The Dilbert Guy’s Message for Children from Adults

RUSH: So, I’m the only adult in the room, I have thought. Glad to see Scott Adams from the Scott Adams blog, the Dilbert cartoonist, a couple pull quotes from his post today. This is a message for children about climate change. That’s who the intended target audience here is. So, as I read this, imagine you are a child.
“We adults have this problem under control, or will soon, and you’ll help us finish the job. So, get some good sleep tonight. Together, we got this.
“The United Nations estimates that the economic impact of climate change will reduce the economy by 10% in eighty years. What they don’t tell you is that the economy will be about five times bigger and better by then, so you won’t even notice the 10% that didn’t happen. And that worst case is only if we do nothing to address climate change, which is not the case.”
Another pull quote.
“Adults sometimes like to use children to carry their messages because it makes it hard for the other side to criticize them without seeming like monsters. If adults have encouraged you to panic about climate change without telling you what I am telling you here, they do not have your best interests at heart. They are using you.”
It’s exactly right. But, you know, I don’t even like this concession here, that the United Nations estimates the economic impact of climate change will reduce the economy by 10% in 80 years. They don’t know this! The economic impact of something in 80 years? Come on, folks! This is just clearly outside the realm of human ability and human knowledge.
In the first place, it acknowledges the existence — look. There are two kinds of climate change. There’s the kind of climate change that happens and it’s happening all the time. It’s never stopped happening. And then there’s another kind, and that’s man-made, and that doesn’t exist. “Rush, I can take a flamethrower out there and melt a snowman.” Yeah, but you’re not changing the climate, you’re just melting a snowman. “Yeah, but if that flamethrower is exemplified by all the people in the country turning on their –” doesn’t matter. Can’t do it.
Because you people, whether you know it or not, you’re talking about the weather. The climate people love to tell you that the climate and weather are two different things, and yet they’re the ones that use weather abnormalities to sell climate change. We have no control over the weather.
The United Nations doesn’t have the slightest idea what the world economy is gonna be in 80 years. If they have anything to say about it, they’re gonna destroy the world economy in 80 years because they’re a bunch of communists. Now, I may be speaking in expansive generalities here, but I’m not wrong about the impact of communism on things. It kills!
Communism kills economies, it kills people, it kills incentive. It is designed to do that. Communism is designed to make an entire population powerless to resist its rulers! Communist leaders love communism because it creates a harmless and incapable population. It takes everything away from them. It takes economic strength. It takes guns. It takes standard of living. It takes life expectancy.
Communist leaders love communism because communist countries cannot resist it. They cannot overpower it. They cannot conduct revolutions against it. All they can do is leave, which is why communist countries build walls around their countries and cities to keep people in. The idea the United Nations can come along and predict what the economy’s gonna be in 80 years because of some mythical prediction of what’s gonna happen to the earth because of climate change, to me, is just ridiculous.