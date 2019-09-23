The Biden Takedown Started in June

RUSH: So this Ukraine business, I don’t want anybody being alarmed here, well, I’m not gonna talk you out of that. If you want to be alarmed, go ahead. I’m just telling you that this is something — Biden may not know it yet ’cause I don’t know what he knows day to day anymore. But this is not good for him. All Trump did was ask the Ukrainians to investigate it after Biden had blackmailed and threatened them into not doing so.
I want to take you back. It was in June, and there was a story run by ABC News, and it was a hit piece on Biden. I saw that piece, and I immediately called your attention to it. You know what this piece did? This piece focused on these crazy financial arrangements Biden had made for his son. Let me read from my own transcript in June of this year.
“That’s it, folks. If ABC News is going after the Hunter Biden, ChiCom, Ukraine scandal, it’s over. Somebody in the Democrat-media complex has decided it’s time to take Plugs out. I don’t know the specific reason. We’ve been talking about these deals, conservative media has educated their audiences on all of this — China, Ukraine, Joe Biden setting his sons up to become obscenely wealthy.” By the way, do you know what the definition of that is? White privilege. This is white privilege. This is a powerful white guy setting his sons up in government, via government, using government, influencing foreign nations to enrich his kids.
If he were a Republican, if Biden were Republican, I guarantee you all we would be hearing about is how this is white privilege. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be running around screaming about it.
Back to me and what I said. “We’ve been talking about these deals. Conservative media has educated their audiences on all of this — China, Ukraine, Biden.” I went back to the archives, got a couple of great ones by John Solomon here that did just that. “Biden setting his sons up to become obscenely wealthy. Nobody was interested. Now all of a sudden it’s out in the clear blue and ABC News, after Plugs comes out and pledges his love and support for segregationist senators –” That happened in May.
Remember Plugs got in trouble for talking about all the deals he had done with those segregationist senators back in the seventies and eighties? So in the midst of that scandal here comes ABC News blowing up Biden and his son over China and Ukraine. I said then somebody has decided it’s time to take Biden out. I said I’m not making this up. They could have done this story on Biden any time, but the one thing, the one thing the Democrat Party cannot ever permit is to have anybody in it appear to be even understanding or respectful or friendly with people who they claim are racist, sexist, bigots, homophobes, and what have you.
So Joe comes out after this segregationist business and instead of apologizing, instead of throwing Herman Talmadge and Eastland, these former senators overboard and under the bus, Biden doubled down on his love and respect for ’em. But ABC was not through. I played a sound bite.
The point is back in June when ABC News did this story, I and I alone speculated that this was the beginning of the drumbeat of the media-Democrat complex, because the media runs the Democrat Party, to get Biden out of the race. And after ABC ran its story, next up was New York Post Page Six. That story was Hunter Biden accused of fathering child with Arkansas woman.
So I concluded back in June that the decision’s been made by the media, which is the Democrat Party, to take Biden out. And this whole thing that Trump has done here is actually in service to that. Now, whether it’s smart to take Plugs out or not in terms of a candidate Trump could beat, I don’t know. But I just wanted to call your attention.
Now, let’s see. One other thing here. We’re going back to January 11, 2017. This is from the archives of The Politico. You ready for this headline? “Ukrainian Efforts to Sabotage Trump Backfire.” This by Kenneth Vogel and David Stern, Politico.
“Donald Trump wasn’t the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country. Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office.
“They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide [Manafort] in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.”
So the truth of the matter here is the Obama administration, along with Hillary Clinton, was using Ukraine to investigate the Trump campaign. That’s the news! And we had the story back in 2017. This is what Andy McCarthy has written about with all the names, all the dates, all the places, in his book Ball of Collusion, the chapter Triangulating Manafort, Obama, Clinton, and Ukraine.
Folks, it is stunning. If you really want to know what this is all about, if you want to know what this really is, this is an Obama administration corruption scandal that involves Hillary Clinton, and now Biden, because his kids’ involvement in all of this has been made aware of. Biden’s now bragging about how he quelled an investigation into his own son. So don’t fret over them being able to get Trump on this. ‘Cause it’s been obvious to me since June that Biden’s the real target of the Democrat-media complex.
I’m not saying that this story is. I think this is a trap. Biden may not know what’s come his way. Biden’s sitting there thinking that Trump has done this and he thinks Trump has stepped in it. He thinks Trump’s committed an impeachable offense. What Trump has done by asking Ukraine to look into this is revive it so everybody in America can know what Biden did for his kid, not only with Ukraine, but with the ChiComs. Biden just doesn’t know this yet. The Democrats may not have figured this out yet. But the wrongdoing here, the corruption of which Biden is on tape bragging about, was committed by him and the Obama administration.