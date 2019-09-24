Desperate Democrats Launch Impeachment Because They Know They Can’t Beat Trump

RUSH: The Democrats, they know there’s no way they’re gonna – Trump, the Rasmussen tracking poll, he’s up to 53 today in the midst of all this. And the people taking that poll, they know full well what’s going on. You can’t miss it if you pay any attention to media. We’ve even got — I don’t know who, may have been Mazie Hirono, that man-hater senator from Hawaii — it might have been her, or somebody else, they’re out saying, “This is worse than the Russian collusion. This is worse than stealing the election. What Trump did with Ukraine –”
Worse? There was no Russian collusion! There wasn’t any Russian collusion! There hasn’t been anything proven about it. There was no obstruction. Yet this is worse? And here’s Carl Bernstein on CNN predicting, “This is worse than Watergate.” Well, Byron York had a very penetrating tweet earlier. Nobody has seen the transcript of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader, nobody’s seen it! Just like nobody could find collusion between Trump and Putin. No one has seen the whistleblower complaint!
And yet you turn on the Drive-By Media and everybody reporting on it acts like we know exactly what happened. That Trump bribed them. That Trump intimidated them. That Trump told them that we’re gonna withhold American military aid until they investigated Biden’s son. Nobody’s seen the whistleblower complaint. Nobody knows. All we have is anonymous leaks to the Washington Post, fake news, unsubstantiated, no evidence provided of what somebody thinks Trump said. Nobody has seen the transcript of the call.
Trump said today, “You’ll see it at some point. I’m pretty confident you’ll see, you’ll see this is all wrong. You got this all wrong again. You guys are off on another witch hunt yet again.” And they are. No one knows what was said between Trump and Zelensky. Don’t doubt me, folks. I don’t care what you’ve heard on the news. Nobody has seen a transcript of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian leader.
Nobody has seen the actual complaint that this so-called whistleblower filed. Nobody knows what was said by Trump or the Ukrainian leader in any circumstance, and yet The Politico actually wrote, quote, “At this point the facts are pretty much in the open and agreed to.” No, they’re not. There aren’t any yet! And welcome to journalism 2019.
Journalism 2019, there aren’t any facts here, but yet we’ve got an entire narrative now that Trump committed treason, and he needs to be impeached. And the impeachment meetings are at 4 o’clock this afternoon, and Trump might be gone by 8 o’clock tonight. That’s the news of the day, and yet nobody knows, other than Trump is telling them it’s not what you think it is. And I didn’t do this, and I didn’t do that. But of course they think Trump is lying.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, what I want to do here, I want to play Trump in a couple of sound bites before he made his speech today at the U.N. I want to contrast for you the differences in the two that you will hear. The first the sound bite here is at the U.N. Trump arrived, he’s taking questions from the Drive-By Media. And a reporter said, “What is your reaction to the Washington Post story about you supposedly withholding some funds, some aid for Ukraine –” Let me tell you about this story.
There are no facts in this story. There’s another anonymous source. Nobody has seen the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader, nobody has seen the whistleblower complaint. There’s nobody who knows anything, folks. It’s exactly like the Russia situation. In fact, I’ll tell you what they’re doing. There’s a strategy here.
You start the investigation, just like they did with Russia, before you know anything, just get the investigation going. Then you get to establish the narrative, then you get to establish the parameters of the thing. And there’s never any information. There’s no intel! There’s nothing here that anybody knows yet! The investigation’s underway. It’s gotten so far down the road we gotta talk about impeachment now. It’s the same thing they did with this Russian thing, ran this silent coup. There was never any evidence. Remember? And there isn’t any evidence here yet. Yet the Washington Post is out publishing a story like The Politico, that the facts are now clear, that Trump interfered, overused his power, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
None of this is known yet. So here comes this infobabe, “So what do you think about the Washington Post story that you withheld money, some aid –” You want to talk about withholding aid? Can I remind you of something, folks? Do you remember when Russia went into Crimea? Do you remember when Russia was threating — this is during the Obama administration. Ukraine demilitarized during the Obama administration. I’m sure as I tell you this you’re gonna remember it.
Ukraine demilitarized because the Obama administration gave them a promise that if Putin and Russia ever made a military move or any other kind of political move to undermine the leadership, that the United States would be there, that the United States would defend. And we weren’t. We didn’t show. Obama lied or didn’t have the guts to pull the trigger or what have you. You talk about withholding aid and withholding assistance, go back to the Obama administration and you’ll find that it actually happened.
