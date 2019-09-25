Mitt Romney Cozies Up to Pelosi on Impeachment

RUSH: Here’s Matthew. Matthew in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great to have you on the program. Hi.
CALLER: It’s great to be here, Rush. I’ve been listening to you for four years and I finally hit the Rush Limbaugh Show jackpot and got through. If I could sum up the Democrats’ approach to impeachment, the phrase I would use is, “The surgery is successful, but the patient has died because no matter what they do or how they do it, even if it passes in the House, when it goes to the Senate, the majority Republican Senate is not gonna pass impeachment.”
And then my question is that if in 2020 Republicans sweep and get the House, the Senate, and presidency, what are the next four years gonna look like under Trump, who has no handcuffs. He doesn’t have to be diplomatic and work for reelection, he’s got the last four years, what do you think that looks like?
RUSH: Let me take the first observation you made, Matthew. You said that even if the Democrats vote articles of impeachment out of the House, meaning that there would be a trial in the Senate, then there’s no way Trump’s gonna be found guilty. The Republicans control the Senate. They’re not going to ever convict Trump.
I want to tell you, Matthew, that yesterday and today Senator Mitt Romney, Republican, Utah, had phone calls or meetings, whatever, with Pelosi and assured her there was Republican support to remove Trump. Romney is a Never Trumper, and, if he can, he will get rid of Trump. I don’t think that means that Romney has enough Republicans to actually convict. Romney is just staking a claim to a political position. Romney thinks it’s in his best political interests for everybody to think he hates Trump. That’s how he thinks he’s going to politically benefit, whatever his next ambitions are.
See, Romney’s one of these RINOs, a mainstream Republican who’s almost afraid to be a Republican and thinks he’s gotta apologize for Republicans and who they are and conservatives and who they are. He’s one of these guys that wants to go out and try to make sure that whenever the Democrats want to attack Republicans, they leave him alone ’cause he’s actually reasonable and all.
This is the guy — and I want everybody to remember this — this is the guy that Harry Reid said in 2012 that a friend told him Romney hadn’t paid his taxes in 10 years. The media said to Harry Reid, “Well, what who’s your friend? We need to ask somebody about this, where’s your proof?” And Harry Reid said, “You’re asking the wrong guy. You need to go ask Romney why he hasn’t paid his taxes in 10 years.”
So they did. And so it became an ongoing part of Romney’s presidential campaign that he is alleged to not have paid taxes in 10 years. Everybody knew it was bogus but they ran with it anyway. Romney’s cozying up to these people? Mitt Romney was also the target of dirty Democrat ads claiming that an employee of his wife died because Romney was so cold-hearted he didn’t extend health care to the guy’s wife. And so the guy’s wife died and Romney didn’t care. And Romney is cozying up to these guys?
And can we forget, they said Mitt Romney hates animals. Family vacation, put the dog on the top of the station wagon. Then when Romney was trying to prove that he was not involved in a War on Women, he produced a notebook that was filled with resumes of potential female employees. That was twisted and turned into Romney is some kind of a pervert! Look at all these women in this notebook that Romney been collecting, they said. And he’s out cozying up to them? And he’s been out cozying up to Pelosi, assuring her that there is Republican support for removing Trump in the Senate.
Second part of your question. Trump wins, let’s say the Republicans take back the House, control the Senate, have all three branches, Trump free and clear. What will the Democrats do? Exactly what they’re doing now, Matthew. Exactly what they’re doing now. The media isn’t going to change. The media’s just Democrats in the media.
But Trump will be so emboldened and so filled with power that the Democrats — if Trump wins reelection all this is gonna bomb out, they’re gonna fail at it, but they are never gonna stop because it’s not really just Democrats Matthew, this is the Washington establishment trying to hold on to itself, trying to maintain its existence, its rules, its order, its prominence. Trump is a direct threat to that each day.
So the harassment of Donald Trump is not gonna end. It may change its focus in your scenario because I think part and parcel of the treatment of Trump at that point would be instant lame duck. And it could well be that they would just ignore him and act like he’s not even president and start talking about the 2024 race as though the next four years are irrelevant and don’t matter a hill of beans, Donald Trump has never been a legitimate president, he didn’t win in ’16, they’ll say he cheated in 2020 if he wins.
My advice to you would be to understand who the left is. And they’re not ever going to acknowledge that Donald Trump is a legitimate victor. And they can’t now. They’ve conditioned their base in such a way that they can’t let it go even if they wanted to, ’cause then their base will abandon them.