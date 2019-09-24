The Shameful Exploitation of Greta Thunberg

RUSH: Greta Thunberg. This is — I gotta tread very carefully here. The young girl has some — well, she’s got Asperger’s, and – (interruption) Yeah, but she’s got intense — whatever the — autism. These adults, these people need to be so ashamed of what they have done to the children of this world. Watching this young girl, there’s no question she really believes her planet is dead in 10 years. She really believes. And she believes all the adults have done this.
These Democrats, these professors, these people in the media, they go out and they start talking about this stuff in order to get people to believe ’em. See, nobody believes climate change so they keep making it more drastic, 10 years and we’re dead, 12 years and we’re dead, still nobody believes it, five years and we’re dead, still nobody believes it, they come up with more — well, these kids are believing it. And of course Greta Thunberg, you can put her on TV, let her go to the United Nations, become an official spokesman.
The Democrats can use her and exploit her all they want, just like they exploited so-called starving kids in ’95. But contrast that with the way they treated 16-year-old Nick Sandmann of the Covington High School kids. Nick Sandmann didn’t have a right to smile. There were people wanted to wipe that smile off his face. There were Democrat media people that wanted to punch that guy out because of the way he was looking at that Indian activist, Nathan whatever his name was.
Yeah, so if you’re a young child and you can act and you can espouse the left-wing agenda, they’ll make a star out of you. And they’ll put you up there at the United Nations and they’ll bring you in a sailboat and they’ll make you look like you’re environmentally pure. They will exploit the hell — they’re standing by, these people, these adults are actually — listen to her. We’ve got tape. They’re standing by and allowing this young girl to believe a bunch of pap.
They are willing for this young girl to go through her life literally scared to death. They are willing to let this young girl go through her life believing she has no life because there isn’t gonna be a planet. They are perfectly willing to stand by and watch this girl’s life be ruined because of the filth and the drivel that they’ve put in her head. You can’t define exploitation any better than that.
If people looked at this in the proper perspective, there would be so much rage at everybody in this climate change hoax because Greta Thunberg is just a stand-in for every child in America they’ve corrupted this way. Would you raise a child — some people do because they’re not mentally balanced themselves — raise a kid believing that your life only has 10 years because of a political party? Because the Republicans want to kill the earth, they want to kill the planet, they don’t care about you and you keep telling them — this is how you raise your kids? Who does this?
They put their causes and their issues and their quest for power even over the health of their own children and then have the audacity to go around telling us they care about the children, they’re the ones looking out for the children and somehow we are the ones posing the threat?
RUSH: By the way, speaking of that, very happy to see today a piece by Scott Adams. He’s the political cartoonist. And he has a piece posted at his blog called, “A Message for Children About Climate Change.” And he also is another adult that we can add to the mix. Sadly, there aren’t very many. There are some adults, obviously, as defined by age, but by demeanor and by attitude, they seem to be absent all too often. So that slack picked up by me.
RUSH: Look at that. We have a lot of Greta Thunberg calls out there. I understand that, so you people that are on hold, hang on. That’s why I mentioned it in the first half hour. Greta Thunberg, climate change, this is a personal connection people make. This is a child. This is a child that’s got some mental challenges that are being exploited by people for the exclusive, selfish desire to advance their agenda.
They don’t care the impact it’s having on Greta or other young people her age. They’re just using ’em. It’s like a cult, folks. This is the only way to explain this. It borders on child abuse and obscene, if you ask me. Because we know better. We know the world’s not gonna end in 10 years. We know it’s not gonna end in 12. It hasn’t ended in how many hundreds of thousands of years.
It’s not gonna end in 50. Life is not gonna be wiped out. These people know this! And yet they tell these young kids this stuff anyway to create these armies of them running around, now blaming parents and blaming grandparents and so forth. It’s just hideous. So, yeah, you all hang on.
RUSH: The internet exploded yesterday, last night, whenever Trump reacted to Greta Thunberg. It’s my favorite phrase: Internet exploded. Something went viral. Twitter is going nuts. That means the Drive-Bys have a story.
And what it was, you know, Greta Thunberg sees Trump at the U.N. yesterday, glares at him, stares daggers at him, then goes and makes her speech about how adults and her parents and grandparents are destroying the planet, all that. “You’ve stolen my dreams, you’ve stolen my childhood with your empty words. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
That was her tweet. This is a 16-year-old or something like that. Entire ecosystems are collapsing? Stolen my dreams and my childhood? Mass extinction? Mass extinction? I thought that’s what they wanted. I thought they were afraid of the population bomb.
So the president tweeted, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” The internet exploded. How dare he! He’s mocking her! He’s making fun of her! No, he was saying nice things about her. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see.”
Folks, this man is a genius when it comes to social media! And much else. With one little less than 140-character tweet he blows up her whole point. And he makes the illustration of what’s being done to her! Every kid should be bright and happy, looking forward to a wonderful future. It ought to be a nice thing to see.
She’s not. Greta Thunberg isn’t. She’s convinced that she’s dead already. She’s convinced that adults are killing her because they’re culling the planet. I don’t know how else to say this, folks. This has been a pet peeve issue of mine for the entire time I have been hosting this program. It’s over 30 years. And the reason is, this issue, climate change, global warming, whatever, it contains every element of liberalism that they use to succeed in conquering whole populations, countries. It’s got every issue. It’s got every element they believe in. And that’s why they’re never gonna give it up.
And it’s also something that can never end. When you’re predicting things 30 years, 50 years, 75 years out, it’s never gonna be over. There’s no way to ever say conclusively that they were wrong. Now, there are countless articles out there now, the Conservative Enterprise Institute, number of other places, have begun to publish all of the phony, incorrect, blatantly wrong predictions that have been made over the last 30 years.
The number is over 75, just the ones that you take seriously. They haven’t been right about anything. They have predicted the demise of the oceans. They have predicted the demise of the human population, they have predicted the sea level rise destroying Miami by now and New York City, Manhattan. They haven’t been right about anything. So these articles are starting to be published about this.
But the impact on these young people is what troubles me. They’re literally exploiting these young people. They’re scaring them to death. They’re ruining their lives. They literally are, all for the sake of advancing a political agenda. And it’s not the first time they’ve done it. They’ve done it in many instances and times in the past.
The school lunch cuts. They’ve convinced American kids that Republicans actually wanted them to starve. Then they went out and they organized letter writing campaigns by elementary school students. “Dear Republican Congressman: Why do you want me to be hungry? I can’t learn when I’m hungry. Why do you want me to starve? What is it that you don’t like about me that you don’t want me to have lunch?”
The Democrats were organizing this. The Democrats, their teachers in the classrooms were having these students write these letters for credit, all about the budget battle. There was no school lunch budget cut. There never are cuts in Washington. Nothing ever really gets cut! And the school lunch budget was not cut. It was gonna go up.
But just stop and think what they’re doing. Just take a look at this Greta Thunberg, look at the rage, the anger, the defeatism coupled with the desire to get back at people for doing this. How many of you who have children, how many of you would do that to them, literally pollute their minds with lies and myths about their own death being imminent in 10 years? Just to advance a particular political belief? How many of you would actually do this to your own kids in your own house?
Imagine yourself at the dinner table, if that still happens, family dinner table, you’re a Democrat leftist activist, you believe in climate change, you’ve been made an agent of hate yourself by leftist interests and media. And you sit there and you tell your kid, “Son, you got 10 years if we don’t stop the Republicans. In 10 years this planet’s not gonna support human life, in 10 years, if we don’t stop the Republicans. Do you hear what I’m saying to you, Son? See that tree out there? That tree is not gonna be there in 10 years, Son. Hurricanes,” and they go through all these dire predictions and consequences.
How many of you would do that? I don’t deny that it happens. I mean, there’s too many moms and dads for it not to happen, law of averages, but think of it happening here on a worldwide scale, but not by parents, but by politicians and teachers and professors who are so selfishly absorbed in their own sick, anti-America, anti-capitalist political agenda that they actually will, in building their army, even destroy the attitudes of children and their future to accomplish their objectives.
RUSH: This is Barbara in Roanoke. It’s great to have you on the EIB Network. You are up first today. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. Good to talk to you.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: Thank you for having my call. My comment was about Greta. When I first saw on the internet that she was up there spouting off about, “Do what I say or you’re a monster.” I just thought she’s just a school brat, you know, being fed this whole line by the adults in her life, and then I found out she has autism and she has Asperger’s.
RUSH: Yeah. By the way, it’s an advanced case of — I’m not sure the terminology. I think I read it’s like intense — what’s the word — functional autism.
CALLER: It’s the higher end of the spectrum.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: And when I found that out, I was really upset because I am a special education teacher retired after 27 years and that child actually believes that. She literally believes —
RUSH: Yeah, she does. She has been totally — her mind has been taken over and corrupted. Everything about this that’s wrong could be. She’s become famous. She’s become a tool. She’s become somebody they are using. Who are their experts on climate change? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a 16-year-old high school sophomore.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: Those are their experts now. Why? Why? Well, because they make an emotional attachment. They’re not scientists. They don’t even know what they’re talking about. But the left will certainly use them. I think it’s child abuse what they’re doing to this young —
CALLER: It’s disability abuse is what it is, and there should be a save Greta, not save the planet. She needs some help, people to step in and help her.
RUSH: Well, her parents had part of it. Her parents are assisting this. Her parents are all actors, actresses, doctors and stuff.
CALLER: And with Asperger’s, they’re usually highly intelligent children. I was an autism specialist at the school that I retired from, for five years. I was an autism specialist. She’s highly intelligence. She can memorize everything they give her, but she does take it all to heart. She’s taken all of this literally, and that’s just abuse to her emotional system, it’s abuse to her disability. I can’t even believe that parents would do that.
RUSH: Oh, now, now, wait. There’s one thing, when you talk about this woman has become a worldwide celebrity, how many parents put their kids in beauty contests at age 5, how many parents think they’ve got a tennis prodigy on their hands at age 10 or some other sport. Parents, in this era of social media, I guarantee you the parents are proud as they can be.
CALLER: They are just as low. It’s just upsetting. And I work with so many advocates and so many good parents, you know, it’s just unreal to think that parents would do that. But I know they do.
RUSH: The lure of fame, Barbara, is almost impossible to resist. And then once you find it — and this young girl has found it — they are making her famous. There’s no way that there’s anything about this that’s going to change. It’s only gonna be become more intense. She’s going to become even more visible. They will begin to use her even more now that she has shown a personality of stature and composure at the United Nations.
She’s going to be used — and this is the word — she is going to be used and exploited for all kinds of things. The Democrats have a lot here. Let’s say that somebody in conservative media says something about her that the leftist media doesn’t like. They can take this young woman and go out and try to destroy somebody in conservative media for insensitivity, start another advertiser boycott or what have you. I mean, they’ve got everything that they want to accomplish here wrapped up in this young girl.
The thing that I can’t get past is they don’t apparently care a whit about what it might be doing to her. That is the last of their concerns. She just happens to be a useful tool at the moment. Look, I have been following Greta Thunberg in this crusade for months. She has been doing this throughout Europe, folks, for months. And this stint at the U.N., this is all part of the planned rollout to coincide with Trump’s visit to the U.N., which happens every September, October. Every year the president, whoever, goes to the U.N. All of this is orchestrated and timed, and it’s schemed out, conceived and then executed. And they’re now putting this woman forward as an expert, a 16-year-old high school student from Sweden has become the latest expert in this.
Now, I wish I could tell you confidently that most Americans are gonna look at this and reject it, just on the basis of common sense. A 16-year-old trying to tell everybody that the world – in 10 years, it’s mind-boggling to me. And the lesson here really is, if you still don’t understand liberalism, how can you not understand it now when you watch this?
If the school lunch cuts plan didn’t get you, if it didn’t convince you, if the Trump-Russia thing and the phoniness of all that, if that didn’t show you who they are, maybe this will. Barbara, thanks for the call.
I mentioned that there’s a piece by Scott Adams, the well-known Dilbert cartoonist. And he has posted this at his blog, the Scott Adams blog. The headline: “A Message for Children About Climate Change.”
Now, I’ve often claimed that we need more adults. I’m happy to fill the role, America’s Anchorman, America’s Adult. I welcome Mr. Scott Adams to the ranks. I have been, as you well know, probably made you blue in the face with it, I’ve been trying to explain this whole thing, this whole climate change gambit, this whole political issue, I’ve been trying to explain it to adults and to children for three decades. And in much of this time — and I’m not saying this in a braggadocious or bombastic way. I have felt like sometimes I’m the only adult in the room on the topic!
We’re talking about the weather! When did we convince ourselves that we can control the weather? “No, Rush, it’s the climate.” No, folks, it isn’t the climate. When it’s hot in August, they tell you it’s climate change. They’re using the weather. When we have a hurricane, they say it’s climate change, even though we’ve had hurricanes longer than there have been human beings on the planet.
When there’s a flood, they tell us it’s climate change. They are using the weather. And then they are trying to tell everybody that we are causing the weather. Well, as an adult I say, okay, well, there’s a drought in California. There’s some rain that’s needed. Let’s go create some. Except we can’t.
We can’t create a squall line of thunderstorms to come and squat over California like the hurricane did over Bahamas a couple weeks ago. We can’t do it. If there’s a drought in California, there’s a drought in California until God decides it’s over, or nature. I don’t want to be unnecessarily provocative here.
By the same token, if we are responsible for the hurricane, then by God let’s stop creating them! Who do we talk to about that? Where’s the United Nations office of hurricanes where we go to stop them? Okay. So we can’t stop them. Well, let’s talk about steering them because Bush steered Katrina to New Orleans. You remember that, right?
Folks, it’s the weather they are trying to tell us that Americans are destroying. Americans are causing wild fluctuations in the weather that there have never been before. Really? You know, it’s really hot sometimes in August. It would be really great if we can have a cold front come through and cool everybody down and save on some air-conditioning bills. Let’s do that. Let’s go create a cold front. Except that we can’t.
