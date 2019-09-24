Rasmussen: Trump Hits 53% Approval

RUSH: I mentioned that the Rasmussen Reports’ ongoing tracking survey has him up to 53% approval today, in the midst of this gigantic mess the Democrats are making. Again, folks, there isn’t any transcript yet of a phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader. Nobody’s ever seen the whistleblower report. There’s literally nothing here that justifies the action taken by the Democrats.
This is all driven by media, Democrats in the media — Politico, New York Times, Washington Post, which are simply writing stories that Trump attempted to influence the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his kid by withholding pledged American aid money.
Well, the point is, Biden is the guy who actually has committed the actions that need to be investigated here, not Trump. But, of course, the Drive-Bys have gotten hold of this now. They’ve created this narrative, and it’s a strategy. You start the investigation before you know anything. Now, some, “Well, Rush, that’s what an investigation is.”
No, no, no. They don’t know anything. They are saying they already know what Trump did, they have discovered what Trump did. Now they’re having impeachment meetings at 4 o’clock this afternoon.