I bet this reporter doesn’t even know it. I’ll bet most reporters don’t even remember it because it probably didn’t fit their narratives when it happened, ’cause Obama could do no wrong. Trump has not sold these people out. Barack Obama and his administration did because they were the ones in bed with Russia! Remember the off-mic conversation between Obama and Medvedev? “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election.” Everything is the exact opposite of what the Drive-By Media’s trying to tell us.
Anyway, here comes this know-nothing infobabe. “Mr. President, Mr. President, Mr. President, uh, uh, what is your reaction to the Washington Post story about you supposedly denying money and aid to Ukraine?”
THE PRESIDENT: As far as withholding funds, those funds were paid. They were fully paid. But my complaint has always been, and I’d withhold again and I’d continue to withhold, until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine, because they’re not doing it. Just the United Nations. We’re putting up the bulk of the money and I’m asking, why is that?
And I want Europe — and it’s always been this and everybody knows it, every single reporter knows it, everybody in the administration knows that what I want, and I insist on it, is that Europe has to put up money for the Ukraine also. Why is it only United States putting up the money? And, by the way, we paid that money. But I always ask, why aren’t other countries, in Europe especially, putting up money for Ukraine?
RUSH: Trump is being consistent here. “You’re withholding money.” Well, yeah, because we’re tired of paying everybody else’s weight. We’re tired of paying everybody else’s fair share. There’s no inconsistency here at all. She’s trying to make this that Trump withheld the money on a blackmail type situation. But did you note the energy there? Among the substance I want you to note the energy that Trump had in that answer.
Next question, reporter said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, Congress is moving towards impeachment, including Nancy Pelosi, maybe because of this Ukraine phone call that you had. How do you feel about that?”
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s ridiculous. It’s a witch hunt. I’m leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me. The only way they can try is through impeachment. This has never happened to a president before. There’s never been a thing like this before. It’s nonsense. And when you see the call, when you see the readout of the call, which I assume you’ll see at some point, you’ll understand.
That call was perfect. It couldn’t have been nicer, and even the Ukrainian government put out a statement that that was a perfect call, there was no pressure put on them whatsoever. But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden. What Joe Biden did for his son, that’s something they should be looking at.
RUSH: Now, here’s another question. And Andy McCarthy raises this in a column today at Fox News. In the midst of all this, if the Drive-Bys want to try to say that Trump has committed an impeachable offense, does that mean that Biden and his son get a pass? Well, it shouldn’t. Biden and his son are actually the people here who have committed a gigantic political faux pas. Note I didn’t say fraud, ’cause I’m trying to be polite. Trying to be nice here. But should Biden get a pass for running a scam to enrich his son with the ChiComs and with the Ukrainians?
RUSH: At any rate, you hear Trump citing the call. “Wait ’til you hear it. It’s perfect call.” He said this yesterday.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This is John Lewis, member of Congress from Georgia, this afternoon on the floor the House.
LEWIS: We cannot delay. We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool. The future of our democracy is at stake.
RUSH: What’d he say?
LEWIS: There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation. I believe, I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come.
RUSH: Over what? All of this is, as I like to say, on the come. Folks, they don’t have anything, and they never have had anything. Trump-Russia collusion — look. I’m not gonna bore you by going through it again. This is simply the hatching of a new attempt to impeach the president, and it’s all because they know they cannot beat him at the ballot box in 2020.
Do not misinterpret that as overconfidence or as a brusque denial of any kind of or any sort of reality here. I’m not caught up in, “Oh, my God. Trump’s really — oh, no. This is serious. Oh, I don’t know if Trump can survive.” That’s not me. I know this is as bogus as everything else they have pursued! And particularly as an impeachable offense.
You know, it might have been less than wise to hint to Comey to go easy on Flynn, but that isn’t a crime, and it’s certainly not impeachable, and it’s the way Washington works anyway. It’s no different — in fact, it’s not even nearly as bad as Biden telling the Chinese and Ukrainians that they can get most favored nation treatment status if they take care of my son! I mean, that’s what needs to be investigated here. The white privilege of Joe Biden used to the advantage of his son.
