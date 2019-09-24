×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Happy 75th Anniversary to Patsy’s Restaurant

Sep 24, 2019




RUSH: You know, I meant to mention this earlier today, and I just got caught up. My all-time favorite Italian restaurant in New York City, Patsy’s, celebrated their 75th anniversary yesterday. They had this gigantic gala from 5:30 to 9:30 last night. I was gonna go and surprise ’em and something came up late yesterday and I couldn’t go.

And I feel bad about it, but I needed to give them a shout-out. They were among the closest friends that I made shortly after I moved to New York in 1988.

They’re on 56th, west of Broadway. It’s just the greatest people. Sal Scognamillo is the great chef, the whole Scognamillo family there. And I’m gonna give a better shout-out tomorrow because they’ve really been an institution in Manhattan for the longest time, and they deserve all the things that have happened to them.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2019 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice