Unapologetic American Takes U.N. Globalists to the Woodshed

RUSH: People were sending me emails during Trump’s speech to the United Nations. “What’s wrong with Trump, Rush? What’s wrong with Trump? He’s barely awake. Is he sick? It looks like he can barely stand up. His eyes are all squinty. What’s wrong, Rush?”
And I said, “Nothing.” This speech that Trump gave today, folks, is the reason they hate this guy. The speech he gave today is why they’re doing all of this cockamamie stuff to get rid of him. He poses the single greatest threat to the establishment’s world order there has ever been. And he hit them between the eyes today with it.
He hit everybody. He stood up for America. He just took China and the Iranians and the Iraqis, he took them to the woodshed! He made no bones about the fact that he’s president of the United States and that what he’s doing here is what other leaders who actually care about their people should be doing in their countries, trying to make their countries great, not subjugate their people.
I mean, it was fantastic. The content of this speech was a grand-slam home run. I think it was purposely delivered in a more low-key than usual manner so as to make sure that Trump’s personality did not step on the content because he was dead serious during all of this. He was not loud. There was no braggadocios or bombastic personality in this speech. There were no off-the-prompter ad-libs.
This was solid from beginning to end and it was intended for every word to be heard, for every word to register, for every word to be noted. There wasn’t one line of applause. When the cameras panned to the Stars Wars bar scene, which was the audience of this thing, they were glaring, they were expressionless. Some of them bordered on just a little bit of pique. But everybody was taking every word he said dead serious. It’s exactly what he intended.
No theatrics, is my point. Well, some people say, “Well, Rush, if there’s no theatrics, nobody’s gonna hear it.” The audience that he intended, heard every word, and they were in that building, the United Nations General Assembly. And every Trump voter — and do not doubt me on this — every Trump voter is doing cartwheels when they hear this speech or when they read it.
If you are a Trump supporter and you haven’t seen this or read transcripts of it yet, you will. And you’re gonna be happy. You’re gonna be proud. You’re gonna be standing up and cheering, even though it’s a lower energy level than what you’re accustomed to. But I’m telling you that was not — I mean, I don’t know, speculating here. But I don’t think there’s anybody in media who understands Donald Trump better than I do. And I think this was purposefully done to make sure that there were no distractions from the content of this speech.
You know what? There’s a word that attaches to this speech that just blows these people up. Donald Trump was unapologetic. He didn’t apologize for one thing about this country. Not even in ways that you apologize when you’re simply being polite, when you’re trying to tamp down controversy, you’re right, you’ve scored big, you go humble, you don’t brag, apologize. There was no apology for anything about the United States of America.
There was no doubt that Donald Trump single-handedly has not forsaken his number one objective, and that is making America great again. So unapologetic and Make America Great Again, those are fighting words to the people in this audience. The people at the United Nations General Assembly represent the world order that I have been attempting to explain and define in the past couple of weeks.
They’re globalists. They are people that don’t believe anymore in nation states per se. They want the world to not be defined that way. They don’t want to be defined by countries here and countries there and borders here. I mean, you will live where you live. You live in America, but they want the world defined by whoever is leading the world’s definition of it or however they decide the world will be divided and defined.
This guy stood up to renegade terrorist nations like I have not seen a president do since George W. Bush back in the early 2000s. And this was a far greater impactful stand-up, if you will, than even Bush. And he went out and he was not gonna tolerate how these people treat minorities, is not gonna tolerate how they treat gays and lesbians and homosexuals and transgenders. I mean, he’s taking elements of the leftist agenda from them, incorporating them into his own belief system of what constitutes responsible leadership, doing what’s right for your country, trying to do the best for your people.
He stood up for unborn babies! He took on abortion in this speech today at the United Nations. I have some quotes here, and I have the audio sound bites to go along with all this. And we’re gonna get to this impeachment stuff, and we’ll get to the Ukraine stuff. Don’t worry. By the time this program’s over you’ll be as up to speed on it as you can possibly be.
But I’ll tell you what it all adds up to, and this speech, this speech today is gonna make ’em double down because this speech is gonna convince — they can’t beat him. They’re gonna have to get rid of him, they’re gonna have to impeach him. That’s the only way they can beat him. They know they can’t beat him. With a speech like this and then these Democrat debates happen and it’s one degree of hatred for America after another, depending on which Democrat is speaking, that’s not gonna win against this.
You can’t have a bunch of people running for president who want to campaign on what they think is wrong with America, how unjust America is, how unfair America is. I mean, people have been dealing with Democrats and other politicians saying that about this country for years, and they’re fed up with it. They’re tired of it. It’s why Trump won in 2016.
Most people want to believe in their country. Most people want to help this country be great. Most people want to live in a great country. Most people want to live lives that contribute to their country being great. They don’t want to live in a country led by people who think that they are racists or bigots or immoral or unjust or what have you.
RUSH: Let me run through some Trump quotes from this speech today to give you an idea of why I’m reacting to it as I have. And then we’ll give you some audio sound bites so you can hear the different energy level that Trump used today.
By the way, I saw him before the speech, and he was his usual energetic, primed self. I’m telling you that this demeanor that he employed during the speech was to make sure that his personality didn’t overpower what he was saying. I’m telling you, folks, these comments that he made, one dagger after another at every globalist, at every tyrant, at every trade cheat, at every totalitarian in that room.
He stood up for Hong Kong. He stood up for oppressed Iranians, oppressed Venezuelans. This doesn’t happen at the United Nations. Nobody does this. Nobody goes in there and attacks socialist dictators! Everybody goes in there and appeases them. American presidents have gone in there and done the apologetic, “We know that we’re bigger than any of you, we know we can wipe you out, we’re never gonna do it, please forgive us” kind of attitude. That was not Trump. He didn’t threaten to wipe anybody out, but he assured everybody that we could if we had to.
He stood up for persecuted members of the global LGBTQ community. He stood up for all the genders out there. He stood against all religious persecution yesterday and added to it today. He stands up for the people who make things work, the little guy that the Democrats always claim to be standing up for, representing. Trump stands up for the little guy.
Meanwhile, the Democrats, petulant little children themselves, are having a meeting with themselves at 4 o’clock today on impeachment. Trump said the future does not belong to globalists. Everybody in that room, including our allies in the U.K., were globalists, folks. It is a scourge. It’s been at silent reality we have been dealing with for years.
It is the New World Order, so to speak, that was constructed shortly after World War II and has evolved now to this globalist cabal that wants to eliminate borders and nation states and so forth. He said the future does not belong to globalists. It belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign, independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, honor the differences that make each country special and unique.
RUSH: The United Nations is a globalist organization. The United Nations exists — well, for many reasons, but one of the objectives the United Nations has now is to eliminate the concept of the United States of America. If you want to go global, you have to get rid of the lone superpower in the world. You have to take it out, you have to diminish it.
They don’t want to destroy the U.S. economy per se, but they want to destroy the American founding and the Constitution. They are anti-capitalist. They’ll deal with that aspect later. They’ve got to destroy the political structure of the United States. That’s what the immediate threat posed by globalism is. And Trump showed Dracula the cross today in this speech.
THE PRESIDENT: If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation. Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.
RUSH: He knows exactly what these people have planned. He knows what the globalist agenda is. He knows that for these people to succeed, they have to do something about United States sovereignty. Folks, I’m not trying to sound like a conspiracy theorist here, because it’s not a conspiracy. Well, it is a conspiracy, but most people think conspiracy is something nobody knows is going on. This is right out in the open. This is right in front of us. This is not a hidden agenda.
The Democrat Party has already embraced it. The Democrat Party’s playing right along. If you want to establish a globalist world, you have to destroy the sovereignty of the United States. One of the best ways to do that is to go ahead and say the United States sucks, United States is not worth it, United States is unjust, United States, America, immoral, from the days of our founding.
We have so many errors that were made when we were founded. They can’t be fixed. Slavery, women not being allowed, whatever it is. We can’t fix ’em. We’ve tried to fix ’em but America still sucks, America still is a disgrace. America must be remade. And Democrat Party’s already embraced it. The Democrat Party has embraced, whether they know it or not, the objective of globalists that they cannot get this done without destroying the sovereignty of the United States.
So here is Trump. “You want freedom? Take pride in your country. You want democracy? Hold on to your sovereignty. Wise leaders put the good of their own people and their own country first.” Bingo. That line by itself, when Trump supporters hear it, is all they need to maintain steadfast in their support for the guy.
RUSH: Let’s go another sound bite from Trump’s great speech today at the U.N. He again told them, this is a staple every time he goes to a G20, a G7, a G8, or the U.N., he reminds them of this.
THE PRESIDENT: As we rebuild the unrivaled might of the American military, we are also revitalizing our alliances by making it very clear that all of our partners are expected to pay their fair share of the tremendous defense burden which the United States has born in the past.
RUSH: Yeah, and why have we? Well, because as superpower we can and we should. We’re stronger, and this is how we prove we don’t intend to harm anybody. We’ll let you kind of pickpocket our Treasury. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s how we show you that we intend you no harm or whatever.
We’ve allowed people to use us, we’ve allowed people to take us for granted. We really have. Trump doesn’t like it, has put an end to it. He also blasted the ChiComs and blamed the pull of globalism, which he called almost a religious-like thing, for the appeasing of China all these years. Listen to this.
THE PRESIDENT: The second largest economy in the world should not be permitted to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system at others’ expense. For years these abuses were tolerated, ignored, or even encouraged. Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. But as far as America is concerned, those days are over.
RUSH: Look. There’s no doubt he means it. He didn’t step on himself with his personality. He didn’t go off prompter. He didn’t do any ad-libs. Every word of this was meant to penetrate the deep, dark crevices of all the minds of the people in that room. He was dead serious.
Second largest economy in the world, the ChiComs, should not be permitted to keep calling themselves a developing country in order to game the system. And here comes the meat. “For years this was tolerated, ignored, encouraged.” And it was, by people who felt guilty about America’s success. Guilty!
Americans, in our leadership roles, feeling guilty about our success and our prominence and our status. And so sought to see the United States in a state of decline, which was the new reality that Obama told us all we had to get used to. (imitating Obama) “America’s best days are behind us. But that doesn’t mean it has to be bad. Those best days were not really legitimate anyway. We were never that great, never that big. But now there’s a new era. We are the ones to manage the decline.”
Why do we have to be a nation in decline? No other nation in the world is admitting that they want to be in decline. The ChiComs certainly aren’t. Why should we? Liberalism always is the answer. Trump says those days are over.
RUSH: Listen to this one.
THE PRESIDENT: Iran’s leaders will have turned a proud nation into just another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks on a crusade for personal power and riches. For 40 years the world has listened to Iran’s rulers as they lash out at everyone else for the problems they alone have created.
They conduct ritual chants of death to America and traffic in monstrous anti-Semitism. After four decades of failure, it is time for Iran’s leaders to step forward and to stop threatening other countries and focus on building up their own country. It is time for Iran’s leaders to finally put the Iranian people first.
RUSH: They’re sitting right there! They were sitting right there as he calls them out!
RUSH: We’re gonna get back to the Trump sound bites here in due course. I want to shift gears here a little bit. I’ve made the point about the speech. Folks, it was a fabulous speech. “Fabulous” is not the best word. It was a call to arms speech. It was a Donald Trump Mr. Consistent speech. It was the Donald Trump who got elected president in 2016. It’s the kind of speech that’s gonna keep his base rallied to him.
RUSH: Steve in Murrieta, California. Great to have you with us. You’re next.
CALLER: Oh, hello, Rush. It’s great to talk to you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I’m a longtime listener so I’m really hesitant to do this, but it I have to offer a tiny little correction.
RUSH: Oh, feel free. Have on it.
CALLER: It’s something you said on your show earlier today. You had said that when Trump, President Trump addressed the U.N. he was speaking to an audience that was all globalists, and I have to disagree with that. I think that China, Russia, and many other countries are not globalists at all. I think they’re completely dedicated to their own sovereignty and their own power, and they’re just using globalism as an excuse to attack the power and sovereignty of the United States. And that if the real globalists ever get what they think they want, they’re gonna be in for a whole series of nasty surprises.
RUSH: Well there is — you do make a point. I should have specified that the United Nations audience today exists under the premise that globalism is far superior. Look. By globalism, what I actually mean is opposition to the U.S. The objective right now for every one of those people in that room, including the ChiComs, is to take down the United States in power. The United States —
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: — is the object, is the target. There’s no question that that’s the case. So that aligns with the whole globalism movement. But you’re right in the sense that the ChiComs are never gonna join some globalism movement. Their aim would be to take it over and make them the head honchos of it, if anything.
CALLER: Right. Yes. That’s exactly what I think. I think they’re just using it as a tool. It’s just an excuse. The real globalists, the committed globalists are just nothing but tools of the countries of which to attack the U.S.
RUSH: Well, you’re saying the globalists are no threat, then, they’re just a bunch of idiots?
CALLER: Useful idiots.
RUSH: Whose useful idiots are they?
CALLER: The left. The communists. The Democratic socialists.
RUSH: Right. And who are they?
RUSH: Just like all the socialists, they’re just communists that want to take the easy road into power.
RUSH: Right, but you just said that they’re just a bunch of tools. You said that globalism is not that big a deal because the Chinese will never gonna go along —
CALLER: Globalism is a big deal, but it’s a fallacy to think that all of the countries that espouse globalism have any real interest in it.
RUSH: Ah. I see what you mean. Well, okay. Would you think that the members of the European Union would have an interest in a globalist government?
CALLER: You know, I think they’re deluded. I think somehow they’re under the impression that if they could usher in this globalist age, they would get countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, to go along with it. And in a way, maybe you can’t blame ’em because, you know, even the U.S., when we started this China policy that we’ve had for so long, we were kind of hoping for the same thing, you know, bring ’em into the fold and make globalists out of everybody and it will all be great, but it just doesn’t work out that way.
RUSH: All right. Let me ponder this because the objective of — I don’t care where the communists are, if they’re in China, if they’re in Russia, the Soviet Union, if they were in Cuba, the objective of communists is total control. And that’s really what globalism means.
And you can have a globalist system, you can have a globalist system of communism, competing communist leaders like the Chinese and whoever else, but the objective is a form of government, way of life. That’s what globalism actually is, and for it to have any kind of a chance, it has to eliminate capitalism in the United States.