I know some of you, “Rush, you’re mocking.” No, I’m not! I’m simply reacting to what they’re saying. We’re responsible for this? The cars we drive, the fossil fuels we use to power these cars, the smokestacks that we’ve built, we are causing this? How did any of this happen before there were cars and smokestacks? How did any of it happen? These are simple, logical questions any adult would ask.
We are causing this, right? Well, we can stop them, then, right? We can stop these extremes. Well, this is the trick. They have made people think that we can. They have made people think that we can. We can stop all this. How? By giving up our lifestyles. By going back to a Stone Age type existence. By apologizing to the plants. That’s what they tell us. Stop driving certain kinds of cars, everybody go electric.
Another adult in the room question. Where the hell does the power for the battery in the car come from? When you plug your electric car into the massive power charger, where’s the juice coming from? It’s coming from a power plant, the same place that your home is getting it for your air-conditioning and whatever else, your lights. And what’s powering the power plant?
You know what it is? If you’re lucky, it’s nuclear. If you’re not, it’s coal. Except they want to wipe out coal. They want to wipe out coal because it’s so dirty, disgusting. You wipe out coal, you’re gonna take half the electric car population with it. But yet these idiots think that driving around electric cars, “That’s clean, Mr. Limbaugh. There’s no emissions and there’s no pollution!” Really? Really?
Well, what about all the electricity that has to be created to charge those batteries, and then what happens when those batteries die and you gotta dispose of ’em? You just can’t throw ’em in the trash. Those things are highly toxic. They’re gonna end up in landfills and dumps and so forth. The homeless might eat one of those things and die. You never know.
But a battery, a lithium ion car battery is not clean and pure as the wind-driven snow. It’s not renewable. It’s not sustainable. It is gonna die! Any adult would know this! Any adult would know that we cannot create rainstorms or stop them, that we can’t make it hotter or colder. We can’t do it, yet why do they tell us we are causing it?
Because everybody wants their life to mean something, and if they can be led to believe that they have taken action unintentionally that’s destroying the planet, but now there’s a fix, then there’s redemption, you see. You can be forgiven your sins of destroying the planet if you elect Democrats and agree to drop the advanced American lifestyle.
The biggest polluter on this planet is China. They emit more CO2 emissions — if you believe that’s pollution. I don’t even believe that, but just using their own line of rap here, why does Greta Thunberg not criticize China? In fact, if you listen very carefully, why do all of these advocates end up saying that we need to be more like China? Because communism is the foundation for climate change and every other leftist movement that’s popular in the world today. Communism.
Greta Thunberg has become a communist socialist tool. Never criticize Russia, not for this. You never criticize the ChiComs. You never criticize, you never demand that any of the nations really doing all the so-called polluting, you never demand they roll it back. Why? ‘Cause the Chinese scare the hell out of you. You don’t tell the Chinese what to do. They’ll put you in a prison camp.
You don’t tell the Chinese how to act. They’ll send you to reeducation camp with the Muslims in prison over there. Then they’ll send you over with the Mongols and they’ll beat the crap out of you with the people in Tibet. You don’t say anything to the ChiComs. But you can blame Republicans for this stuff all day long, and the Democrat Party will make you a hero and star, and maybe if you’re Joe Biden’s son, a multimillionaire!
RUSH: Rush Limbaugh, the EIB Network, back to the phones. This is John in Dover, Florida. Great to have with us, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks for taking my call.
RUSH: Yes, sir.
CALLER: I have a comment and a thought on the Greta Thunberg thing.
RUSH: Yes.
CALLER: She has been primed, she’s been brainwashed for years now. There’s no doubt about. That’s the only way to put it, she is truly brainwashed. But not only her, but how many more million children believe this and then what happens when they hit that final realization that even if they’re right, you can’t do anything about it in 10 years? They gave up hope.
RUSH: Wait. That is such a great question. And I’ll tell you why it’s a great question. Forget kids for a moment. There are adults today who are 45 and 50 and 60 who have been alive for all of these erroneous, wrong predictions. There’s not a one of them that has been right, not one, and there have been people alive through all of it. They still believe —
CALLER: I’m one of them people. I’m 65 —
RUSH: Well, but some of them still believe. The leftists still believe because it’s not a matter of substance. This woman, this Greta Thunberg is never gonna think other than what she thinks now. She’s got too much invested in this.
CALLER: But what about the other children who aren’t famous who believe this? What happens to them when they lose hope?
RUSH: They become Democrat voters! They become Democrat voters, they become teachers, they become professors, they become the people at the convention of socialists in Atlanta that we played the audio sound bites of. They become true believers. You could ask your question about socialism in general. It has never worked!
In fact, there is demonstrable, eyewitnessable proof that it is a disaster everywhere it’s tried. Does that change anybody, any advocate’s mind for it? It doesn’t. We’re not dealing with rationality here. We’re not dealing with substance or science or any of this. It’s a great question. I’m glad you called.