with your country, people in your country. Dirty deals between him and his son and your country and China. I think you need to look into it. Biden convinced you people to drop it years ago. You need to look into it.”
Stop. A, what is so wrong about this? “Well, Rush, come on! He’s asking a foreign government to meddle in an election campaign.” Put yourself in Donald Trump’s shoes for a moment. I know this is practically impossible ’cause I’m gonna tell you right now, no matter how much you watch the news, no matter how much you love Trump, and no matter how much you marvel at what he’s able to take and deal with, you have no idea. And this is not meant as a criticism of any of you, anybody in the audience. It’s an attempt at perspective.
Nobody is raised to want to be hated and despised. Just the exact opposite. We’re all raised and brought up to be loved. We all want to be loved. And we all want to be noticed and we all want to be special. We all want to stand out. There isn’t a Republican — I feel safe in saying this — there is not a Republican walking around today in elective office who can tolerate for a week what Trump gets every day. And I know there’s not a Democrat that could. The Democrats never get this kind of treatment because the media is the Democrats.
So put yourself in Trump’s shoes. He’s got a thicker skin than any of us can even possibly relate to or imagine. But even he’s got his limits. He’s had to sit here and knowingly watch the most powerful entities in the United States, in some cases the world, try to destroy him every day since 2015. And he’s sitting there knowing that it’s all lies, every bit of it. There’s not a grain of truth to any of it. Therefore, wanting it to end is entirely natural. It’s normal.
So while this is going on, the Democrats have as their frontrunner a former vice president who has actually done what you, Donald Trump, are accused of, twice, with the ChiComs and with Ukraine, and in one of these instances, they took out your campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Ukraine, working with Obama and Hillary, Ukraine comes up with a deal to benefit Joe Biden’s kid to the tune of a company that’s gonna be worth X and Biden’s kid is gonna get millions of dollars out of it. It’s a business Biden’s son doesn’t know diddly-squat about it. ChiComs did the same thing.
If you’re Donald Trump and you’re sitting there, you’re going through all this, and you look at the Democrats about to nominate somebody who’s actually done it and is getting a pass, what do you think you might do? I’m not troubled by any of it. Folks, this is what pushing back against the establishment looks like, as I’ve said over and over again. It was never gonna be pretty.
These people aren’t just gonna sit down and say, “Okay, we lost, guess Trump gets to run things.” That’s not how it works. And they’re not used attacks from the outside like Trump is. They know how to quell uprisings from inside the ranks, you know, like some whippersnapper new member of the establishment, some law firm or lobby firm somewhere decides to get a deal going and make a name for himself real fast, they’re gonna stop this guy. I mean, they know how to deal with the internal stuff, but somebody from the outside like Trump, nobody’s ever had the guts to take these people on. That’s like taking on Sauron, Lord of the Rings. You just don’t do this. And nobody ever has.
Here comes Trump, and you see the reaction to it. So next bite is classic Trump. It’s last Friday in Washington. Trump, the Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to reporters at a joint presser, and a reporter said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, have you actually read the whistleblower complaint?”
THE PRESIDENT: It’s another media disaster. The media has lost so much credibility in this country, our media has become the laughingstock of the world when you look at what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and so many other things last week, I think this is one of the worst weeks in the history of the fake news media. You have been wrong on so many things, and this one will be — I wouldn’t say it will top the list because I think you can’t do worse than some of the stories you missed over the last week or two, but the media of our country is laughed at all over the world now. You’re a joke. Okay, what else?
RUSH: That’s Friday. That’s a joint press conference with the Australian prime minister launching right at the media. Now we go to Sunday morning in Washington at the White House on the lawn. Trump making his way to Marine One to go to Texas to look at the flooding there in the Houston area speaking with reporters and had this to say about former Vice President Bite Me and his son, Hunter Bite Me.
THE PRESIDENT: They took a tremendous amount of money out of China. Now, if they ever took over a China negotiation, he would sell us out. Look at all the money he made in China, the son, he knew nothing. The son is a stiff. He knew nothing. And he’s making hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars. And he did the same thing in Ukraine. He knows nothing. This is a very dishonest thing that Joe Biden did. And then he said he never spoke it his son. Does anybody believe that one?
RUSH: Yeah, his son said that he did speak to him. Biden’s son said that he did know about the deal. Biden said (paraphrasing), “I didn’t know about this deal that my son made with the ChiComs.” The son said, “Yeah, dad knew about it.” Anyway, his son’s a stiff! “I just hate the way Trump talks about people. Just make him stop talking about people. Nobody’s a stiff; it’s so unconscious.” It’s not gonna end, folks. If Trump thinks that your son is a stiff, then he’s gonna say that he thinks your son is a stiff.
How many people think your kids are stiffs? You may not even know. People are laughing on the other side of the glass. You wonder, don’t you? At any rate, totally understand Trump’s position on this. I mean, the Democrats are heralding and trumpeting Biden left and right, great guy here, great guy there, it’s just old Joe. He’s actually done what Trump’s been accused of.
Same event — well, different event, same day, Sunday in Houston, after the Coast Guard briefing on tropical storm Imelda Marcos, Trump was talking about Vice President Bite Me getting the prosecutor fired in Ukraine and his own conversation with the Ukrainian president.
THE PRESIDENT: Something that shouldn’t have been said, he just shouldn’t have said that. Now, as far as my conversation, it was a perfect, it was a perfect conversation. It was, it couldn’t have been any better. But we’ll make a determination about how to release it, releasing it, saying what we said. It was an absolutely perfect conversation. The problem is when you’re speaking to foreign leaders, you don’t want foreign leaders to feel that they shouldn’t be speaking openly.
RUSH: It was a perfect conversation. There has not ever been a better conversation than the one Trump had with the Ukrainian leader. It was perfect. It was a perfect conversation. There’s never been a better one. It just irritates the heck out of people when he talks this way. And finally, Lindsey Graham on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. And the question she had, “First talk Ukraine for a moment. Does the president have to worry about it when a phone call is out there and known about?”
GRAHAM: Here’s what I’m calling for. I’m calling for somebody in the Justice Department to look at all things Ukraine. I’m hoping the Department of Justice will look at the Biden-Ukraine connection like we looked at the Trump-Russia connection. Can you imagine if this was the Trump family doing business like this? The American media is not gonna look at it. I’m hoping somebody in the Department of Justice will do for the Biden-Ukraine connection what we did for the Trump-Russia connection.
RUSH: And we gotta take a brief break and continue.
RUSH: Here is Becky as we head back to the phones in Tucson. Great to have you on the program. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you today?
RUSH: I’m good. I’m good. Thank you.
CALLER: I have a different thought about Biden. I think the Democrats got this going because they want him out. What I think is they know that the Ukraine thing is going because it’s the truth. They want him out but they can’t him out, so what can they do to get him out? So they get this narrative that the president talks about ’em, they’ve got the operatives, then because he just gets going, and he doesn’t go into 2020 as your candidate, they want him out now.
RUSH: Okay, well, you said you had a different theory. What’s the different theory?
CALLER: I think the Democrats got this all started because Adam Schiff got going with this too quickly. I think they want him out because if he’s the candidate and he gets his son and all this goes on —
RUSH: Oh, oh, okay. I’m sorry —
CALLER: They want him out now. They want him out now. And I think they started and got this going.
RUSH: I know, that’s — okay. All right. Well, I appreciate the call. Thank you very much. They want him out now. I’m sorry. I was confused here ’cause that’s how I opened the show. That’s my theory, so I thought I had missed something.