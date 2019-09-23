Ukraine Scandal Threatens to Take Out Biden, Not Trump

RUSH: You know what’s really funny about this Ukraine business, folks? What’s really funny about it to me is that Biden doesn’t realize that this is an effort to take him out! And it began in June with an ABC News report on this very act of corruption that Biden committed! And I highlighted that story back in June. You can see it at RushLimbaugh.com.
I went back and looked at it today, and it was clear that the Drive-By Media, ABC had decided — and we now know that it’s true – they’ve been trying to take Biden out for a long time, and that’s what the real possibility of this ultimately is, not Trump.
Anyway, great to be back here, folks. I know it’s been a nail-biter of a weekend for you as we’ve once again had to put up with a bunch of hysteria from the Drive-By Media as they think they’ve got the next Russian collusion story, the next obstruction of justice or whatever it is, they think they’ve got it. This time they’re gonna get him. This time they’re gonna get Donald Trump.
No, they are not. In fact, things are trending away from them.
RUSH: Now, in Ukraine, let me jump back to this for a second ’cause I’m trying to put all this in perspective here without focusing on the, “Oh, my God. Trump’s in trouble, oh, my God. What are we gonna do?” ’cause I don’t think that’s the case here. I don’t feel any different about this than I did on Friday. He can talk to whoever he wants to. What this does is actually establish the intelligence community is spying on the guy. He’s been right all along.
He can talk to whoever he wants. Besides that, Biden did all of this stuff that Trump is accusing him of. Biden did it. We’ve got it on tape! We got Biden admitting all of this stuff. That’s why I think that Biden is actually gonna be the ultimate victim here.
Oh. Oh. oh. Wait. This is an anniversary, before I get back to this. Audio sound bite number 9. You have audio sound bites number 9? This is September 23rd, 1987. This very day back in 1987, the late Peter Jennings of ABC News.
JENNINGS: The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is the man in the dock for using other people’s words without credit and being less than truthful about the credits he received at law school and at college.
RUSH: Right. So what’s this all about? Well, we go to audio sound bite number 10, same date, September 23rd, 1987, Capitol Hill, Senator Joe Biden held a presser.
BIDEN: I do it with incredible reluctance and it makes me angry. I’m angry at myself for having been put in the position, put myself in the position of having to make this choice. And I am no less frustrated with the environment of presidential politics. Be that as it may, I’ve concluded that I will stop being a candidate for president of the United States
RUSH: That’s a unique way of saying, “I will stop being a candidate.” I mean, he quit! He resigned the race because of the plagiarism charge. He literally stole word-for-word a speech by the Labor Party leader in the U.K. at the time, a genuine lunatic named Neil Kinnock.
Biden’s out there, I mean, even Kinnock’s life story of growing up on a pig farm, in a pig sewer or whatever, Biden stole that! He changed the animal from pig to something else, but he stole everything about it. He got caught big time, had to quit the presidential race. Today is the anniversary of that.
And I think we’re close, not imminently, but we are close to the fact that what this really is gonna end up being is a way to nudge Plugs out of the race because he did it. He threatened, blackmailed, all kinds of things, the Ukrainian government to benefit his kid. He handpicked and chose a prosecutor. Everything Trump is saying about this is correct.
And how about the height of hypocrisy? All these media people, Democrats, running around wringing their hands, “Oh, it’s so horrible, how dare you ask a foreign country to dig up dirt on a presidential candidate.” (laughing) Have you ever heard of Hillary Clinton? A foreign government to help dig up dirt? Ever heard of Steele, Christopher Steele, the Steele dossier? You ever heard of the Russians and the FBI and the DOJ working with the U.K. to try to plant spies in the Trump campaign? Are these people this dumb?
I’m gonna read you a quote here, a tweet — well, I don’t know if it’s a tweet, but it’s a report from Jeffrey Toobin, who’s the legal analyst at CNN. It was posted by Paul Sperry. And here’s the tweet: “CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin without a hint of irony says he’s scandalized by a president using a foreign power to investigate a private citizen for political gain: ‘Could anyone even conceive of a president of the United States doing something like this?!’”
So the question, are they really this dumb? I’m seriously asking the question. Are they this dumb? Do they not know how Obama’s DOJ, FBI, all of that, ran this scam, this private, silent coup to get Donald Trump’s election victory reversed and then to get him impeached? They must still think that Trump colluded with the Russians.
In fact, people say Antonio Brown’s lost his mind. I think the Democrats ought to recruit him as a candidate because it’s like minds. He has lost his mind, but so have they. They are running around still acting like Trump colluded with Russia. They are tweeting it, they’re writing about it, they’re speaking about it on TV. They’ve got themselves convinced it happened and they’ve got themselves convinced that Mueller reported it in his report, when he didn’t!
It’s gone beyond delusional now. They need therapy. These people literally need help. They are so lost in all this. “He’s scandalized by a president using a foreign power to investigate a private citizen for political gain: ‘Could anyone even conceive of this?’ Yes, Obama, 2016!”