Trump hasn’t done anything impeachable, but that doesn’t matter. They’ve already got it in the media that he’s done something that’s horrible, it’s even worse than Trump-Russia collusion, except there wasn’t any. Mazie Hirono’s out there, “This is even worse than the Mueller report.” Let me find that. This was this morning on CNN. Mazie Hirono — she hates men, if you ask me. I’ve seen her on TV enough. I know she doesn’t like men. Tells men to shut up. It’s time at this stage in America’s political development, it’s time for men to just shut up. She said this during the Kavanaugh hearings.
So the question she got, “Why is the substance of this case, the president allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden, the administration withholding funds to Ukraine at the same time, why do you think that’s a better case for an impeachment process than everything we went through before?”
HIRONO: I think there is more concrete evidence, and even if the president didn’t say, “Hey, by the way, the leader of the Ukraine, you know, I’m holding back money so I’ll release it if you investigate Biden, my opponent, possible opponent.” You know, you don’t have to have the president actually say that. The president knows that his conversations are monitored, but one should be able to connect the dots, and I think there is evidence — not to mention the whistleblower.
RUSH: Nobody’s seen the whistleblower report. Nobody has seen it! Nobody knows what the whistleblower report is. Why should we pay attention to it if it’s nothing more than somebody from the intelligence community spying on the president as they did during the 2016 campaign?
Why does the intelligence community get to have rights over the presidency of the United States? Why do they get to sit in judgment each and every day? When they hear something they don’t like, tell the media and say, “This is impeachable”? There isn’t anything. Nobody’s got any evidence of anything here. And for her to say, you know, there’s even in more concrete evidence here than there was in the Mueller thing. There isn’t! And there was no evidence in the Mueller thing.
So the Democrats are having this meeting at 4 o’clock this afternoon
RUSH: The stories are that more and more Democrats are getting on board, that Pelosi has lost control, that Pelosi herself is now even thinking of joining the effort. And I predicted that that would happen. Your host, El Rushbo, predicted that would happen. Go back to August 21st, so basically five weeks ago.
RUSH ARCHIVE: I’m gonna predict when Congress comes back this fall that Pelosi will be forced to cave. That she will be forced to end her resistance because the entirety of her caucus is going to demand official impeachment.
They had visions already that we would be on our way to a trial in the Senate with Trump under the interrogation lights. It hasn’t gone anywhere and precisely because it hasn’t gone anywhere, the left is going nuts.
So I think Pelosi will cave. Let me make that as my official prediction. Pelosi will cave when Congress comes back, and the Democrats will complete the trifecta of shooting themselves in the foot and Pelosi will know it the minute she authorizes it, the impeachment of Trump, with one year before the election.
RUSH: You remember me making that prediction? I was encouraged to make that prediction. Congress was leaving for their August recess, and Snerdley, some of the people on the other side of the glass, “Tell us what’s gonna happen when they get back?” And that was the prediction. And, lo and behold, here we are.
And the stories today are all about Pelosi no longer being able to resist the demand that the lunatic base of the Democrat Party has been making for impeachment. She’s been able to stave it off, she’s been able to hold ’em off, but now the media has put the pressure on her by writing a bunch of crock stories about something nobody knows anything about yet. This is not an exaggeration.
I know you’re saying, “Well, Rush, come on. The media says that Trump called the president of Ukraine and tried to pressure.” Nobody has seen the transcript of the phone call. We don’t know yet know what Trump and the guy talked about. You’re just falling prey to media tricks, which is media standard operating procedure.
Nobody has seen the whistleblower complaint. Nobody in the media. There isn’t anybody that’s seen it. Do you realize, folks, every bit of this story is classic fake news? I had people writing me today, “I think this is it, Rush. I don’t know how Trump pushes back on this one. I think this may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, Rush. I don’t know how Trump –”
This is before Trump’s U.N. speech. I’m looking at the email and it’s clear that — oh, and then at the end of the email, “And that was before I looked at the Drudge Report, which has Trump impeached by 4 o’clock this afternoon.” So this remains the power of the media. They don’t have any details, they don’t have a story, and yet they’re publishing one and they’re making everybody believe, just like they made everybody believe they had evidence of Trump and Russia colluding to steal the election. There was never any.
Now there isn’t any evidence of this. Even if there were, we’re not talking about an impeachable offense. And you notice with these people, everything Trump does is impeachable. Everything. Because they know they haven’t got a chance. It’s a slim chance of beating him in 2020.