Make book on it! It’s a genuine question. Are they really this dumb? Are they really this stupid? Or is it just they live in such a tiny tunnel-vision world that nothing outside it gets in? And they get themselves believing that Trump colluded and that’s it, he did. The fact that Mueller didn’t report it doesn’t matter. It did. They’re gonna impeach him for it. He colluded; he obstructed. Nothing exists in the form of proof. I don’t know if they’re sticking with it as a political strategy or they’re really this out of it.
Anyway, here’s the Ukraine scandal, in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen. Then-Vice President Biden threatened and blackmailed the country of Ukraine to stop investigating his son, Hunter Biden. Current President Trump suggested that Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden’s likely corrupt business arrangement. Ukraine originally wanted to prosecute before Biden’s threats. Ukraine wanted to look into this. They don’t like being used the way they have.
By the way, the Democrat National Committee used Ukraine to investigate the Trump campaign. That’s Paul Manafort like you cannot believe. And Andy McCarthy has the best ever written words on the subject. It’s a chapter in his book, Ball of Collusion. I read an excerpt of the chapter at National Review over the weekend, triangulating Manafort, Obama, Clinton, and Ukraine.
The Democrat National Committee colluded with Ukraine to come up with phony allegations against Manafort as a way of getting Trump. Ukraine’s in the middle of so much of this stuff because the Democrats have put them there! Then-Vice President Biden threatened and blackmailed Ukraine to stop investigating his son, Hunter.
Current President Trump suggests the Ukraine investigate Hunter Biden’s likely corrupt business arrangement that Ukraine originally wanted to prosecute before Biden threatened them if they did. Joe Biden has admitted that he meddled to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, but he denied knowing about his son’s business dealings.
But his own son, Hunter Biden, says his father did know about his business dealings. This is a much bigger problem when all of the confusion is stripped away, this a much bigger problem for Biden than it will ever be for Trump.
RUSH: Here is Biden. This is January 23rd, 2018, a year and a half ago. He’s at the Council on Foreign Relations, and he is bragging about how he influenced the prosecution in a case against his son in Ukraine. It goes by pretty quickly. It’s just 11 seconds, but here it is.
BIDEN: I said, “I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.” I said, “You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here.” And I think it was, what, six hours. I looked at it, I said, “We’re leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.”
RUSH: He went on to say, “If you don’t believe me, if you think, well this is me and not Obama, call him.” He even brought Obama into this. “If you don’t believe me, call Obama, call him. Here, I’ll give you the number, I’ll give you the phone, call Obama right now.”
So what he says here, said, “I’m telling you you’re not getting the billion dollars.” He’s telling the Council on Foreign Relations, he’s bragging to them about how he influenced the investigation of his son, quelled it in Ukraine by threatening to have the Obama administration withhold a billion dollars that had been committed to Ukraine for a number of reasons.
He’s bragging (imitating Biden), “I told him, I’m not leaving here, I am not leaving here, I’m not leaving here until this gets done. I’m not leaving here until you get rid of this prosecutor, you fire this prosecutor. I want to pick the next one. I’m not leaving here.” He said they did it in six hours. He bragged, “I got it in six hours, and I was outta there.” He’s admitting the corruption. He says he didn’t know that his son was involved. His son says he did know.
RUSH: I need to issue a slight correction, but not one of substance. I just referenced Andy McCarthy’s excerpted chapter in his book, Ball of Collusion. It’s a chapter called Triangulating Manafort, Obama, Clinton, Ukraine. Folks, it is the single best written piece — in this case a chapter of a book — on all that involves Paul Manafort, how it was dredged up, how it was used. It’ll make you mad reading it. And I guarantee you 90% of it you don’t know. Ninety percent that McCarthy researched and discovered has not been reported.
It’s in his book Ball of Collusion. The mistake I made, the column is not yet published. Because I’m a powerful, influential member of the media, I get advance copies of these things. So Andy sent me the link on Saturday. It’s actually not National Review. It’s gonna be on the Fox News site, but it’s not posted yet. So I’m sorry you’re out there looking for it. You can’t find it yet because it isn’t posted. That is the error that I made.
I mean, even our website people are out there trying to find it. “What is Rush talking about? Can’t find it.” Well, I thought it was up, and it isn’t. But it won’t be long now, I have a feeling, before it will be up. But what it illustrates, the Democrat National Committee was colluding with Ukraine to get evidence on Manafort that was trumped up in order to get Trump. They succeeded in getting Manafort fired from the Trump campaign.
That started this cascade that ends with Manafort going to jail, the dawn raid at 6 a.m. at his house while his wife and he are asleep. But it’s got names — the chapter does here — it has dates. And as I say it’s an excerpt from the book Ball of Collusion. The full title: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. And this chapter deals — and it’s so ironic today — deals with how the Democrat National Committee colluded with Ukraine to dig up dirt on Manafort.
Now, there’s one other piece in the Stack here that does say similar — it’s by Ken Vogel. And I bet I’ve got it buried in the Stack somewhere. It’s gonna take me longer to find it. Let me dig it up later. Let’s get started on the phones. Oh. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. Close the loop.
We got do Giuliani. Giuliani was on fire over the weekend dealing with this Ukrainian business and Trump. We’re gonna start with sound bite number 14. Fox News Sunday, John Roberts sitting in for Chris Wallace, who was out, I guess, on vacation. And the question here from John Roberts to Giuliani, “Did you ask Ukraine to look into this Biden thing or not? Just tell us.”
GIULIANI: The reality is, the distinction is this. What they’re trying to say is, I went there for a political mission to kind of get Joe Biden in trouble. Ridiculous. I went there as a lawyer defending his client. I’ve known about this for five months. I have been trying to get people to cover this for five months. When Biden got the prosecutor fired, the new prosecutor, who Biden approved — you don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country, unless something fishy is going on. When the rest of this comes out, and we look at China and the $1.5 billion that the Biden family took out of China while that guy was negotiating for us, this will be a lot bigger than Spiro Agnew. They have fallen into a trap.
RUSH: This is my point. They’ve fallen into a trap. What this really is is gonna get rid of Biden. Everybody’s thinking, “Okay. We got Trump. We can impeach Trump now because Trump asked a foreign country to collude, to investigate a Democrat.” Have they no sense of irony? Trump has asked a foreign government to investigate a presidential candidate. (laughing) That’s not what’s going on here.
But the point is, did you catch the reference here to China? “When the rest of this comes out and we look at China and the one and a half billion that the Biden family took out.” It’s the same thing. I described how this all works three weeks ago. Biden is in deep putting together deals as vice president to benefit his kids! One in China for one and a half billion. His kid ends up on the board of directors and a prominent employee of the company that ChiComs funded not knowing a thing about the business!
It was like Michelle Obama’s no-show job at the Chicago hospital. And then there is the same kind of deal in Ukraine that Biden was out bragging about firing a prosecutor, getting a favored prosecutor dropping the prosecution of his kid. He’s bragging about this to the Council on Foreign Relations. People think Trump is in trouble here?
So the way this works, I’m gonna give you a generic way that this works. This how the Washington establishment — this is how you arrive in Washington with very little, but you get elected and you have a salary of 150 thousand to 200, and you end up with a net worth of $10 million or more when you leave. How does that happen? Well, here is one of the ways.
After you get there, you form a consultancy group that employs your family. That consultancy group then is hired by people that do business with the government, like a defense contractor or anybody that does business with the government. And they are hiring your consultancy group that you have nothing to do with. It’s a shell company, you don’t have anything to do with it as the candidate, as the parent, as the father, figurehead. It’s for your family, or an associate of the family to give yourself even a couple layers of removal.
So you go out, this consultancy is established simply to accept money from government contractors to pad the income of the elected official or the bureaucrat. It’s not just elected officials that are able to pull this off. And the elected official has nothing to do with it, never touches it, name is not on the letterhead, name is not on the formulation documents of the shell company. But it is the elected official’s influence that is able to arrange payments from a bunch of different companies to this consultancy group.
Now, the consultancy group may never consult. It may not have anybody in there that knows what they’re doing. Or it might. It’s not the point. The point is it is simply a bank account whereby businesses that contract with government can spend a little money to influence the thinking and the voting and the what-have-you of an elected official.
Well, this is pretty much what was happening here. The ChiComs spend a billion and a half dollars funding something that was essentially a way for one of Joe Biden’s kids to make money without having to work, without having to use the college education that he has. It’s the use of power. Parents have done this their whole lives, whether they’re in government or not. Parents who have influence to grease the skids for their kids do it. This is how it’s done in Washington.
Other parents grease the skids getting their kids into school. It’s universal. If you’re an adult and you’ve had success and you have influence, it’s par for the course. You use that to try to help your kids. It’s just the way of the world.
But in Washington, when it involves elected officials and the money is coming in because of elective or political influence that’s essentially — how do the Clintons end up with all — yeah, they sell books and make speeches, but look at the amount of money that was flowing into the foundation, and look at how many people were employed there. Look at how many people’s travel and entertainment expenses were paid.
It’s a lifestyle. It’s a way of funding a lifestyle without having to go out and get a job that pays that amount of money. And if you are ranking high enough in government that you have influence with the way legislation might go, you have influence in the way the White House might view a certain piece of legislation, you have influence in a bureaucracy that’s writing regulations, then you become interesting.
And if your influence can be influenced, i.e., if it can be encouraged by treating your kids well, that’s fine, that’s just how it works. It’s so common, Biden’s bragging about it to the Council on Foreign Relations. This is how common it is, apparently. He’s bragging to the Council on Foreign Relations about how he got an investigation of his kid stonewalled because he was able to get a prosecutor fired by telling Ukraine that unless they fired the prosecutor and basically let his son off scot-free, they’re not gonna get the billion dollars that the U.S. government pledged them for defense or whatever it was.